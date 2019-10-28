There have been marginally tough opponents, but Ohio State got its first true test of the season this past weekend and the Buckeyes passed with flying colors. Not only did Ohio State throttle Wisconsin, 38-7, but it also held star running back Jonathan Taylor in check as he had only 52 yards on 20 carries. The Badgers had only 191 yards as Ohio State racked up 431. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another score in the rain and running back J.K. Dobbins totaled 163 yards and two scores. Freak of all freaks, defensive end Chase Young, registered four sacks and forced two fumbles as he proves to be an unstoppable force on Ohio State’s defensive line.

Big matchups are ahead: Penn State comes to Columbus Nov. 23. The following weekend is the Michigan rivalry in Ann Arbor and the Wolverines might be hitting their stride after torching Notre Dame, 45-14. LSU and Alabama are currently ahead of Ohio State in the rankings and an argument could be made for both the Tigers and the Crimson Tide with how well both schools have been playing. Clemson and Penn State round out the top five.



FARRELL'S TAKE