As voluntary workouts near is there reason for optimism?
In a world that appears to be largely devoid of good news these days, Wednesday had some glimmers of hope for those itching to see a return of college football.
Granted, there is a long way to go and things can change on a daily basis, but news both out of Columbus (Ohio) and Oregon, has to be considered steps in the right direction for those who are concerned about the potential of a 2020 college football season and what that kind of season may look like.
Outgoing Ohio State University President Michael V. Drake delivered statements on Wednesday at the Board of Trustees meeting including an academic schedule that would see the start of in-person classes on August 25th at The Ohio State University and with the semester coming to a conclusion on December 4th, with finals the following week from the 7th through the 11th.
Even with the academic term going into December, the final day of in-person instruction would take place on November 25th, right before the start of Thanksgiving break and the same week as the football season finale, a home date with the hated Michigan Wolverines.
Speaking of football, Drake did speak of a future that would see football and at least some fans in the stands for Ohio State’s seven-game home schedule.
“Our hope and intention is to safely have a football season, with an audience spaced out in our stadium, but we haven’t made any final decisions,” Drake said.
A little more than two weeks ago, Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith also spoke of a season with fans in the stands, but that numbers had not been determined as of yet.
“We have played a little bit with the social distancing concept and we know that would probably take us down to south of 30,000 fans in the stands, actually closer to 20-22 (thousand),” Smith said during a teleconference with local and national media.
Smith would later go to social media to say that those were not definite numbers and that the number could be twice that or more, depending on where the country was in terms of guidelines and recommendations.
“The number of fans we could host in Ohio Stadium this fall under physical distance guidelines could be as low as 22k, but also may be as many as 40-50k if guidelines are relaxed,” Smith clarified.
There has not been a national consensus on what things will look like when college football does eventually reopen. Schools are preparing to bring students back for voluntary workouts during the month of June, Ohio State will get things started on the 8th while several other schools could be back and running in the following weeks.
Ohio State’s week two opponent, the Oregon Ducks, has been an interesting case study for all as the Pacific Northwest has seemingly been on a slower schedule than most in terms of reopening.
Governor Kate Brown ruffled a lot of feathers in early May when she delivered remarks that stated the unlikely return of “large gatherings” through September, with the Ohio State versus Oregon game scheduled for September 12th.
We don’t have any idea if fans during the first month of the season will be in stadiums or not in the state of Oregon, but it appears that the business of football is about to return under many of the same restrictions that are in place in other parts of the country and under the watchful eye of NCAA rules.
“I’m happy to say that our collegiate athletes will return to train by mid-June under specific health protocols to keep them safe and healthy and the staff healthy as well," Brown said Tuesday.
The Pac-12 conference set a date of June 15th as the date that member schools could start the voluntary work and it would appear that Oregon is in line with the rest of its conference mates to try and hit that date.
This does not mean that fans of either program should rush out and make travel arrangements at this point. Autzen Stadium may be sitting with zero to few fans in the stands at this point, as that is all to be determined at a later date.
NASCAR has run races for several weeks and there are calls for fans to be allowed back in the stands. The NBA and NHL are moving closer toward having a resumption of competition, even if all of the details are still to be worked out. MLB is no closer to a return-to-work plan, but dissention between the owners and the union is not a new thing in that sport.
Sports are drawing closer and the fact that college football appears to be on a similar path between conferences to getting back to business can’t come soon enough for football-starved fans who would love nothing more than an opportunity to see some games played this season.