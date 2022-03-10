Arvell Reese meets Jim Knowles, nets Ohio State offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
During his second press conference as Ohio State defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles soared through about 25 minutes with the media on Tuesday, offering up insightful background into his coaching ph...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news