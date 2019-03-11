COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are not sparing expense when it comes to putting the best staff around first-year head coach Ryan Day as he takes over for Urban Meyer in the 2019 season with the football team. Day replaced five coaches during the offseason to fill out his coaching roster and while Ohio State will only have one coach with a base salary of more than one million dollars, there are four others who are in the 900-thousand or more range as the university released salary numbers on Monday.

Ohio State Assistant Coach Base Salaries Name Position '19 Salary Length Greg Mattison Co-Defensive Coordinator $1,100,000 2 years Kevin Wilson Offensive Coordinator Tight Ends Coach $950,000 2 years Mike Yurcich Passing Game Coordinator Quarterbacks Coach $950,000 2 years Jeff Hafley Co-Defensive Coordinator Secondary Coach $950,000 2 years Larry Johnson Associate Head Coach Defensive Line Coach $900,000 1 year Tony Alford Running Backs Coach Assistant Head Coach (Offense) $600,000 1 year Greg Studrawa Offensive Line Coach $600,000 2 years Al Washington Linebackers Coach $500,000 2 years Matt Barnes Special Teams Coordinator Assistant Secondary Coach $350,000 2 years Brian Hartline Wide Receivers Coach $345,000 2 years

The Buckeyes will save a significant amount with the difference in annual compensation between what Urban Meyer was slated to make ($7.6 million) and what Ryan Day’s first year will pay him in the first year of his five-year contract ($4.5 million). All of Day’s assistants outside of Tony Alford and Larry Johnson will have two-year deals while the aforementioned tandem are each working on one-year deals.