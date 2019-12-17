The 2020 class is taking a monumental step this week as the Early Signing Period is finally here and a majority of prospects will sign instead of waiting for the all-star events or the February signing day, which looks to be a relic of the past. The next Heisman Trophy winners are in this class. The next first-round NFL Draft picks. The next national champs. There is a new No. 1 in defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who could be the next star on Clemson’s defensive line. At No. 2 is Clemson quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei, who led his team to the state title this weekend and are considered high school football’s national champions. Moving up in a huge way this last rankings cycle was Alabama quarterback pledge Bryce Young, who had a masterful senior season and only saw his playoff run end at the hands of Uiagalelei and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco.

FARRELL'S TAKE