BuckeyeGrove - Around the NCAA: Week 12

Believe it or not, there is college football going on outside of the Big Ten. Though the Midwest seems to be producing the most enjoyable games on a weekly basis, 13 other ranked teams took the field on Saturday-- that’s without mentioning No. 25 Tulsa, which escaped Tulane on a walk-off pick-six in double overtime on Thursday. Bedlam wasn’t as exciting as it usually is (but it was just as intense), Cincinnati faced its toughest test yet, and Georgia and Oregon barely held off upsets. Let’s take a gander at everything important that went down around the country in Week 12 of college football. This week marks the very first College Football Playoff selection of 2020 (and the start of college hoops).

D vs. O

Luke Fickell and his defense are rolling. (AP)

In a battle between one of the country’s best offenses and perhaps the top defense in college football, No. 7 Cincinnati prevailed over UCF, 36-33. UCF took a 14-3 lead into the second quarter, but the Bearcats strung together three scoring drives of at least 68 yards to pull ahead at halftime. It was a back and forth third quarter before Darrick Forest intercepted a UCF pass less than one minute into the final frame and returned it to the 16-yard line. That interception gave Cincinnati the momentum it needed-- Luke Fickell’s team quickly scored to take a 29-25 lead, then added another 10-play, 71-yard touchdown drive to go up two possessions with seven minutes remaining. The lead would not be relinquished. “We want to have an opportunity to win a championship,” Fickell said. “Every win gives us an opportunity to state our case.” Desmond Ridder led the Bearcat offense, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 57 yards and two more scores. The quarterback was involved in every Cincinnati touchdown on Saturday. Even more impressive than Ridder’s dominance was Cincinnati’s defense. UCF entered the contest averaging over 600 yards of offense per game. Fickell and company limited the Knights to just 359 yards and 23 first downs while dominating the time of possession battle. This marks Cincinnati’s first 8-0 start since 2009, when it ended up 12-0 and No. 3 in the BCS rankings before falling to Florida in the Sugar Bowl. This season, the Bearcats’ fate rests in the hands of the CFP Committee. UCF dropped its third game of the season and will travel to USF on Friday. Cincinnati heads to Philadelphia to take on Temple.

Boomer Sooner

Rhamondre Stevenson ran all over Oklahoma State's defense. (AP)

It was all Oklahoma in this year’s edition of Bedlam. The No. 18 Sooners dismantled No. 14 Oklahoma State, 41-13. This game was decided early, and it was clear the side with the more successful quarterback would dominate. Freshman Spencer Rattler excelled for Oklahoma, throwing for an efficient 301 yards and four touchdowns. Oklahoma State used two quarterbacks: Spencer Sanders and Shane Illingworth, who combined to go 15-of-40 for 168 yards. The Sooner defense was all over the field on Saturday night, recording four sacks and limiting Oklahoma State to just 246 yards, including only 78 on the ground. “It’s all about team defense,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said. “When you’re getting pressure on guys, you’re hitting guys — that’s all a part of it, too. We certainly held our own.” Rhamondre Stevenson was superb running the ball for Oklahoma, rushing 26 times for 141 yards. The Sooners had a clear advantage on the field, and with what sounded like a sold-out crowd in Norman, this one seemed over as soon as it began. Oklahoma has taken five straight from the Cowboys and just like the 2020 edition of this rivalry, the series hasn’t been close-- the Sooners now lead the all-time matchup, 90-18-7. Next week, Oklahoma travels to West Virginia and Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech.

Oregon Goes On

Oregon forced four UCLA turnovers on Saturday. (AP)

It hasn’t necessarily been a cakewalk for No. 11 Oregon this season, but the Ducks stayed undefeated with a 38-35 victory over UCLA. Oregon entered the fourth quarter of this one with a comfortable 10-point lead and the score stood still until UCLA put together a 90-yard touchdown drive to pull within three with just under four minutes remaining. After a quick three-and-out from the Ducks, Chip Kelly's team had a chance. It advanced all the way to the Oregon 41 yard line before turning the ball over on downs with 19 seconds left, sealing a Duck victory. Turnovers defined this game in the end. Oregon forced four Bruin miscues, including a 58-yard pick-six as the clock expired in the first half. It was a massive momentum swing that gave Oregon the lead entering the third quarter. “We were just trying to throw one up to the end zone and see if we could get a tip and possibly make a play,” Kelly said. “But the defensive lineman slipped out, Chase didn’t have a chance to set his feet and the ball went straight up.” Tyler Shough registered three touchdowns through the air on his way to 334 yards passing for the Ducks, but other than the turnover margin, UCLA won every aspect of this game. Bruins running back Demetric Felton rushed for 167 yards in the contest. Oregon keeps finding a way to win, but its performances have not been totally convincing entering week one of the CFP rankings.

The Ducks make the 50-minute drive to Oregon State on Saturday. UCLA hosts Arizona.

JTD!

In his first chance as Georgia's starter, JT Daniels showed out. (AP)

Using its third quarterback of the season, No. 13 Georgia needed a fourth-quarter touchdown to hold off Mississippi State, 31-24. Georgia may have found its quarterback of the future after running through multiple options in 2020. USC transfer JT Daniels completed 28 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday, carrying an offense that recorded only eight total rushing yards. “That’s the first time I’ve taken snaps since August 31, 2019, in a whole other part of the country,” Daniels said on his return to play after an ACL tear and transfer. “It still hasn’t really sunk in yet that I got to play football again.” Jermaine Burton had 197 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns for Georgia, which limited an air raid Mississippi State attack to just 336 yards passing and one score. Even with Daniels’ stellar outing, Georgia needed a 40-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to win this game. Without a ground attack, the Dawgs struggled to capitalize on chances against a two-win Mississippi State team. Luckily for Kirby Smart and company, Georgia's remaining schedule is quite the treat. It travels to South Carolina on Saturday before hosting winless Vanderbilt to end the season. Mississippi State heads to Oxford to take on Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. Next weekend presents a host of rivalry games. There will be plenty to watch, especially after we know how the College Football Playoff is beginning to shape up.

See you then.