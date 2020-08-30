BuckeyeGrove - Assessing the NCAA's potential basketball start dates

As preparations begin for potential winter sports, the NCAA continues to discuss a number of options for the start of the basketball season.

On Thursday evening, Matt Norlander of CBS Sports obtained a timeline sent by the NCAA to conference commissioners. In the document were four potential start dates to the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball season: the current plan (Nov. 10), Nov. 20, Nov. 25, and Dec.4.

“Sources told CBS Sports the NCAA's men's basketball oversight committee and the men's basketball selection committee are held separate meetings Wednesday to discuss these potential start dates, among other action items,” Norlander wrote.

Conference commissioners and coaches are also meeting weekly to discuss the potential plans, with hope that a firm decision can begin to be form in September.

Earlier this month the NCAA’s Senior Vice President of Basketball, Dan Gavitt, said that by “mid-September” the NCAA will give direction on a season start date or a “short-term delay.”

“One source joked that putting a 1% chance on the season starting on Nov. 10 ‘may be high,’” Norlander wrote.

There is growing support of the Nov. 25 and Dec. 4 start dates, according to CBS Sports. The late November timeframe holds support within the Big Ten- Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann told The Buckeye Show there was “a lot of momentum” for the post-Thanksgiving start.

“Using that window of Thanksgiving on to try to do competition, I think we would all love to see that as a possibility,” Holtmann said.