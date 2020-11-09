BuckeyeGrove - Around the NCAA: Week 10

College football has finally arrived in full. Saturday marked the first weekend of 2020 in which every Power 5 conference played-- and what a weekend it was. There were two top-10 matchups in Week 10, one of which was an ACC contest for the ages. Scoring was plentiful in this slate of games and beyond the No. 1 team in the country, no ranked team was upset. The MAC has returned, Cincinnati and BYU continue to turn heads with their dominance, and the Big 12 is barely holding on. We're in full swing now. Let’s take a look at everything major that happened in the world of NCAA football this weekend. We’re less than three weeks away from the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings.

South Bend Showdown

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns against Clemson. (Corey Bodden)

In the biggest game of the weekend, No. 4 Notre Dame forced the stop it needed in double overtime to steal a win from No. 1 Clemson, 47-40. Notre Dame used three first half field goals and a 23-yard scoop and score to take a 10-point lead into the break, but Clemson quickly erased the difference in quarter No. 3, outscoring the Irish 10-0 and tying the game before the final frame. The two sides traded field goals to open the fourth quarter before Clemson freshman D.J. Uiagalelei led a nearly six-minute long touchdown drive to take a one-score lead. One minute later, Notre Dame turned the ball over on downs at the Clemson 49-yard line and the Tigers appeared to be in a great place. But Ian Book and the Fighting Irish weren’t done. After forcing a Clemson punt, Notre Dame drove eight plays in just over a minute to tie the game with 22 seconds left. Book connected with Avery Williams on a 53-yard pass to set up the game-tying touchdown. Two overtimes and two Notre Dame touchdowns later, Uiagalelei was sacked twice and Clemson could not convert on fourth and 24 to keep the game alive. Notre Dame holds on. “They dadgum earned it,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We handle our business, maybe we’ll get a chance to play again.” Clemson was playing without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the second-straight week, but Uiagalelei was stellar again, throwing for 439 yards and two touchdowns in his second start. Two receivers finished with over 130 yards for the Tigers, but behind the ACC's all-time leader in rushing yards Travis Etienne, Swinney’s team gained just 34 yards on the ground all night. Book was solid when things mattered most, throwing for 310 yards and a score. He was helped all evening long by running back Kyren Williams, who put up 140 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. It was a season-defining win for Brian Kelly and company, who will travel to Boston College next. Clemson takes a visit to Florida State and is still solidly in Playoff consideration.

Gator Chomp

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask threw for four touchdowns on Saturday. (© Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY SPORTS)

In a less exciting top-10 matchup, No. 8 Florida looked impressive, taking a 44-28 victory over a struggling No. 5 Georgia team. Kyle Trask recorded the second-most passing yards in Gators history, racking up 474 and four touchdowns through the air. The Florida offense out-gained Georgia by nearly 300 yards; this score did not fully reflect how one-sided the contest was. “You’ve got to enjoy it,” Florida head coach Dan Mullen said. “I might be 48 years old, but I’m really young on the inside so I’ve still got to enjoy some of that stuff.” The Bulldogs turned the ball over three times, held possession for just 22 minutes of game time, and recorded only 12 first downs on the afternoon. Its usually-staunch defense could not stop Florida consistently enough in the loss. Between quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis, Georgia threw for 112 yards and completed nine of 29 pass attempts. The Georgia offense looked unable to move the ball beyond 107 rushing yards from Zamir White, who only carried seven times. Florida will make a big jump in the AP Poll and hoisted itself into the CFP conversation with the win. It hosts Arkansas next week, while Georgia falls to 4-2 and travels to Missouri.

Staying Alive

No. 14 Oklahoma State loves to keep its fans on edge. It fell behind 12-0 to Kansas State on Saturday before sneaking ahead in the second half and winning 20-18 in a slug fest. For the Cowboys, it was game No. 4 decided by 10 points or less this season. The team was down many players on both sides of the ball but used an ugly yet effective offensive attack in the second half to stumble into a win. “With all the adversity we faced, all the guys out, we just found a way,” Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for just 108 yards on 23 attempts, but L.D. Brown ran 15 times for 110 yards to carry the offense. Jason Taylor returned a Kansas State fumble 85 yards for a score in the fourth quarter to seal the deal. Kansas State put up 225 yards on the ground in an ugly game. It was a tight battle in nearly every statistical aspect, but two Wildcat turnovers proved too much to overcome. Next week marks a big one for Oklahoma State-- it travels to Oklahoma for Bedlam. Kansas State heads to Iowa State.

Early Pac-12 Action

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis attempted 55 passes on Saturday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)

Both ranked Pac-12 teams pulled out season-opening victories on Saturday. No. 12 Oregon ran by Stanford 35-14 behind 269 total rushing yards. It was a convincing win to start the late campaign for the Ducks. Further down in the rankings, No. 20 USC fell behind by 10 entering the fourth quarter before scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes to squeak by Arizona State, 28-27. USC quarterback Kedon Slovis threw 55 times for 381 yards and two touchdowns, but the Trojans struggled to score before the game’s closing minutes. “Well, it reminds you of 2020, doesn’t it?” USC head coach Clay Helton said. “A year of adversity and finding a way to overcome hard situations. I’m proud of our football team. We made it.” Oregon travels to face a new-look Washington State team next. USC makes the journey to Arizona.

Top-10 Darlings

The country’s two favorite(?) underdog stories continued to dominate on Saturday. No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 9 BYU are a combined 14-0 against a combined three ranked teams. BYU picked up a huge win, destroying No. 21 Boise State from start to finish in a 51-17 beating. Zach Wilson was fantastic once more, throwing for 359 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Allgeier added 123 yards on the ground on 14 carries. “It’s hard to tell how good we are with how our season has switched up, but each week is an opportunity for us to prove ourselves,” Wilson said. “It doesn’t mean anything unless we keep winning.” It was BYU’s biggest win of the season to date, and it came in dominant fashion. The Cougars host North Alabama in Week 11. The American continues to be fodder for Cincinnati-- the Bearcats blew by Houston 38-10 and looked nearly unstoppable on both sides of the ball.

Behind Gerrid Doaks and Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati rushed for 342 yards and held Houston to just 93 yards on the ground. Luke Fickell and company are rolling. Cincinnati hosts East Carolina on Saturday. It was an eventful week across the nation. Beyond the Big Ten, the Playoff picture appears to be coming into focus. See you next week, when there are no ranked matchups outside of the Big Ten.