ATLANTA -- The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas was incredibly valuable for many reasons, one of them being that the top three 2021 pro-style quarterbacks were all in attendance and competing against each other.

Brock Vandagriff

Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian’s Brock Vandagriff is not only at the top of the quarterback rankings for his class but he’s No. 1 overall in the early 2021 rankings. He recently committed to Oklahoma and threw at the Five-Star Challenge. Next on the list currently in the position rankings is Ohio State commit Kyle McCord from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s, who had a strong showing in Atlanta as well and is currently ranked ninth in the country. Third on the list at quarterback is La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy’s J.J. McCarthy, who probably struggled the most out of the three at the Five-Star Challenge but has been outstanding at other events. McCarthy is committed to Michigan. No rankings are locked in of course and especially not this early as the 2021 prospects have not even started their junior seasons. There will be a lot of movement up, down and all around for everybody among this group.

FARRELL'S TAKE