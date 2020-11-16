BuckeyeGrove - Around the NCAA: Week 11

This weekend was not a shining moment for college football. Of the 19 games involving a ranked team that were scheduled to take place in Week 11, six were either canceled or postponed. That includes four SEC contests.

Even so, football went on. There was a trifecta of exciting ACC clashes, the Pac-12 was just as exciting in its second week of action, and Cincinnati showed zero signs of letting up.

Let’s take a look at the (scaled back) most important action around the country in this week’s edition of Around the NCAA. One week until the first round of the College Football Playoff rankings is released.

Book Blitzes Boston College

Notre Dame QB Ian Book has recorded consecutive impressive performances. (BGI/Bill Panzica)

Four touchdowns from senior quarterback Ian Book and a 21-point second quarter helped propel No. 2 Notre Dame past a scrappy Boston College team, 45-31. Book completed 20 of his 27 passes for 283 yards and three scores, all while leading his team in rushing with 85 yards and a touchdown. After a 310-yard night against Clemson last week, the senior is gaining momentum as 2020 advances. “I just knew that there was more for me. I knew I could take an extra step,” Book said. “It’s starting to add up and I think I’m just trying to take it to the next level.” The Fighting Irish put up 557 yards of offense and out-gained Boston College by 200 yards. A staunch Notre Dame defense limited BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec to just 18 completions on 40 attempts.

Notre Dame owned the fourth quarter, holding the ball for nearly 13 minutes total on three separate drives. Boston College, down 38-23 entering the frame, had nearly zero chance against the slow-paced attack led by Book. Brian Kelly recorded win No. 100 at Notre Dame and kept his team undefeated this season. With its biggest test already passed, Notre Dame will travel to face an explosive North Carolina offense after a bye week.

The U Survives

No. 9 Miami entered the week with concerns about being able to play a game-- much less win one. The Hurricanes were down 13 players on Saturday, but behind D’Eriq King and a shutout fourth quarter, Manny Diaz and company eked out a 25-24 win over Virginia Tech.

“We brought the team, and the players came here to win the game,” Diaz said. “I told them I thought they won the game on Friday with their mentality and their attitude, with all the things we had to go through this week.” Down 24-13 late in the third, Miami used a Cam’Ron Harris six-yard rushing score to close within striking distance. The U forced two consecutive Virginia Tech punts to open the final period and King found Mark Pope for a 36-yard score that proved to be the game winner. King finished with 255 yards passing and two total touchdowns on Saturday. His team dominated the time of possession, but it was a deadlocked, defensive battle in every other aspect. Both teams recorded six sacks and neither side was able to find a real offensive flow. Miami improves to 7-1 on the year and will host Georgia Tech on Saturday. Virginia Tech is 4-4 with a trip to Pitt coming up next.

Pac-12 Powers Persevere

Oregon running back Travis Dye finished with 141 all-purpose yards and two scores against Washington State. (AP)

No. 11 Oregon fell behind early to Washington State before pulling away in the second half and winning, 43-29. The Ducks picked up win No. 2 on the young season behind 312 yards and four touchdowns through the air from Tyler Shough, who also rushed for 81 yards. Shough found junior running back Travis Dye for two scores through the air in the second half: a 16-yarder to take the lead and a 71-yard explosion to seal the game late. Dye finished with five carries for 54 yards rushing and two catches for 87 yards through the air. “We’re looking like a real great offense right now,″ Dye said. “We are moving and grooving way better than we have in the past.” Washington State was led by Jayden de Laura, who threw for 321 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Oregon turned the ball over three teams but made enough plays to survive and advance. The Ducks will take on UCLA on Saturday. Washington State travels south to Stanford. Moving further down in the rankings, No. 20 USC survived its second-straight scare to open the season, using a Vavae Malepeai touchdown with 25 seconds left to put away Arizona, 34-30. Kedon Slovis picked up 325 yards passing and Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr combined for 162 yards rushing on 24 carries for the Trojans. Still, USC only recorded 50 more offensive yards than Arizona, and beyond one Wildcat turnover, this game was as close as it gets. “We have some things we need to get better at, but we’re 2-0,” USC head coach Clay Helton said. “A lot of teams would like to be in that position.” It was a back-and-forth contest throughout, and Helton’s team found a way to win when things mattered most. USC travels to Utah next. Arizona makes the journey to Washington.

UNC Wakes Up

Sam Howell's 550 yards passing were the second-most by a Power 5 quarterback this season. (AP)

Even though North Carolina has been all over the map this season, its 59-53 win over Wake Forest deserves some love. It was an explosion of offense from both sides. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell threw for 550 yards and six touchdowns, the second-most passing yards by a Power 5 quarterback this season.

Howell tossed three touchdowns that went for 44 yards or more and four different receivers caught a score for the Tar Heels. That takes nothing away from Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who picked up 429 yards and four touchdowns through the air himself. Both teams had two players with more than 160 yards receiving. Somehow, both sides also found time to run the ball. Javonte Williams and Michael Carter combined for 175 yards on the ground for Carolina, and Christian Beal-Smith picked up 120 yards for Wake. All in all, there were 32 total series in this one. The lengthiest single possession was four minutes-- this was a true shootout. The two teams combined for 1,348 yards of offense and 60 first downs on the day. North Carolina has a shot to pull off a massive upset in two weeks when it hosts Notre Dame. Wake Forest travels to Duke on Saturday. If all goes well, Week 12 brings a full slate of decent matchups, both inside and outside of the Big Ten. See you then.