In a world that appears to be largely devoid of good news these days, Wednesday had some glimmers of hope for those itching to see a return of college football.

Granted, there is a long way to go and things can change on a daily basis, but news both out of Columbus (Ohio) and Oregon, has to be considered steps in the right direction for those who are concerned about the potential of a 2020 college football season and what that kind of season may look like.

Outgoing Ohio State University President Michael V. Drake delivered statements on Wednesday at the Board of Trustees meeting including an academic schedule that would see the start of in-person classes on August 25th at The Ohio State University and with the semester coming to a conclusion on December 4th, with finals the following week from the 7th through the 11th.

Even with the academic term going into December, the final day of in-person instruction would take place on November 25th, right before the start of Thanksgiving break and the same week as the football season finale, a home date with the hated Michigan Wolverines.

Speaking of football, Drake did speak of a future that would see football and at least some fans in the stands for Ohio State’s seven-game home schedule.

“Our hope and intention is to safely have a football season, with an audience spaced out in our stadium, but we haven’t made any final decisions,” Drake said.

A little more than two weeks ago, Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith also spoke of a season with fans in the stands, but that numbers had not been determined as of yet.

“We have played a little bit with the social distancing concept and we know that would probably take us down to south of 30,000 fans in the stands, actually closer to 20-22 (thousand),” Smith said during a teleconference with local and national media.

Smith would later go to social media to say that those were not definite numbers and that the number could be twice that or more, depending on where the country was in terms of guidelines and recommendations.

“The number of fans we could host in Ohio Stadium this fall under physical distance guidelines could be as low as 22k, but also may be as many as 40-50k if guidelines are relaxed,” Smith clarified.

There has not been a national consensus on what things will look like when college football does eventually reopen. Schools are preparing to bring students back for voluntary workouts during the month of June, Ohio State will get things started on the 8th while several other schools could be back and running in the following weeks.

Ohio State’s week two opponent, the Oregon Ducks, has been an interesting case study for all as the Pacific Northwest has seemingly been on a slower schedule than most in terms of reopening.