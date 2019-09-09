COLUMBUS, Ohio – The college football season is moving along, and the teams’ sample sizes have doubled. The conference went 10-1 in non-conference games, and Iowa dominated Rutgers in the first Big Ten game this season. A lot of teams impressed in week two, while Michigan survived at home.

B1G Game of the Week: Minnesota 38 Fresno State 35

This was not a matchup of two powerhouses, but the game proved to be the one of the most entertaining games of the weekend. The Golden Gophers would jump out to a 14-3 lead in the second quarter, but Fresno State was able to score a touchdown with just under six minutes left in the game to take a 28-21 lead. With the game on the line, Tanner Morgan threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Chris Autman, who got one foot down in the corner of the endzone, on fourth down and only 46 seconds left in the game. The two teams would trade touchdowns in the first overtime. After a field goal by Minnesota started the second overtime, Fresno State threw to the endzone on first down to win the game. Anotine Winfield Jr. was able to save the day and jump the pass in order to intercept the ball and end the game. Minnesota moved to 2-0 on the season.

Michigan Stays Alive

No. 7 Michigan entered Saturday’s matchup against Army as 22-point favorites. The Wolverines would struggle throughout the contest, however, and the Black Knights would take a 14-7 lead into halftime. Three fumbles would plague the Wolverines early. Shea Patterson, who accounted for two of the lost fumbles, struggled throughout the game. The Black Knights would record four sacks on the day. If not for an interception in the red zone, Army was primed to take a two-possession lead in the third quarter. Michigan was able to tie the game going into the fourth quarter, but they needed Army to miss a 50-yard field goal at the end of regulation in order to force the game into overtime. Michigan would ultimately win the game in the second overtime by recovering a fumble to end the game. Michigan would win the game 24-21.

Most Impressive Performance: Maryland's Offense

The Terrapins had the greatest opportunity of any Big Ten team this week, and they seized the moment. No. 21 Syracuse rolled into College Park as the second-best team in the ACC. Maryland, coming off of their 79-0 victory over Howard, stayed hot against the Orange. The Terrapins threw haymaker after haymaker and defeated Syracuse 63-20. They would post 650 total yards, 354 of the yards came on the ground. Six different Terrapins would find the endzone on the day, and Anthony McFarland Jr. would account for three touchdowns. Maryland would finish the game with 11 conversions on 15 third downs. Maryland would score 42 points in the first half to put the game away early.

Individual Performance of the Week: Elijah Sindelar

Purdue earned their first win of the season with a 42-24 win over Vanderbilt, and the performance of Elijah Sindelar carried the Boilermakers to victory. Sindelar, who threw for 423 yards in a loss against Nevada, improved on his week one performance by throwing for 509 yards. Along the way, he would toss five touchdowns and only throw one interception. Sindelar has already thrown nine touchdowns on the season. With 104 passing attempts in the first two games and a completion percentage of 65.4 percent, Sindelar has a great chance to lead the conference, and maybe the country, in passing yards this season.

Looking Ahead

Michigan and Wisconsin are both off this week as they prepare for their bout in week four. Some of the Big Ten’s top teams will face tests in week three: No. 19 Iowa will travel to take on rival Iowa State, No. 18 Michigan State will host Arizona State and No. 21 Maryland will hit the road to take on Temple. In the lone matchup between Big Ten teams, No. 6 Ohio State will travel to Bloomington to take on Indiana.