BuckeyeGrove - Around the NCAA: Week 9

The last weekend of college football in October was dominated by a few unexpected (yet unsurprising) upsets and a major close call for the No. 1 team in the nation. It was yet another rowdy Saturday filled with offensive explosions and standout plays galore. The Big 12 is the most unpredictable conference on a weekly basis and now has zero undefeated teams, the best of the SEC handled its business on Saturday (while LSU continues to crumble into nothingness), and the ACC patiently awaits its clash of titans in Week 10 after Clemson evaded a Halloween nightmare. To top it off, Cincinnati might be a top-five team in the country. Let’s take a trip around the country to look at all of the most important action from a spooky Saturday of college football.

Uiagalelei Mania

True freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei engineered an 18-point comeback victory for No. 1 Clemson over Boston College on Saturday afternoon. Clemson trailed early, but pulled it together in the second half to escape with a 34-28 victory.

The 6-foot-4 Uiagalelei stepped in this weekend for Heisman candidate Trevor Lawrence, who will miss significant time after testing positive for COVID-19. “I’ve been preparing for this ever since I got to Clemson,” Uiagalelei said. The California native threw for 342 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and ran for another touchdown of his own. He was helped by 224 yards of total offense from the ACC’s new all-time leader in rushing yards, Travis Etienne.

Clemson found itself down two touchdowns early after a 99-yard scoop and score by Boston College in the second quarter. The Eagles would add a fourth touchdown of the first half on a juggling 18-yard catch by C.J. Lewis and went into the half up big, 28-13.

It would not score again. The Tigers marched down the field on three straight possessions to open the second half, taking a 32-28 lead while allowing just 24 yards of offense on three ensuing Boston College drives. BC would wind up gaining positive yardage on just two of its five second-half possessions. Still, it was an encouraging performance from the road team. Phil Jurkovec threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns and the Boston College defense was able to keep itself in the game for a large chunk of the contest. Uiagalelei was very impressive in start No. 1, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced post-game that the freshman would continue leading the offense in Lawrence’s absence.

Next week is the big show for Clemson, as the Tigers travel to No. 4 Notre Dame for a prime time, top-five matchup in South Bend. Boston College will head to Syracuse.

Texas Thriller, Part Four

Texas senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw the game-winning touchdown in overtime to upset No. 6 Oklahoma State. (HookEm.com)

Every game Texas takes part in seems to go sideways. Saturday was no different- the Longhorns kept pace with No. 6 Oklahoma State throughout and managed to stop the Cowboy offense when it mattered most to hold onto a 41-34 win. It was the fourth game decided by eight points or fewer for Sam Ehlinger and company. “I’d much rather it be this way than the other way, than to get blown out or lose by a bunch because you’ve got guys who aren’t playing hard or guys who are checking it in when you get down by 11 or whatever,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said of his team's continuous close games. Oklahoma State dominated on the statistical front, out-gaining Texas by almost 250 yards and nearly doubling the Longhorns' number of first downs. Quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns. This game should have been the Cowboys’ to take, if not for the five turnovers it recorded. Ehlinger capitalized on those giveaways, carrying the Texas offense in the clutch once more. He engineered a nearly eight-minute long scoring drive late in the fourth quarter and tossed the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The senior quarterback finished with three passing touchdowns and was helped by a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown by D’Shawn Jamison in the third quarter. Both defenses were all over the field in this one. There were ten sacks and 20 tackles for loss between the teams on Saturday, to go with five forced turnovers for Texas. It was a much needed victory for Herman and his team, which improved to 4-2 on the season. Oklahoma State suffered its first loss of 2020. Texas hosts West Virginia next. Oklahoma State travels to Kansas State.

(More) Unranked Upsets

North Carolina and Kansas State, two teams firmly entrenched next to each other in the AP Top 25, suffered somewhat foreseen upsets on Saturday. Virginia welcomed No. 15 North Carolina to Charlottesville by dealing the Tar Heels a 44-41 loss. UNC has been unable to do much defensively this season and was picked apart all evening long by a Virginia team that entered with just one win on the season.

The Cavaliers didn’t do anything spectacular, yet managed to eat nine minutes of game clock on a single drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in a field goal to essentially seal the deal. Carolina was led by 443 yards and four touchdowns through the air from Sam Howell, but turned the ball over twice and allowed Virginia to both control the pace of the game and rush for over 200 yards. “When you can’t stop the run and you can’t consistently run the ball, you’re not going to win many games,” North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said. Brown's team takes on rival Duke on Saturday. Virginia stays home, hosting Louisville.

No. 16 Kansas State was shellacked by West Virginia in Morgantown, 37-10. The Mountaineers were favored at home, so the outcome was not necessarily a major upset, but the margin of victory certainly was surprising.

West Virginia dominated in nearly every area, out-gaining Kansas State by over 250 yards, owning the time of possession, and winning the turnover battle. The Mountaineers threw for 301 yards and ran for 184 more. Kansas State threw for three interceptions and ran for 41 yards. “I thought our players competed,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said. “I told them all week, that’s how you’re going to be evaluated: on how you compete, how you strained.” It was another chaotic result in an unpredictable, uncontrollable Big 12. Kansas State hosts fellow upset victim Oklahoma State on Saturday, while West Virginia travels to Texas.

Are You Alive, LSU?

Ed Orgeron and his team are in trouble. LSU fell to 2-3 this season after being absolutely annihilated by Auburn on Saturday, 48-11. The Bayou boys used two quarterbacks in the contest, turned the ball over three times, ran for just 32 total yards, and gave up over 500 yards of offense. Not great. Bo Nix led Auburn with 300 yards passing and 81 yards rushing. It was a season-shifting win for a struggling Auburn team in the Tiger Bowl. The 37-point victory was the largest margin in the history of the matchup. It was LSU’s worst loss in over 20 years.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the defending national champions: LSU takes on No. 2 Alabama in two weeks. Auburn will travel to Mississippi State.

The Rest of the Top 10

Zamir White and No. 5 Georgia stifled Kentucky. (Radi Nabulsi)

It was a scare-free Saturday for the rest of the best of college football. Mac Jones threw for 291 yards and four scores, Najee Harris ran for 119 yards, and No. 2 Alabama dominated a free-falling Mississippi State team, 41-0. No. 4 Notre Dame didn't look spectacular but handled Georgia Tech, 31-13. Ian Book threw for 199 yards and Kyren Williams ran for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory. It was a defense-first day for No. 5 Georgia, which limited Kentucky to 229 total yards in a 14-3 victory. Stetson Bennett only had to throw 13 times thanks to a 26-carry, 136-yard performance from running back Zamir White. Luke Fickell has his team rolling. No. 7 Cincinnati looked convincing once more in a 49-10 route of Memphis. The Bearcat defense has allowed only 40 points over its last four games and the offense has attacked on the ground, rushing for 242 yards on Saturday. No. 8 Texas A&M handled Arkansas 42-31. No. 10 Florida came back from COVID-19 prison to route Missouri 41-17 behind four touchdowns from Kyle Trask.

That does it for our Halloween edition of Around the NCAA. The Pac-12 begins next week. See you then.

