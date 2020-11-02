BuckeyeGrove - Around the B1G: Week Two

Six out of the seven scheduled games took place this week as the Nebraska versus Wisconsin game was cancelled due to an outbreak at Wisconsin that saw the quarterback room decimated. But aside from that, we saw some good football with four games decided by one score, five of six games having the road team win and a surprise in terms of who remains undefeated on the year (Ohio State is not the surprise, but Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern are). As we get ready to turn the page into the third week of Big Ten action, we decided it is time to wrap up the week that was as we take a quick trip through the Big Ten.

The B1G Game of the Week: Maryland 45, Minnesota 44 (OT)

This game did not have the largest implications in terms of the Big Ten but may have been the most exciting game in terms of going to overtime and just the fact that the two teams combined for nearly 90 points. Minnesota was coming off a loss to Michigan the previous week and was hoping to bounce back against a Maryland team that looked horrible against Northwestern. Maryland would jump out to a 13-point lead quickly behind a strong passing day by Taulia Tagovailoa. The younger brother of former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, would throw for 394 yards and three scores on the evening. Minnesota would come storming back and would eventually take an 17-point lead in the third quarter as Mohamed Ibrahim would rush for 207 yards and four touchdowns and quarterback Tanner Morgan would be efficient in a light passing game of 10-15 for 189 yards and a score. After getting out to that 38-20 lead, Maryland wold score the next 18 points including a Jake Funk touchdown with less than four minutes left to tie the game up at 38-all. In overtime, Tagovailoa would call his own number to score on a two-yard rush and put the Terps up by a touchdown. Seth Green would answer for the Gophers to close it to one, only to have Brock Walker miss the PAT and that would end the game, 45-44 Terps.

The B1Ggest Runner Up: Michigan State 27, Michigan 24

Michigan was a huge favorite in this one, coming off that aforementioned big win against the Gophers the previous week while Michigan State looked horrible against Rutgers and brought Mel Tucker into his first rivalry game for the Spartans as head coach. For all the talk about the Wolverines being back and being able to challenge the Buckeyes in the B1G East, just stop that stuff, right now. Joe Milton threw for 300 yards but it took 51 attempts and the Wolverines never found the end zone. The passes were spread out to 11 different receivers but nobody had more than 75 yards of receptions and obviously no scores. Blake Corum found the end zone twice on the ground while Hassan Haskins found it once, but the rushing game was largely stymied as the Wolverines rushed for just 152 yards. On the other side, Rocky Lombardi looked like Vince Lombardi, throwing for 323 yards and three scores, with eight receptions and 196 yards going to Ricky White. The ground game for Michigan State was nothing to write home about either has the Spartans averaged just 3.3 yards per carry. Michigan would never lead in this game as the Spartans would jump out to a lead in the first four minutes of the game and the Wolverines would only tie things up twice, at 7-all and 17-all. Michigan State would take a 10-point lead with 5:11 in the game as Connor Heyward, little brother to former Ohio State defensive lineman Cam Heyward, would haul in a 13-yard TD reception. The Wolverines would score a touchdown with less than 40 seconds left but could not execute an onside kick and the Paul Bunyan Trophy is off to East Lansing as the Wolverines now sit at 1-1 on the year.

Please Don't Play This Again: None

There really were no bad games, a lot of that has to do with the fact that we didn't have that ugly "non-conference" game against a directional clown college or anything of that nature. Sure, the Indiana/Rutgers game was not exactly the most compelling game of the weekend, but who would have guessed that it would have been between unbeaten teams?

Please Play This One: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska (Canceled)

I know, there are no open weeks in terms of the Big Ten schedule but wouldn't it make sense to get rid of a Big Ten East game and allow these two Big Ten West teams the opportunity to play. Yes, I know that creates chaos in the East that will trickle down and instead of two teams being affected, we are talking about adding two more teams that would run into the issue of losing a game potentially. Nebraska's only other crossover game is Penn State while Wisconsin has Michigan and Indiana, two teams that are currently ranked. I am not saying that I have all the answers here, but I just feel that game is too important NOT to play. You always could try and make it into the plus-one game if neither of those two teams are set to play in the Big Ten Championship game, but once again, you blow up that whole plan by putting two B1G West teams against one another and then would have to do the same in the East, creating a repeat. I never said I had thought this all the way out, but you have got to find a way to have these two teams play. Please?

Looking Ahead

Michigan and Indiana play the only ranked versus ranked game of the weekend in that 12pm window. Can the Hoosiers stay perfect on the year as a date with Ohio State is rapidly approaching or can the Wolverines get back in the win column after a tough rivalry loss that now has Jim Harbaugh sitting with just one win during his Michigan tenure against opponents named Ohio State and Michigan State? Nebraska should be back in action this weekend after not having a game last week with a trip to Evanston (Ill.). Will the time off be to their benefit with extra time to work on issues identified against Ohio State or will they lose momentum after only getting one game in? Wisconsin will know later this week if it will be moving forward with its game against Purdue, an unbeaten Boilermakers squad. Maryland versus Penn State could have some intrigue as the Terps are coming in sky high after their big win and Penn State is looking to avoid an 0-3 start on the year. And then there is Ohio State and Rutgers, a game that could end up having a 40-point line by the time it kicks off on Saturday night.