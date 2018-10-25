Despite what many Ohio State fans may be saying, pretty much everything is still on table for this team in terms of league and postseason goals. Sure, a 29-point loss to Purdue is going to be hard to explain away but this belief that there are going to be four or five undefeateds at the end of the year is just plain rubbish and the rest of college football will see how hard it is to go undefeated through a full season. Ohio State still has home games with Nebraska and Michigan along with road games at Maryland and Michigan State. That means this team could end up 11-1 or worse if certain issues are not fixed. There are plenty of people who are optimistic that this team will fix some of these issues with a week to get healthy and maybe a chance to 'blow up' a few things and reinvent themselves. There are others who see this team as fatally flawed and the issues that have been there for the first eight games will be there for the final four and teams now know how to attack the Buckeyes on both sides of the ball. How do we see things shaping up? We take a look at how each of us see the final four games going on. Will this team make the Big Ten Championship game? And what bowl game might be in their future? We try and address all of these issues in this latest update.

How do you see the rest of the season playing out? Does this team make the B1G Championship game? Which bowl game will the Buckeyes play in?

Kevin Noon: I am just not sure if this team is going to be able to fix all of its issues, or even a few of them with a brief one-week hiatus from competition and then getting ready to start a November push of four games. At risk of being that guy spouting off bulletin board material, it won't matter in two of the games, whatsoever. Nebraska may have finally broken through against Minnesota and will likely throttle Bethune-Cookman but this is also the same team that started the year off 0-6 and the talent disparity is oceanic in width from 1-85 on the roster and the Buckeyes will come out angry after that Purdue loss. Add Maryland to that list, even if the game is in College Park (Md.). That team did not show up against Iowa this past week and has its own fair share of problems on the field and that should not be much of a game.

That brings the Michigan State (away) and Michigan (home) games into focus. Michigan State did not look good against Michigan last week and while there were some legitimate weather concerns, the injury to Felton Davis was very real and LJ Scott is just not ready to contribute yet and putting it all on Brian Lewerke is just too much to ask at this point with no major weapons around him.

Michigan on the other hand is shaping up to be a coin flip. At this very moment, it is Michigan, not Ohio State, that is playing better ball. That does not mean that Michigan will win the game. But it does mean that there is really no margin for error in this game and while Ohio State has enjoyed dominating this series as of late, the Wolverines have been close with lesser teams than this one. And Ohio State brought more complete and fundamentally sound teams on defense and in the run game to those games. The Wolverines exorcised the demons of Michigan State last week, could the Buckeyes be up next? If Urban Meyer can button up a few things with his team, I like Ohio State to win the game but if we see a re-run of some of the haphazardness we saw against Purdue, the Buckeyes will not be able to overcome things against that defense.

So that means I am sitting on the fence between 4-0 and 3-1 to end the year. 4-0 means a trip to the Big Ten Championship game where I like Ohio State's chances against anyone out of the West, even a rematch against Purdue. I still think College Football will cannibalize itself to the point where a 12-1 Ohio State champion of the Big Ten is in the playoff. If Ohio State is sitting at 10-2 to end the regular season and does not make the CFP? I like them to land in one of the "New Years Six" games and while the preference would be to land in the Rose Bowl, there might be a bit of a wait to see what other teams around them look like, but I don't see them falling any further than a game like the Fiesta or the Peach depending on the tie-ins and who is left standing in December.



The Buckeyes bounced back after the 2014 loss to Virginia Tech to win it all Associated Press

Andy Anders: How this year plays out boils down to one question: is this 2013 or 2014? Are the flaws of this team permanently exposed and never to be fixed, or is this the time for Ohio State to rebound, regroup and become a far stronger version of itself? The signs are there. Health can only improve this squad, the secondary is improving (whether you believe it or not, those back four starters are miles ahead of where they were at the start of the year) and an embarrassment like the one last week has to incite some change. Really, this coaching staff along with the players need a hard look in the mirror and an adjustment in scheme. This all boils down to how the coaches approach the coming weeks. I still believe in Urban Meyer. This team has the talent, the potential. They regroup after this loss, slaughter Nebraska, win a nail-biter at Michigan State and a decisive win at home against the rivals. At least I hope this is 2014.



While the Purdue game was a tough hurdle, it won't mark the end of the race Scott Stuart