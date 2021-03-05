BuckeyeGrove - As regular season wraps up, Holtmann touches on individual awards

In the wake of his team’s three-game losing streak, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann was far from impressed by the recent news that he had been named a Naismith Coach of the Year Semifinalist.

“Looks like they did their voting before last week,” Holtmann said on Friday afternoon.

Recent struggles aside, Holtmann's inclusion among the nation’s best coaches was unsurprising. After being projected by the media to finish No. 7 in the Big Ten, the fourth-year head coach and this Ohio State team (18-7, 12-7 Big Ten) have reached as high as No. 4 in the AP Poll this season.

Holtmann and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard were the Big Ten’s lone representatives on the recently-released list of semifinalists, and the pair will almost certainly finish at the top of the Big Ten’s similarly-themed Coach of the Year award.

However, as one would expect, Holtmann had zero interest in talking about his potential honors.

He’d rather dish out the love to his players.

Ohio State basketball has not had an individual named First Team All-Big Ten since Holtmann’s first year in Columbus, when Keita Bates-Diop was named Big Ten Player of the Year.

Combine the national attention the Buckeyes have received in recent weeks with the exponential improvement of E.J. Liddell in his sophomore season, and that dry stretch may come to an end this season.

Liddell, a sophomore, is averaging a team-high 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game through 25 games. The 6-foot-7 forward is shooting 50 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Though his raw numbers don’t quite line up with those of other Big Ten big men, Liddell’s all-around efficiency and rapid improvement, combined with Ohio State’s unexpected success, make an intriguing case.

“I believe he’s a first team all-league performer, and I believe he has earned that. I really do,” Holtmann said. “Obviously, we’d like to finish well and give ourselves a chance, but when you look at our schedule, who we played in the league twice, and just our overall schedule, I believe just what I said.”