Ask Farrell: Which program is really Defensive End U?
There are a lot of program who could claim they are Defensive End U, since a lot of big names have come through college football in recent years and many teams have developed elite players at the position.
As the defensive end spot becomes ever more important in today’s game as coaches look for edge rushers who can pressure quarterbacks, it’s also becoming more important that defensive ends can also drop in coverage and cover in space as well.
The role of some defensive ends and outside linebackers is being blurred in many ways as athleticism rules, but power and a high motor remain important as well.
MORE ASK FARRELL: What's the best way to evaluate offensive linemen?
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TCU had a first-round NFL Draft pick in defensive end L.J. Collier and the first second-round selection in Ben Banogu last year, an impressive haul for the Horned Frogs.
Texas A&M put out former five-star Myles Garrett as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft and others have come through the program as well.
Clemson and Alabama have unsurprisingly been productive with defensive end draft picks, Michigan has had some and the college football powers that be have done an excellent job at that position putting people in the pros.
Then there is a look at Ohio State.
Former five-star Nick Bosa was the first defensive end drafted in the 2019 draft. The 2018 haul was huge as Tyquan Lewis went in the second round, Sam Hubbard was a third-round pick and Jalyn Holmes was picked in the fourth. In the 2016 NFL Draft, former four-star Joey Bosa was the top defensive end taken.
FARRELL'S TAKE
We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if Ohio State has unquestionably separated itself from every other program in college football when it comes to recruiting and developing elite defensive ends or whether other programs could make an argument, too?
"There is no argument. Ohio State is Defensive End U right now, hands down. No one has comes close recently. Joey and Nick Bosa and now Chase Young make this a no-brainer. Larry Johnson has done an amazing job developing defensive linemen all the way back to his Penn State days and the talent coming out of Ohio State is off the charts.
"Who is right behind the Buckeyes? I’ll go with Clemson with Clelin Ferrell leading the way and Austin Bryant and Shaq Lawson. Texas A&M could make a case, as could Michigan, but overall it’s Ohio State and everyone else.