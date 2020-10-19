BuckeyeGrove - Around the NCAA: Week 7

Another week, another fun batch of college football action.

Everything in the Power 5 seems to be impossible to forecast, so should we really be surprised that three more ranked teams lost to under-.500 opponents? It’s almost what's expected at this point. To calm things down just a little, the Big 12 decided to take a weekend off from mayhem. Still, beyond Clemson and Alabama handling their business once again, things are just as unknown as ever. Two top-five teams were taken down, the SEC won’t stop beating itself up, and Clemson played its punter at quarterback for a series.

Let’s take a look at the most important action in Week 7 of college football.

Next week, the Big Ten returns.

Roll Tide Roll

After a week filled with controversy, No. 2 Alabama pulled itself together in the second half to run away from No. 3 Georgia, 41-24. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 just days before his team’s top-five battle, but after three straight negative tests, he was cleared by the SEC to coach on Saturday night. The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with Georgia entering the break holding just a four-point advantage after Alabama’s Will Reichard nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired.

The kick was the beginning of a 24-0 run for Saban’s team- one that lasted the remainder of the game. “I was very proud of the way our guys fought in the game,” Saban said. “I sort of knew it was going to be a 15-round fight and we wouldn’t be winning until the late rounds.” Alabama quarterback Mac Jones threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns after being picked off on his first drive. He connected with Jalen Waddle for a 90-yard score late in the third quarter that gave the Tide a lead it would not relinquish.

Running back Najee Harris added 152 yards on the ground. Georgia managed to beat itself on multiple occasions. Stetson Bennett threw three interceptions, including back-to-back picks on third quarter drives. The walk-on turned starting quarterback finished just 18/40 for 269 yards. “I was frustrated with myself,” Bennett said. A normally-stout Bulldogs defense couldn’t do enough to slow down the Alabama offense, giving up 564 yards and allowing the Crimson Tide to hold the ball for nearly 34 minutes of game time. If both teams win out, they should meet in the SEC Championship with College Football Playoff contention on the line. Still, it was a major win for Saban and company- the Tide's sixth-straight over Georgia. The SEC grind continues on next week- Alabama travels to Tennessee and Georgia makes the trip north to Kentucky.

SEC Sabotage

As Alabama and Georgia clashed at the top of the conference, the remainder of the SEC continued to destroy itself. After picking off Mississippi State six times last week, Kentucky scored two defensive touchdowns to open its matchup with No. 18 Tennessee and never looked back, rolling to a 34-7 victory. The Kentucky offense only gained 294 yards and scored two touchdowns but its unbelievable defense once again led the way. The Wildcats picked off Tennessee three times for 126 yards- 19 more yards than it registered through the air. Tennessee had taken 18 straight at home against Kentucky before Saturday. “This game was definitely personal for us,” Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis said. “We came out and put our foot on their necks. We’re tired of leaving here empty-handed.” The Volunteers and Wildcats will take on Alabama and Georgia next, respectively. After being thoroughly handled by Georgia and barely escaping Arkansas, No. 15 Auburn dropped its second game of the season, falling 30-22 to South Carolina. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix threw three interceptions, handicapping an Auburn offense that otherwise out-gained South Carolina by nearly 200 yards.

The Gamecock side was led by 151 yards combined from running backs Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick. Senior wide receiver Shi Smith caught eight passes for 76 yards and a score. However, it was the defense that secured the win for Will Muschamp’s team. Cornerback Jaycee Horn deflected four passes and pulled in two interceptions, including a huge one with two minutes left in the third quarter. “I just knew the day would come when I’d have a lot of opportunities to make plays,” Horn said. Next week, Auburn travels to Ole Miss and South Carolina journeys west to LSU. All but four teams in the SEC are now 2-2 or worse. Let the chaos continue.

First-year Florida State head coach Mike Norvell registered his first ACC win on Saturday. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

Atlantic Coast Close Ones

It wasn’t pretty, but No. 4 Notre Dame stayed without a loss in 2020, scraping together a 12-7 win over Louisville. The two teams combined for six punts and two turnovers on downs on just 13 total series. Notre Dame simply managed to capitalize more than Louisville, opening the game with two field goals and adding an Ian Book rushing touchdown to seal things midway through the third quarter. Book struggled throughout, completing only 11 passes for 106 yards. Running back Kyren Williams carried the Notre Dame offense, rushing for 127 yards and eating up the clock in the second half. Louisville couldn’t get anything going beyond a seven-minute touchdown drive coming out of the break. Quarterback Malik Cunningham threw for 132 yards and the lone score and added 49 on the ground, but beyond him, there was little production from the Cardinals. Notre Dame has two more weekends before its much-awaited matchup with Clemson. Louisville falls to 0-4 in the ACC heading into a battle with Florida State. Speaking of Florida State, the Seminoles picked up perhaps the most surprising win of the weekend, upsetting No. 5 North Carolina in Tallahassee, 31-28. It was the first conference win for Florida State under new head coach Mike Norvell.

“There’s been plenty of adversity throughout the course of this year, through the early part of this season,” Norvell said. “These guys believe in what we do.” North Carolina was down 31-7 at the half but stormed back in the final minutes, giving itself a chance to take the lead with just over two minutes remaining. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell couldn’t connect on fourth down in Florida State territory, however, and the Seminoles held on for a much-needed victory. Howell threw for 374 yards and three scores while Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis completed just eight passes for 191 yards. The difference was in the trenches: the ‘Noles put up 241 yards on the ground behind 107 from Travis and 109 from running back La’Damian Webb. After giving up 135 points over its last three games, the Florida State defense stepped up early and hung on when it counted most, sacking Howell four times and registering eight tackles for loss. It’s an encouraging sign for Norvell’s team after what appeared to be a hopeless start.

Florida State heads to Louisville next. North Carolina welcomes North Carolina State to Chapel Hill.

Some Clemson Notes

- Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high five touchdowns and 407 yards on Saturday; all five touchdowns came in the first half. On a saddening note, Lawrence also broke his 366-pass streak without an interception. It was the second-longest in ACC history. - Clemson's 52 points in the first half are its most in an ACC game in school history. - Georgia Tech punted nine times, turned the ball over three times, and was out-gained by over 400 yards. The 67-point difference was the biggest deficit of all time in an ACC conference game.

- Clemson used four quarterbacks on Saturday; those four quarterbacks combined for exactly 500 yards passing and seven touchdowns. The last of those quarterbacks happened to be Clemson starting punter Will Spiers, who completed two passes for 13 yards and a first down and punted three times for 152 yards. - 10 Clemson players had at least one rushing attempt and 17 Clemson players had at least one reception, including Drew Swinney and Will Swinney, both sons of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. The brothers combined for three catches and 25 yards receiving.

- Final score: 73-7, Clemson. - The next opponent for the Tigers? One-win Syracuse, which lost to Liberty on Saturday, 38-21. Yikes. See you next week, when our attention undoubtedly turns to the Big Ten. What a time to be alive.

