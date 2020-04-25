After a career at Ohio State that could never truly take off, Austin Mack will try to realize his full potential in the NFL after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Giants according to Jeremy Birmingham of Lettermen Row.

Mack's Ohio State career included great flashes, but the four-year Buckeye was never able to sustain momentum across a long stretch of games.

The Indiana native would play in 45 games over his career, and he would start in 28 games.

Coming to Ohio State as a four-star recruit, Mack flashed his potential on multiple occasions during his career, racking up five or more catches in three different games.

Mack would finish with over 330 yards in three of his four seasons, and he would complete his career with 1,050 receiving yards to go along with 79 catches and six touchdowns.

In the final game of his career, Mack would tie a career high when he hauled in six receptions in the Fiesta Bowl. Mack would finish the game with 54 receiving yards.

In the spring of 2016, Mack was the first true freshman to have his black stripe removed.

He would finish his Ohio State career part of four teams that combined to go 49-6.

At the NFL Combine, Mack ran the 40-yard dash at 4.59 seconds.

Mack will join teammate Binjimen Victor in New York who is reportedly signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Giants.