BuckeyeGrove - Around the NCAA: Week 5

We’re officially rolling. Week 5 provided college football’s best competition to date. The SEC featured a pair of ranked battles, the College Football Playoff chances of the Big 12 are rapidly decaying, and eight ranked teams lost this Saturday. The lack of cohesiveness when it comes to winning and losing games may prove to help the Big Ten and Pac-12 when the conferences start their late seasons. High-profile teams seem to be collapsing on a weekly basis right now.

Let’s dive into a wacky weekend of college football.

Consistency at the Top

Even with multiple ranked teams simultaneously crashing and burning each week, life in the ranks of the elite hasn’t changed. The top two teams in the AP Poll took care of business on Saturday. No. 1 Clemson ran past Virginia 42-23 behind Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, one of the most dominant duos in the country.

Lawrence threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns and Etienne ran for 73 yards while hauling in a career-high 114 yards through the air in a rematch of last season’s ACC Championship. Virginia hung around throughout- the Cavaliers were down by just 10 after a Brennan Armstrong touchdown pass with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter. It couldn’t string together stops, however, and Clemson pulled away. Lawrence has not thrown an interception in nine games, when two of his passes were picked off by Louisville last October.

The end result was a little closer than most expected, but Clemson was still convincing in its victory. "I'm really glad we got challenged in some new ways,” Lawrence said. “Part of being a great team is making adjustments and getting better." Meanwhile, No. 2 Alabama beat the brakes off of No. 13 Texas A&M, 52-24.

Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones threw for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout. Receivers John Metchie III and Jaylen Waddle combined for 323 yards receiving and three scores on just 10 receptions. Alabama scored on seven of its 10 drives, and the result was never in doubt after the Tide made it 21-14 in the second quarter on a two-yard Najee Harris run. Texas A&M was led by quarterback Kellen Mond, who threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Clemson and Alabama have combined for 10 CFP appearances in six years. The two most consistently dominant teams in recent memory took care of business Saturday. No. 3 Florida made it a perfect day for the top three teams in the nation with a 38-24 win over South Carolina. In Week 6, Clemson hosts No. 8 Miami, Alabama takes on Ole Miss, and Florida travels to Texas A&M.

Bulldog Blowout

The lone top-10 matchup of the weekend did not live up to lofty expectations. No. 4 Georgia jumped all over No. 7 Auburn from the early going, holding the Tigers to just 216 yards in a 27-6 victory.

The Bulldogs were up 24-3 at halftime, and both teams scored just three points in the remaining two quarters. Auburn punted four times in the first half and only had three total drives in the second half as the game slowed to a crawl. Georgia running back Zamir White ran for 88 yards and a pair of scores, dominating the Auburn goal line defense early. Junior quarterback Stetson Bennett added a touchdown throw.

"It's so easy to play football when the defense plays as well as they did, when you run the ball as well as we did, and the guys on the outside are making plays like they did," Bennett said. Auburn’s 39 yards on the ground were a program low dating back to November 2018. Georgia pounded the ball into the ground in the second half, throwing the ball only six times in over 15 minutes of possession. The Bulldog defense was outstanding all afternoon. "They won the line of scrimmage," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. "We really got whipped in all three phases. We got out-coached." Georgia takes on a surging Tennessee team next week and Auburn hosts No. 16 Mississippi State.

Gary Patterson is 7-2 against Texas in nine Big 12 seasons.

Texas is Not Back

In a second-consecutive wild showdown between Texas schools, No. 9 Texas was upset by TCU, 33-31. Down by four with just over four minutes remaining, Texas drove 74 yards behind a 52-yard reception and 16-yard carry from running back Keaontay Ingram. It was at the one-yard line with four chances to punch the ball in.

Ingram fumbled at the goal line on first down. TCU recovered. The Horned Frogs gained a crucial first down to keep the clock ticking and ended up taking a safety as the clock hit zero to hold on to the win.

Sophomore quarterback Max Duggan led a 43-yard TCU drive with under seven minutes remaining to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. Duggan finished with 231 yards passing and led the team with 79 yards and two scores on the ground. The game was TCU’s second-straight win over a ranked Texas team. The Longhorns only led for five minutes the entire game, and could not replicate the miraculous comeback against Texas Tech a week ago. Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for four touchdowns, but completed just 17 of his 36 pass attempts for 236 yards.

"We've got to find a way to make sure that whatever it is that caused the breakdowns today doesn't happen again,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said. TCU kicker Griffin Kell knocked in all four of his field goal attempts to create the separation his team needed. "Find a way,” TCU head coach Gary Patterson said. “You've got to take ball games.” Patterson’s team will host Kansas State next. Texas enters Cotton Bowl week, taking on Oklahoma on Saturday.

Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks threw for 212 yards in his team's first SEC win since 2017. (Arkansas Athletics)

Upsets Galore

Auburn and Texas were far from the only ranked teams to fall on Saturday. No. 11 UCF’s claim to the best team in Florida officially came to an end with a 34-26 loss to Tulsa in Week 5. Turnovers and failure to capitalize plagued the Knights, who have lost to Tulsa in two consecutive seasons.

Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. The Golden Hurricane is now 1-1 after holding then-No. 11 Oklahoma State to just 16 points in a season-opening loss.

After annihilating the defending champs a week ago, No. 16 Mississippi State crashed back into reality, losing to unranked Arkansas 21-14. The win was the first SEC victory since October 2017 for the Razorbacks. After setting the SEC single-game record with 623 passing yards against LSU, Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello attempted 59 passes and ended up with just 313 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in the loss.

Arkansas was out-gained by over 100 yards and had the ball for just 24 minutes, but its plus-two in the turnover game proved to be enough to hold on for a historic program win. "The kids have gone for a long time without having an opportunity to win,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “And against a team, I mean, that's a ranked football team and for us to come in here their place and win, the guys are ecstatic."

No. 18 Oklahoma continued to fall apart, losing 37-30 to Iowa State on Saturday after falling to Kansas State last weekend.

Iowa State outscored the Sooners in the second half, 24-13. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was picked off in the end zone on his final drive, making the second-straight game Rattler has been unable to come up clutch. It was the first home win over Oklahoma for Iowa State in 50 years.

Running back Breece Hall paced the Cyclones with 139 yards and two scores on the ground, including an eight-yard game-winner with just over four minutes remaining. The 1-2 start for Oklahoma is its worst since 2016, when it lost to Houston and Ohio State in two of its first three games. Rounding out the ranked losses were No. 24 Pittsburgh and No. 25 Memphis, who lost to unranked North Carolina State and SMU, respectively.

Both teams lost on scores in the final minute.

The eight AP Top 25 teams to lose this weekend are the most in the Top-25 era. See you next week.

