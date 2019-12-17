Ask Farrell: Which prospects will make immediate impacts?
The 2020 class is taking a monumental step this week as the Early Signing Period is finally here and a majority of prospects will sign instead of waiting for the all-star events or the February signing day, which looks to be a relic of the past.
The next Heisman Trophy winners are in this class. The next first-round NFL Draft picks. The next national champs.
There is a new No. 1 in defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who could be the next star on Clemson’s defensive line. At No. 2 is Clemson quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei, who led his team to the state title this weekend and are considered high school football’s national champions.
Moving up in a huge way this last rankings cycle was Alabama quarterback pledge Bryce Young, who had a masterful senior season and only saw his playoff run end at the hands of Uiagalelei and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco.
The top-rated uncommitted prospect is five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, who seemed to be leaning toward Clemson but this now could be an Oregon-USC battle up until Wednesday. Rounding out the top five is LSU cornerback commit Elias Ricks, who could be teamed with Derek Stingley Jr., to form an outstanding defensive back duo.
In the top 10 are Ohio State wide receiver commit Julian Fleming, Ohio State offensive tackle pledge Paris Johnson Jr., uncommitted five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, Clemson defensive end commit Myles Murphy and uncommitted cornerback Kelee Ringo.
Some are going to make an immediate impact and others might have to wait their turn. Uiagalelei is ranked second nationally but Trevor Lawrence is coming back to Clemson and he’s not being unseated. If Tua Tagovailoa returns to Alabama, then Young won’t win the starting job right away.
We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to take a look up and down the Rivals100 and target a handful of players who, based on need and priority, should make a major impact on college football next season.
FARRELL'S TAKE
“You always start with the wide receivers because they can make the easiest transition to college football as freshmen so guys like Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Ohio State or Demond Demas at Texas A&M jump out at me. And this is such a deep running back class that I’d expect Tank Bigsby or MarShawn Lloyd to get early looks among others.
"But the quarterback position is always what everyone focuses on and we know there’s a Sam Howell in here somewhere right? A talented kid going into the right situation. So I’m looking at a kid like Harrison Bailey who has the maturity and leadership ability to impact early. There will be many prospects that make an impact right away, many on defense as well like Elias Ricks and Sav’ell Smalls, and it should be interesting to watch it all unfold.”