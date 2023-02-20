COLUMBUS — Any number of statistical markers would tell you that Ohio State’s defense was improved in 2022 compared to the lean years of 2020 and 2021. So in that sense, Ryan Day’s — and more to the point, the athletic department’s — $2 million investment in getting that side of the ball back to championship standards did see some dividends.

The end result, however, felt like more of the same. In the biggest games, the Buckeye defense came up short. Day’s offense, of course, is not free from blame in losses to Michigan and Georgia that capped Ohio State’s season, but the big plays allowed by Jim Knowles’ defense in both contests stick out more than anything else.

“That hurt us in the last two games,” Day said. “That’s no secret there. Too many big plays. If we’re gonna win those games, we can’t give up big plays like that. Was that the only problem? No. But I think Jim knows that, and that’s something we gotta get fixed in the offseason.”

Knowles’ stylings come with some room for explosive plays built in. He’s not afraid to be aggressive and put players on islands. But when tackling breaks down or one player slips, it can be curtains. So there is a balance Knowles must strike in Year 2 that continues the forward momentum for the entire unit and allows players to continue their growth in the system, but cuts down on the killer big plays that are difficult for any team to overcome.

The plan to get Ohio State there starts with getting back to basics this spring.

Knowles admittedly obsesses over specific calls. Was that the right time and place for that particular look? When poring over the Michigan and Georgia film, he no doubt found himself second-guessing some decisions. He does not, however, second-guess the defense as a whole.

“It haunts me all the time,” Knowles said. “But switching things up? That’s not the answer. I think we do that well enough when you look at the extensiveness of our package. We had enough change-ups. Any time a play goes bad, I want to critique myself on the call in that situation, and if I had it back … blah, blah, blah, what would I do? Those are the things that keep me up. But it’s about the technique. Now that I’m in Year 2, I’ve gotta be more demanding and put on more steam with the player individually on the preciseness of the technique. I’ve gotta really bear down.”

If Knowles’ first spring was about coming to understand his personnel, their strengths and weaknesses and what makes them tick, then his second spring in Columbus is about using that information to push the right buttons and get the most out of those players.

“The bear is in the details,” Knowles said, “and that’s where I need to push.”

He has plenty of data to point toward that shows his methods are the right course of action compared to what Ohio State was doing previously.

The defense was improved in efficiency, points per drive, the percentage of available yards it allowed, yards per play, touchdown rate (percentage of opponent drives that end with a touchdown) and first down rate (percentage of opponent drives that end in a first down) — in many of those categories by significant measures.