Ultimately, if the Buckeyes can keep the number one at the end of the record and don't allow it to become a two or worse, everything is still on the table with Michigan State, Michigan and a potential Big Ten title game still on the board. But this team has a lot of things to address during this open week and while they work on cleaning some things up, we will look at a few numbers from this season as the Buckeyes get ready for a four-game stretch to wrap up the regular season.

Another number that fans will focus on is 171.8, as in that is how many yards the Buckeyes are averaging per game on the ground. That number is good enough to be No. 69 in the nation but the overall number has been on a downward trend since the start of the season. Ohio State rushed for 375 yards and five touchdowns against Oregon State and really has been nowhere close since then. In fact, Ohio State has been held under 100 yards in the last two games with 92 yards against Minnesota and 76 yards against Purdue.

That loss is a hard one for Ohio State fans to accept as going into the Purdue game, many national experts were already penciling the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff and while that one loss does not take the Buckeyes out of the race, it does bring them back to a talented pack of teams who also have one loss as everyone will be vying to have their name called after the conference championship games.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – If you are an Ohio State fan, there are a few numbers that are clearly in focus as the Buckeyes sit out this week as part of the open week. The first number would be the number one, as in this team has one loss.

384: The season record for passing attempts (Joe Germaine: 1998). Dwayne Haskins is sitting at 315 and remember that he played in the first half of three games this season due to blowouts or that number could be higher. Unless something drastic happens, Haskins will blow past that number within the next two games more than likely. That '98 season was the same year that Germaine set the school record for single-season passing with 3,330 yards. Two more 300-yard passing games from Haskins will eclipse that mark as well with 2,801 yards through the first eight games.

168: (Actually, it is 167:58) The number of minutes since the Buckeyes have scored a rushing touchdown. It is hard to believe that you have to go back to the Indiana game a few weeks ago to find the last rushing touchdown on the ground when JK Dobbins took it in from one-yard late in the first quarter of the game to give Ohio State a 7-3 lead. Since that touchdown, Ohio State has scored 92 points, none of them on the ground.

104: The number of points scored this year by the Buckeyes in the second quarter of games, their best quarter followed up by the fourth where the team has scored 93 points. Ohio State's worst quarter is the third with just 64 points scored. If you are looking to score against the Buckeyes, the second quarter is your quarter as well with teams scoring a combined 61 points in the second frame. Ohio State has been the most-stingy in the first quarter with just 34 points scored against them through eight games.

59: Ohio State's percentage of touchdowns scored for trips in the red zone. This is an obvious problem. It is Ohio State's lowest number since Urban Meyer took over the team (previous low was 65-percent in both 2015 and 2016). The Buckeyes are getting scores in the RZ 76-percent of the time, another low with the previous low taking place in 2015 at 82-percent. Which year was the highest under Meyer with the Buckeyes? No, it was not the championship year of 2014, but rather 2013. Ohio State scored 95-percent of the time it made it to the red zone and scored touchdowns a staggering 84-percent of the time.

17: That is the number of career receiving touchdowns a player would need to break into the top-10 for the Buckeyes. While none of the current Buckeyes have 17, there are a couple who are close. Terry McLaurin has quietly amassed 16 career touchdowns and sits just one behind tying Terry Glenn. Two more would get him tied with Devin Smith and Michael Thomas and one more beyond that (19) would tie him with Joey Galloway and Dane Sanzenbacher. If the Buckeyes can get their offense back in order, Johnnie Dixon is sitting with 12 touchdowns on his career and Parris Campbell has 10. Ohio State might need a long run into the postseason to get all three into the top-10, but it certainly is there with a game against a subpar pass defense with Nebraska and then anything can happen beyond that.

12: The number of rushing touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season. That breaks down to just 1.5 per game and with five scored in the first game, it just goes to show how much the Buckeyes have struggled with the ground game. Ohio State has given up as many rushing touchdowns on the ground as it has scored. The record for opponent rushing touchdowns in a season is 24, and that record likely will not be hit but 17 is a key number, that comes in tied for fourth all-time for Ohio State in terms most allowed. The last time that number was hit was the 1999 season.