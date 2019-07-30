Ohio State has completely dominated its rivalry against Michigan as the Buckeyes have won seven in a row and 14 of the last 15 matchups. Nine of those victories have come by double-digits including last season when Ohio State smoked the Wolverines, 62-39. But times, they are a changin’. Maybe.

Michigan is returning quarterback Shea Patterson, a slew of talented receivers and a tough offensive line that has plenty of continuity. There are major questions to answer on defense with the losses of Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich, Devin Bush and others but the Wolverines have talent – and great coaching – on that side of the ball. In four tries against former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh came up empty. A 30-27 double-overtime loss in 2016 was crushing for the Wolverines. But now Meyer is gone and first-year coach Ryan Day takes over. There should not be a major decline for Ohio State but this could be Michigan’s opportunity to finally beat the Buckeyes. OSU will feature a new quarterback (likely Georgia transfer Justin Fields) and then battle Penn State the week before traveling to Michigan for the regular-season finale. That's a tough final stretch. To Harbaugh’s credit, he has rebuilt Michigan back into the national conversation and the College Football Playoff hunt. But he has still not beaten Ohio State, one of the biggest measurements for any Michigan coach. We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if this will be the season Harbaugh gets his first win over the Buckeyes.

FARRELL'S TAKE