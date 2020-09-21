BuckeyeGrove - Around the NCAA: Week 3

The third week of college football in 2020 was less than spectacular. 19 FBS (I-A) games were played, and only eight of those featured teams from the ACC or Big 12. The top 10 only had two teams in action Saturday; those two teams combined to score 101 points and give up zero. The Big 12 continued to look shaky. And of course, the race to be Florida’s best team (a race no one knew existed until this weekend!) took off. The eventfulness of this weekend was limited. Nevertheless, here are some of the more meaningful games from Sep. 19. Only one week before the SEC gets play rolling!

Bye Week?

No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Notre Dame were the only top-10 representatives in play on Saturday. Their opponents, however, were not. Clemson took on The Citadel, an FCS team that went 6-6 in 2019. Notre Dame challenged itself with South Florida, who won four games last season. The end result was to be expected. 49-0, Tigers. 52-0, Fighting Irish.

Trevor Lawrence played three series for Clemson, leaving the game early in the second quarter after 168 yards passing on nine attempts, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. He watched his team take a 49-point lead at the half and coast to a win. "It was good for us to take care of business early and build depth," Lawrence said. The Citadel was out-gained by 243 yards, but left Clemson $450,000 dollars richer thanks to the Tigers’ need for a buy game. Temporary ACC member Notre Dame had a similar result, albeit more balanced.

The Fighting Irish ran for 281 yards and six touchdowns in a rout over South Florida. Senior quarterback Ian Book accounted for three of those scores. Notre Dame was 8/14 on third down attempts. South Florida was 2/15. The pair of top-tier teams did what was expected.

The road doesn’t get much more difficult in the coming weeks. Clemson has a week off before taking on Virginia and Notre Dame travels to Wake Forest on Saturday.

The Best Team in Florida?

You can say whatever you want about UCF. One thing is clear: the Knights never lack confidence. After routing Georgia Tech 49-21 on Saturday, UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel made a strong claim for the ownership of the Sunshine State, citing Florida State’s first-week loss to Georgia Tech. "You saw what happened last week," Gabriel said. "I guess you can say we're the best team in Florida." Gabriel certainly provided the individual performance to back up his talk, completing 27 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns. Those 417 yards through the air are the most by any quarterback against Power 5 competition this season. UCF thoroughly dominated on all statistical fronts, forcing five Georgia Tech turnovers and gaining almost 200 more yards than the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech actually closed within a touchdown with just over 13 minutes to play, making the score 28-21 on a 33-yard touchdown from Jahmyr Gibbs. UCF never allowed another chance, going 75 yards in under two minutes to retake a two-score lead. It would add two more scores before the clock hit zero, capitalizing on a Georgia Tech turnover on downs, interception, and fumble in the final 10 minutes. The chances existed for Georgia Tech to nab a second-straight win, but the Yellow Jacket offense could not capitalize. Quarterback Jeff Sims was just 18/36 with two interceptions, and three fumbles destroyed multiple scoring opportunities.

2019 FBS leading rusher Chuba Hubbard was held to just 93 yards against Tulsa. (Associated Press)

Cowboy Comeback

The Big 12 continued its unimpressive streak to begin the season, as No. 11 Oklahoma State squeaked by Tulsa, 16-7. The Cowboys, who averaged over 32 points and 224 yards passing a season ago, were held scoreless through three quarters. The Oklahoma State defense manufactured the fourth-quarter comeback; Tulsa only advanced past the 50-yard line once in the final period. Chuba Hubbard, the country’s leading rusher in 2019, was held to just 3.4 yards per carry on 27 attempts for Oklahoma State. After Cowboy starting quarterback Spencer Sanders went down in the first half with an ankle injury, junior college transfer Ethan Bullock stepped in and struggled, completing eight passes for just 41 yards and an interception. Late in the third quarter, Bullock was replaced by true freshman Shane Illingworth, who finally provided a spark to the Oklahoma State offense, leading an 81-yard drive capped off by a Hubbard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. That gave the Cowboys a three-point lead, and two field goals later, Oklahoma State ended its first game of the season with a win, out-gaining Tulsa by just one yard in a game far too close for comfort for the No. 11 team in country. The contest was dominated by the ground game- it featured 81 combined carries by both teams versus just 48 pass attempts. "Defense was fabulous," Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said. "I'm thrilled with the guys for fighting through all the adversity and finding a way to win at the end." Oklahoma State travels to West Virginia next to open up Big 12 play.

Miami is Back (Maybe)

With less teams to consider for the AP Top 25, maybe Miami and Louisville wouldn’t normally hold spots in the rankings at this point in the season. Either way, the only ranked matchup of the weekend was between the No. 17 Hurricanes and the No. 18 Cardinals. Both entered following less-than-impressive wins over less-than-impressive opponents.

The Hurricanes used a flurry of big plays to streak by the Cardinals, 47-34. Transfer quarterback D’Eriq King was good again, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

King was supported by junior running back Cam’Ron Harris, who finished with 134 yards on just nine carries. Harris is currently averaging 10.3 yards per carry on 26 attempts this season. After an impressive first half in which Miami led 20-6, the third quarter started with a run of scoring from both sides. Louisville scored on its first two possessions of the second half, putting together drives of seven and 11 plays, respectively.

Miami did it a little differently. The Hurricanes ran two offensive plays in the first 11 minutes of the half. The first was a 75-yard Harris touchdown run, and the second was a 75-yard King pass to Jaylan Knighton.

“We can still be so much better,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “The explosive plays, it was who we wanted to be." Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Javian Hawkins added 164 rushing yards.

The offensive battle was defined (as it frequently is) by turnovers. Cunningham was picked off once and fumbled once, both in Miami territory, and Louisville could not get over the hump in the second half.

Miami will host Florida State on Saturday to prove itself as the current "best" team in Florida. Louisville will visit No. 25 Pittsburgh.