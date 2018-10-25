At the Open Week: How things play out
Despite what many Ohio State fans may be saying, pretty much everything is still on table for this team in terms of league and postseason goals. Sure, a 29-point loss to Purdue is going to be hard to explain away but this belief that there are going to be four or five undefeateds at the end of the year is just plain rubbish and the rest of college football will see how hard it is to go undefeated through a full season.
Ohio State still has home games with Nebraska and Michigan along with road games at Maryland and Michigan State. That means this team could end up 11-1 or worse if certain issues are not fixed.
There are plenty of people who are optimistic that this team will fix some of these issues with a week to get healthy and maybe a chance to 'blow up' a few things and reinvent themselves. There are others who see this team as fatally flawed and the issues that have been there for the first eight games will be there for the final four and teams now know how to attack the Buckeyes on both sides of the ball.
How do we see things shaping up? We take a look at how each of us see the final four games going on. Will this team make the Big Ten Championship game? And what bowl game might be in their future? We try and address all of these issues in this latest update.
How do you see the rest of the season playing out? Does this team make the B1G Championship game? Which bowl game will the Buckeyes play in?
Kevin Noon: I am just not sure if this team is going to be able to fix all of its issues, or even a few of them with a brief one-week hiatus from competition and then getting ready to start a November push of four games. At risk of being that guy spouting off bulletin board material, it won't matter in two of the games, whatsoever. Nebraska may have finally broken through against Minnesota and will likely throttle Bethune-Cookman but this is also the same team that started the year off 0-6 and the talent disparity is oceanic in width from 1-85 on the roster and the Buckeyes will come out angry after that Purdue loss. Add Maryland to that list, even if the game is in College Park (Md.). That team did not show up against Iowa this past week and has its own fair share of problems on the field and that should not be much of a game.
That brings the Michigan State (away) and Michigan (home) games into focus. Michigan State did not look good against Michigan last week and while there were some legitimate weather concerns, the injury to Felton Davis was very real and LJ Scott is just not ready to contribute yet and putting it all on Brian Lewerke is just too much to ask at this point with no major weapons around him.
Michigan on the other hand is shaping up to be a coin flip. At this very moment, it is Michigan, not Ohio State, that is playing better ball. That does not mean that Michigan will win the game. But it does mean that there is really no margin for error in this game and while Ohio State has enjoyed dominating this series as of late, the Wolverines have been close with lesser teams than this one. And Ohio State brought more complete and fundamentally sound teams on defense and in the run game to those games. The Wolverines exorcised the demons of Michigan State last week, could the Buckeyes be up next? If Urban Meyer can button up a few things with his team, I like Ohio State to win the game but if we see a re-run of some of the haphazardness we saw against Purdue, the Buckeyes will not be able to overcome things against that defense.
So that means I am sitting on the fence between 4-0 and 3-1 to end the year. 4-0 means a trip to the Big Ten Championship game where I like Ohio State's chances against anyone out of the West, even a rematch against Purdue. I still think College Football will cannibalize itself to the point where a 12-1 Ohio State champion of the Big Ten is in the playoff. If Ohio State is sitting at 10-2 to end the regular season and does not make the CFP? I like them to land in one of the "New Years Six" games and while the preference would be to land in the Rose Bowl, there might be a bit of a wait to see what other teams around them look like, but I don't see them falling any further than a game like the Fiesta or the Peach depending on the tie-ins and who is left standing in December.
Andy Anders: How this year plays out boils down to one question: is this 2013 or 2014?
Are the flaws of this team permanently exposed and never to be fixed, or is this the time for Ohio State to rebound, regroup and become a far stronger version of itself?
The signs are there. Health can only improve this squad, the secondary is improving (whether you believe it or not, those back four starters are miles ahead of where they were at the start of the year) and an embarrassment like the one last week has to incite some change.
Really, this coaching staff along with the players need a hard look in the mirror and an adjustment in scheme. This all boils down to how the coaches approach the coming weeks.
I still believe in Urban Meyer. This team has the talent, the potential. They regroup after this loss, slaughter Nebraska, win a nail-biter at Michigan State and a decisive win at home against the rivals. At least I hope this is 2014.
Cameron Thompson: Even when watching the game unfold from the press box in Ross-Ade Stadium against Purdue, I knew this wasn't the end for the Buckeyes. Although it was a terrible, terrible game, the Buckeyes could still reach the Big Ten Championship and possibly the College Football Playoff.
The first thing for the Buckeyes to do is utilize the bye week. Work on what you need to improve on and honestly that is a lot, but nothing an Ohio State team can't overcome. No disrespect to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers, but Ohio State will have two bye weeks before heading to Michigan State for a tough road game in East Lansing, Michigan.
However, without their star playmaker Felton Davis, I just don't see how Brian Lewerke and the Spartans will move the ball even against a struggling Buckeye back seven. Then, they will travel to Maryland, which could be a interesting game, but will most likely end up with a decisive Buckeye victory.
That leaves us with the big game at Ohio Stadium against Michigan. I have the Buckeyes with a perfect record heading into this game with 10-1 on the season. It will be a tightly-contested game, but one that the Buckeyes will prevail and win with the adjustments they have made in the past month.
I like the Buckeyes to defeat any team to come out of the other side of the conference whether it be Wisconsin, Iowa or even Purdue. This is where things get tricky, a 12-1 record and a Big Ten Championship is impressive, but that 29-point loss to Purdue will loom large for the Buckeyes' hopes. Ohio State will need Purdue to win-out and look impressive doing it to justify that they lost to a decent team rather than a team that lost to Eastern Michigan.
If the other records appear better than the Buckeyes' 12-1 record and they are left out of the College Football Playoff, then I like for them to land in the Rose Bowl against a possible Washington or Washington State, with the Buckeyes beating either opponent.