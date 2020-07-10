BuckeyeGrove - Athletic events excluded from OSU’s 100-person limit for events

Ohio State issued a face mask requirement Friday that included provisions that will limit university-sponsored events to under 100 people, unless approved by the President’s Cabinet.

This rule does not apply to athletic events, however.

“Discussions remain underway about Ohio State athletics events for autumn, and an announcement will be made in the coming weeks,” the guidelines said in part.

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced that its football season will no longer include nonconference games, and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he’s less optimistic than he was a couple months ago about the amount of fans that could be in the stands at Ohio Stadium when the season starts.

“I think we’re gonna end up with the CDC requirements. Six feet,” Smith said. So that takes our stadium capacity down significantly, and we’ll begin to work on that.

Smith said the issue hasn’t been a priority in discussions with administrators just yet, but that he thinks the number of fans may be closer to 10,000 than the 20,000-50,000 range he had mentioned previously.

“When you watch the behavior and you watch the fact that we’re spiking, you watch our governor’s fighting to help us help ourselves and we’re not in a good place. I would have a hard time doing something different than the CDC guideline,” Smith said.

Athletic venues like the Covelli and Schottenstein Center are among the designated locations that have been approved to hold events, as well as outdoor athletic facilities.

The announcement from the university also said that Ohio State is preparing to offer recreational sports in the fall semester if the guidance of national sports governing bodies is followed.

Face masks will be required in indoor areas as well as outdoor locations where the recommended social distance is not able to be maintained, the guidelines said.

Read the full release here.