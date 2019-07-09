The Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic standout decided not to compete at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in the last few weeks, but he was excellent at the Los Angeles stop of the regional camps. At numerous events, Scott has shown he’s one of the most physical and imposing receivers in the country, routinely dominating smaller cornerbacks with his size and toughness on the outside. The Ohio State pledge has also shown the ability to use his speed to blow by defensive backs who try to muscle him up at the line of scrimmage. If there’s one thing to consider from the alternative perspective it’s that Eastside Catholic does not play a national schedule and on the biggest stage last season it lost handily to Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, 35-12. In that game at the Honor Bowl, Scott had four catches for 91 yards but he certainly didn’t dominate like five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux or high four-star Zach Charbonnet did for Oaks Christian. It’s also fair to note Eastside Catholic did not have elite quarterback play in that game, either. Scott is one major member of Ohio State’s awesome wide receiver class that includes Fleming, four-star Jaxon Smith-Njigba and now four-star Mookie Cooper after his pledge to the Buckeyes on Monday.

FARRELL'S TAKE