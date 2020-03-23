The Hawkeyes finished the 2019 season on a high note, winning their last four games, including a blowout victory over USC in the Holiday Bowl, which gave them ten wins on the season. What are the expectations for Iowa in 2020 and who are the key players returning? HawkeyeReport.com publisher Tom Kakert takes a look.



3 prominent storylines

What will Iowa’s defensive line look like?

After the 2018 season, Iowa lost all four starters on the defensive line. The Hawkeyes had a deep group, so there were some solid and experienced players who could step into the starting line-up, led by A.J. Epenesa. Now Epenesa and both starting tackles are gone. Iowa will have Chauncey Golston back and that will help at one of the defensive end positions and Daviyon Nixon showed plenty of promise, but beyond that Iowa is really green along the defensive line.

Can Iowa’s offense be more explosive in 2020?

There have been signs of the usually workmanlike Iowa offense being more explosive under the direction of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. But, there have also been some struggles along the way. The best example was in 2017, when Iowa dropped 55 points on Ohio State in a win and then gaining just 66 yards the next week against Wisconsin. The Hawkeye offense was humming at the end of the year, scoring 49 points in the Holiday Bowl against USC. Iowa returns plenty of offensive weapons led by Holiday Bowl offensive MVP Ihmir Smith-Marsette, running back Tyler Goodson, wide receiver Brandon Smith, and emerging tight end Sam LaPorta. Could this be the year the offense really gets humming all season long?

Is Spencer Petras ready for prime time?

Any time you have a senior quarterback graduate there’s usually a quarterback battle that takes place to select his replacement. Iowa will certainly give everyone an opportunity, but the heavy favorite to lead the Iowa offense in 2020 is Spencer Petras, a redshirt sophomore from California. The Iowa coaches have had plenty of positive things to say about Petras regarding his knowledge of the offense and maturity, but he hasn’t played much and has zero starts under his belt.

3 biggest departures

Tristan Wirfs – The All American tackle showed just how special he is as a player and athlete at the recent NFL Combine, where he posted eye popping numbers for an offensive lineman. Beyond that, Wirfs was a leader along the offensive line and a key protector on the right or left side. Iowa has some capable replacements in the wings, but it’s hard to replace the quality that Wirfs brought to the table.

A.J. Epenesa – Having an elite pass rusher is always critical to the success of any team and Epenesa provided that over the course of the last three seasons in an Iowa uniform. In the last two seasons, including one where he wasn’t even a starter, Epenesa reached double figures in sacks. He was the only defensive lineman on the Iowa roster that even got close to double figure sacks and without him, the Hawkeyes are going to have to find someone who will step up and create consistent pressure.

Nate Stanley – This might surprise a few folks, but any time you lose a three year starter under center it leaves a void. While Stanley had some flaws, he was steady and consistent in leading the Hawkeye program at the most important position on the field. More importantly, he was a winner, leading Iowa to 27 wins in the last three seasons. That experience and leadership will be missed by the Hawkeyes on the offensive side of the ball.