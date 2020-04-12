"The football season, as you all know, is vital to the budget health of our overall department," Smith said. "It is the driver of our budget. While basketball contributes in a significant way, football is the elephant in the room. From that point of view is significant in funding all of our sports and everything we do for our student athletes, but also is important to our community in a number of different ways."

Football would have the most publicized cancellation or postponement of their season of any Ohio State sport, but Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a conference call with local media that the impact of that change to the season would be felt throughout the entire athletics department.

Lost money from TV deals would be devastating, but the impact would be similarly felt for every lost sale of season tickets, concessions at Ohio Stadium and even parking for every one of Ohio State's seven home games in 2020.

Fans will miss seeing games in person or on TV, but the biggest impact would be felt economically if no money is brought in from college football.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The debate will rage on for the foreseeable future as to when or if college football may begin their offseason regiments and eventual season, but for now, the discussion has shifted towards hypotheticals if the season cannot begin on time or doesn't begin at all.

As Smith said, the revenue brought in from football helps support every one of Ohio State's over 30 athletic programs. Beyond that, the impact can be felt in the money that goes back into Columbus and the university itself.

Without a football season to drive that budget, the losses could be unimaginable for Ohio State. The cancellation of just one of Ohio State's seven home games could result in a multi-million dollar loss, according to Smith.

"Typically, depending upon the game, it could be anywhere from a $5-7 million debt," Smith said. "So what we have to look at is those losses per game. Now, depends on the model, but if you don't have a season, then you just do the math on that. Seven home games. That's why seven home games has always been important to us."



The buck wouldn't stop at money brought in on game day, either. The $5-7 million losses would be felt in ticket sales, concessions and parking at Ohio Stadium, but the fundraising done during the season at Ohio State games would be severely limited.

The decision to postpone or cancel games may seem cut and dry if the threat of COVID-19 still persists, but Smith says there are more factors than just the ones on the surface to take into consideration.

"There's so many other things beyond that," Smith said. "The donations. You know. our Buckeye Club is tied to tickets. Our President's Club, where people can donate to other departments on campus and have access to tickets, that's tied to that. There's so many things that we'd have to peel back."

For Ohio State fans worried about their tickets for the upcoming season, fear not. While the worst-case scenario would be no college football in 2020, Ohio State would be prepared for the situation with a reimbursement to fans already on the hook for tickets.

"I think, from the last report, we've only had 10 people who called back and said, 'Hey, I need to make a different decision. I need my dollars reimbursed,' and we reimburse them," Smith said. "We're going to be very humanistic in this space, and, of course, if we don't have a season we reimburse people."