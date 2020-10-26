BuckeyeGrove - Around the NCAA: Week 8

Even though the nation’s focus was surely on the start of Big Ten play this weekend, plenty of college football action took place outside of the Midwest.

The chaos provided over the past seven weeks appeared to come to a complete halt on Saturday for the other three power conferences taking the field. Just two ranked teams lost to unranked opponents and the top 15 teams (excluding Penn State, of course) were convincing in their performances. Now that the Big Ten is finally back, let’s take a look at the other important action that went down around the nation in Week 8 of college football.

Top Three Roll

It was your typical Saturday for the cream of the crop in the AP Poll. Clemson, Alabama, and Notre Dame all won with relative ease, but the top two teams in the nation faced some unexpected challenges. No. 1 Clemson was up just three at the half against Syracuse, a team it has struggled with in recent years. After falling behind 17-0 early, the Orange cut the deficit to just six in the third quarter after an 83-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Rex Culpepper. Syracuse was the last ACC team to take down Clemson (all the way back in 2017) and it put up a fight on Saturday before falling apart and losing, 47-21.

“I don’t know what it is with the Orange vs. the Orange,” Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said of his team’s relative success against Clemson.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Ettiene led Clemson once more, combining for 392 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. Lawrence did throw the first pick-six of his career on Saturday, one of many chances the Tigers gave Syracuse early. The men of Orange could not capitalize consistently, however, and the top team in the country pulled away when the pressure was on.

Clemson will host Boston College on Halloween. Syracuse falls to 1-5 and takes on Wake Forest next.

Alabama running back Najee Harris rushed for three touchdowns against Tennessee.

Just under 200 miles away from Clemson, No. 2 Alabama rolled against Tennessee, controlling the action from start to finish in a 48-17 victory. The Tide stayed undefeated, but suffered a major loss when star receiver Jaylen Waddle went down with a fractured ankle on an early kickoff return. According to head coach Nick Saban, Waddle is more than likely done for the season. It was a tough blow in an otherwise dominant performance for 'Bama. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and forceful running back Najee Harris rushed for three touchdowns in the win.

“I was kind of proud of the way the guys played,” Saban said “They played with a little more confidence, and we were pretty aggressive.” It was win No. 14 in a row for Alabama over Tennessee. The Crimson Tide will host Mississippi State next. Tennessee has a bye week. To round out the series of convincing wins for the nation’s best teams we head to Pittsburgh, where No. 3 Notre Dame shellacked the Panthers, 45-3. Senior quarterback Ian Book threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Book found receiver Ben Skowronek for touchdowns of 34 and 73 yards. The Notre Dame offense looked explosive.

The Irish defense was also stellar, holding Pitt to just 162 yards and forcing three turnovers. Notre Dame dominated from the beginning- Pittsburgh held the ball for just 19 minutes of game time and gained 42 yards on the ground. After putting up just 12 points in an ugly win over Louisville, this was just the kind of win Brian Kelly’s team needed.

The Irish head south to take on Georgia Tech on Saturday. Pittsburgh is off before traveling to Florida State on Nov. 7. Life is good at the top.

Big 12 Battle of the Best

Is No. 6 Oklahoma State possibly the most unheralded top-10 team in the country right now? Maybe.

Is it also undefeated? Indeed. The Cowboys continued to win under the radar on Saturday, holding off No. 23 Iowa State at home, 24-21. Quarterback Spencer Sanders returned from injury to throw for 235 yards, rush for 71 more, and lead Oklahoma State to its first ranked victory of the season. The leading rusher in college football a season ago, Chuba Hubbard, put up 139 yards on the ground in his team’s win. Hubbard was somehow still overshadowed on the ground; Iowa State’s Breece Hall registered 20 carries for 185 yards in his team's loss. It was a close game throughout. Oklahoma State wasn’t able to build more than a one-possession lead until the fourth quarter. After going down 10 in the final period, Iowa State gained eight total yards on its next two possessions and punted twice. It scored a relatively meaningless touchdown with 49 seconds remaining and would not recover the ensuing onside kick. The chances were there for Iowa State, but Oklahoma State held on.

“We’ll tip our hat to Oklahoma State,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Hard-fought football game. They made some plays when they had the opportunity to make them.” Oklahoma State hosts Texas next in a massive Big 12 collision. Iowa State travels to Kansas.

Special Mention: AAC Edition

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder rushed for 179 yards and three scores on Saturday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

In one of the four ranked match-ups this weekend, No. 9 Cincinnati handled No. 16 SMU, 42-13.

Rarely will any AAC team will do something important enough to make this weekly wrap-up, but Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has his Bearcats rolling thus far. Both Fickell’s team and SMU entered the weekend undefeated, and Cincinnati handled its business from the very beginning. Dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for a touchdown and ran for one more in the first quarter, giving Cincinnati a 14-0 lead that would not be lost.

Ridder finished with only 126 yards passing but ran for 179 yards and three scores on just eight carries. It was an explosive showing from the sophomore. His three rushing touchdowns were from 15, 32, and 91 yards out, respectively.

Cincinnati out-gained SMU 313-75 on the ground.

It was an impressive performance for the top-10 side, but the American road does not let up in the coming week- the Bearcats will take on Memphis on Saturday.

Tobacco Road Twister

After an inexplicable loss to Florida State last week, No. 14 North Carolina regained some momentum with a 48-21 win over No. 23 North Carolina State. The powerful UNC offense put up nearly 600 yards once more and its growing defense forced four Wildcat turnovers. Javonte Williams and Michael Carter combined for 260 yards and four scores on the ground for the Tar Heels and quarterback Sam Howell added 252 yards passing. “I said it earlier in the year, and they reinforce it every week: I think they’re probably the best combination of two backs in the country,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said of the Williams-Carter combo. “When we get them going, the rest of it works.” The backup quarterback duo of Bailey Hockman and Ben Finley gave NC State 358 yards of passing, but their three combined interceptions proved costly and the offense was nowhere near the level of North Carolina's attack.

Carolina improves to 4-1 and will head to Virginia on Halloween, while State falls to 4-2 with another ranked battle with Miami (FL) looming. There are exactly zero ranked match-ups outside of the Big Ten next week. See you then.

