Assistant coach salaries released
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are not sparing expense when it comes to putting the best staff around first-year head coach Ryan Day as he takes over for Urban Meyer in the 2019 season with the football team.
Day replaced five coaches during the offseason to fill out his coaching roster and while Ohio State will only have one coach with a base salary of more than one million dollars, there are four others who are in the 900-thousand or more range as the university released salary numbers on Monday.
|Name
|Position
|'19 Salary
|Length
|
Greg Mattison
|
Co-Defensive Coordinator
|
$1,100,000
|
2 years
|
Kevin Wilson
|
Offensive Coordinator
Tight Ends Coach
|
$950,000
|
2 years
|
Mike Yurcich
|
Passing Game Coordinator
Quarterbacks Coach
|
$950,000
|
2 years
|
Jeff Hafley
|
Co-Defensive Coordinator
Secondary Coach
|
$950,000
|
2 years
|
Larry Johnson
|
Associate Head Coach
Defensive Line Coach
|
$900,000
|
1 year
|
Tony Alford
|
Running Backs Coach
Assistant Head Coach (Offense)
|
$600,000
|
1 year
|
Greg Studrawa
|
Offensive Line Coach
|
$600,000
|
2 years
|
Al Washington
|
Linebackers Coach
|
$500,000
|
2 years
|
Matt Barnes
|
Special Teams Coordinator
Assistant Secondary Coach
|
$350,000
|
2 years
|
Brian Hartline
|
Wide Receivers Coach
|
$345,000
|
2 years
The Buckeyes will save a significant amount with the difference in annual compensation between what Urban Meyer was slated to make ($7.6 million) and what Ryan Day’s first year will pay him in the first year of his five-year contract ($4.5 million).
All of Day’s assistants outside of Tony Alford and Larry Johnson will have two-year deals while the aforementioned tandem are each working on one-year deals.
Kevin Wilson and Larry Johnson have each received a bump of $150,000 per year from their reported salaries from last season. Greg Studrawa sees a raise of $100,000 per year while Tony Alford has a raise of $75,000. The biggest raise goes to Ryan Day himself who was making one-million dollars last season but who did also receive a lump sum payment of $487,000 last year for the three games that he served as head coach as a result of Meyer's suspension.
The former Michigan assistant coaches, Greg Mattison and Al Washington each see nice raises as Mattison made a reported $525,000 a year and Washington was elevated from $375,000 a year according to a social media post by Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News.
Mike Yurcich made $800,000 dollars last season at Oklahoma State according to the Assistant Coaching Database, put together by USA Today. Matt Barnes made $180,000 at Maryland.
Brian Hartline made $46,000 last season as he assumed the role of wide receivers coach shortly before the start of the 2018 season, that number was based on an annual salary what would have been $105,000.
Jeff Hafley came from the ranks of the NFL and his salary with the 49ers was unavailable at time of publication.