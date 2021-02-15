COLUMBUS, Ohio –– It’s taken a remarkably short period of time for freshman forward Zed Key to become a fan favorite at Ohio State.

If anyone needed evidence of that status, just look at the video one Twitter user posted last week that showed their 6-year-old son mimicking Key’s signature “finger guns” and-one celebration after a bucket in a youth league game.

“When I saw that video on Twitter, I had to retweet it,” Key said Saturday. “It warmed my heart, I was like, ‘Oh wow, other people are actually doing it.’ It was actually a good feeling, all the coaches were talking about it and it was actually really good that other people are putting it into their game and following me.”