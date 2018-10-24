Despite sitting with a 7-1 record on the year and a 4-1 mark in the Big Ten, it has been pretty obvious that something is just not 'right' when it comes to how this team has performed in comparison to the amount of talent on this roster. Sure, the Buckeyes have Dwayne Haskins breaking records and four and five-star players up and down the offensive and defensive rosters. Games against Indiana and Minnesota showed some issues however with the Buckeyes trailing in the first half of both of those games and Purdue was a brick wall in the face as the Buckeyes never led in that contest. There has been plenty of time to debate what is wrong currently with this team with a multitude of answers and of course fixes to each of the issues. Only time will tell what this team will be able to accomplish, especially with the open week and a chance to have an extra week to get players healthy and 'right' before a four-game sprint to the end of the season. What has been the biggest concern to each of us? We are all taking our own angle here as we try and examine what is wrong with this team in terms of what has gone wrong so far and what might still be there once the team starts playing again in November.

My biggest concern about the team so far and moving forward is

Kevin Noon: Yes, there is the lack of a running game, the big plays and much more to be concerned with, but my biggest concern comes down to some coaching decisions here in the near future. It is easy to talk about making adjustments and even 'blowing things up' when you are looking at things that are problematic. But those types of fixes take time. More time than just an open week. The Buckeyes are in the middle of a Big Ten race and it might be hard to make some personnel decisions in terms of trying some different bodies and different positions. Will the coaches be able to make the move to make some of these creative decisions, especially at positions like linebacker and the secondary. I am not here banging the drum calling for any player to lose his position but I do feel there are some moves that should be explored this week and competitions that should become open. But will Urban Meyer come down on his assistants and demand changes to be made? It always has seemed to be a sense of loyalty from Meyer. Be it to his older players or even to his assistants. Meyer has said at the end of several seasons during his Ohio State tenure 'If we only would have played this guy or that guy' and this is the time to really reflect upon that and if that is the right call, do it, years in the program be damned. The same can be said when it comes to a roster of assistant coaches. Urban Meyer's assistants have been in high-demand through the years and his roster of coaches is ever-changing. During that time, he has brought in several 'close friends' to be part of the staff and is there a hesitancy to either make changes or at least come down on a 'close friend' because of loyalty? This is going to be another concern as this year winds down and beyond. While it might be difficult to make any sort of changes at this point (if warranted) in terms of a coaching staff in the final month of the regular season, will Meyer get up in the face and demand better out of someone that he has had a 20-year bond with through the years outside of the coaching world? All of these are very concerning and we don't know the answers at this point as to how Meyer and the Buckeyes will react. Loyalty is a great thing but sometimes too much loyalty can be a major problem.

Ohio State's linebackers have not yet reached the level that people have come to expect Scott Stuart

Andy Anders: One word: linebackers. I mentioned this multiple times last week, both in the predictions and the 3-2-1, but the linebacker corps is the only group that I've seen no improvement from as the year has progressed. Many of Ohio State's defensive issues deal with linebacker play: failure to cover underneath routes, bad angles and tackling, lack of any perceived block-shedding ability, and (if you couldn't tell from multiple big gains Purdue obtained through draw and screen plays) complete lapses in play recognition. There's been five linebackers used in rotation for the Buckeyes this year. Out of high school two of them were rated a three-star recruit, two a four-star and one a five. Too many top-rated recruits for all of them to be busts. Clearly, there's a development issue for Ohio State with its linebackers. People are calling this group young, really they aren't. One's been with the program four years, three of the next four for three years. Only sophomore Baron Browning's been with the program a shorter duration than that, in his second year. If you can't get a four-star or five-star recruit who isn't a bust to perform at a solid level by his third year, there's an issue. That's why I don't think this issue is going to resolve this season. If you can't convert this level of talent into production after three and a half years, what cause is there to believe you'll do it in a couple weeks? Hopefully other areas of the defense can pick up the slack.

The loss of Nick Bosa is a big one Scott Stuart