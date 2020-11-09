BuckeyeGrove - Around the B1G: Week Three

It should come as little surprise that the Big Ten football season has been all over the board just as much as everything else has this year. Penn State still can't breakthrough and find a win, Northwestern is among the conference unbeaten, Wisconsin just can't seem to play a game. We are only through three of eight scheduled weeks (not including championship week and the 2-v-2, 3-v-3, etc final games) and while there are some certainties like Ohio State being favored in every game along the way, there has been a lot that has been difficult to predict as well.

Big Ten Standings Team - East Record Team - West Record Ohio State 3-0 Northwestern 3-0 Indiana 3-0 Purdue 2-0 Maryland 2-1 Wisconsin 1-0 Rutgers 1-2 Iowa 1-2 Michigan 1-2 Minnesota 1-2 Michigan St. 1-2 Nebraska 0-2 Penn State 0-3 Illinois 0-3

The conference is holding tight with four unbeaten teams, three of them having played three games and Purdue only playing two due to a cancellation against Wisconsin. On the bottom half of the league, there are three teams who are still looking for a first win and while Illinois might not come as a surprise (despite being a bowl team last season) Penn State and Nebraska have to be shocks to many, especially Penn State, a team that was supposed to be the second best team in the conference. Let's take a look at what went down this most recent week in the conference.

The B1G Game of the Week: Indiana 38, Michigan 21

Stevie Scott rushed for 97 yards and two scores (USA Today Sports Images)

Sometimes the best game of the week is not based on a fantastic finish or a player putting up monster numbers, but rather has to do with its historical significance. Michigan had won 24-straight games against Indiana, going all the way back to 1987. Michigan had won the previous 15 games in that series for good measure, meaning that IU had one win against Michigan dating back to a 1967 win in Ann Arbor (Mich.). Indiana had come close, losing by seven points in 2017 and 2015, losing by a field goal in 2009, but the Hoosiers had just not been able to break through. This is a different Indiana team, already handing a loss to Penn State in week one and making a serious claim to be the biggest challenge to Ohio State in the Big Ten this season. Michigan's rushing woes continue to get worse, this time rushing for just 13 yards on 18 carries, that would be a 0.7 YPC average for those of you without a calculator near you. Joe Milton threw for three touchdowns but also threw two picks and had a pedestrian completion percentage of 52.9-percent. The Hoosiers didn't exactly run well in this game either, with just 118 yards but Stevie Scott did have two big rushing touchdowns while quarterback Michael Penix threw for three touchdowns and no picks against a beleaguered Wolverines secondary. Michigan never led in this one, it really never was all that close after tying the game up at 7-all in the first quarter. The Hoosiers would go on to score the next 17 points and keep Jim Harbaugh's squad at an arm's distance the rest of the way.

The B1Ggest Runner Up: Maryland 35, Penn State 19

Maryland left Penn State grasping for just about anything (USA Today Sports Images)

Again, not the most exciting game but it was meaningful as it is Ohio State's next opponent and also has a winless Penn State team looking for answers. This was another lopsided series with Penn State holding a 40-2-1 edge, with Maryland pulling off a 2014 win and the only other win in the series goes all the way back to 1961. This game was never close. Maryland would run out to a 21-0 lead, former five-star wide receiver prospect Rakim Jarrett would haul in touchdown passes of 42 and 62 yards from Taulia Tagovailoa as the Maryland QB would go 18-26 for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jake Funk had one on the ground as well as the Maryland offense would put up 405 yards of total offense. But even with that, Penn State would outgain the Terps by 29 yards, but the Nittany Lions could not convert when it was necessary, going 9-20 on third down and 2-4 on fourth down. Sean Clifford would have to attempt 57 passes as Penn State got down early and while he would throw for 340 yards and three scores, he would throw two picks along the way. Jahan Dotson continues to be the biggest weapon on the offense with a nine catch for 123 yard game. Pat Freiermuth had six grabs for 91 yards and Parker Washington had two PSU touchdown grabs. The Penn State running game was largely ineffective with PSU missing its top-two rushers and Devyn Ford would only have nine attempts while Clifford was the main runner with 17 carries of his won. There really is no point of this game where you could say that Penn State was about to get back in it. A thorough beatdown.

Please Don't Play This Again: Iowa 49, Michigan State 7

Spencer Petras did not have to do much in this one as the Hawkeyes found various ways to score (USA Today Sports Images)

You have to figure that Michigan State came into this one sky high after its beatdown of Michigan just a week earlier. Well, that was a mistake. Iowa got up 35-0 in this game in a blink of an eye and even after the Spartans managed to find the end zone, that did not stop the Hawkeyes from pouring it on with 14 more points. Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent each had two touchdowns on the ground as the Hawkeyes rushed for 226 yards in this game. Quarterback Spencer Petras only threw it 27 times in this game, completing 15 for one touchdown. The Iowa defense put a touchdown on the board too as Riley Moss would score on a 54-yard pick six. Michigan State could not run the ball with just 59 yards passing and really was not sharp throwing the ball as Rocky Lombardi threw three picks and no touchdowns. If not for Jalen Nailor's four grabs for 119 yards, the Spartans truly may have had nothing in this game. Going into Iowa City (Iowa) is never an easy task but everyone likely expected more out of the Spartans. They did not deliver.



Looking Ahead

There are some angry TV executives at ABC over the fact that this Wisconsin vs. Michigan game is not worth a whole heck of a lot, if it can even be played. The Wolverines are unranked, Wisconsin is 13th, but only has one game under its belt. Iowa and Minnesota will entertain us all on Friday night, even with both teams sitting at 1-2. If this game were at Kinnick Stadium, we would say to bet the house on the Hawkeyes but with it being at TCF Bank Stadium, we are not quite sure what to think. Either Penn State or Nebraska will get their first win of the season, as long as that game is played. Which team will be able to do enough of a gut check not to mail it in with three losses already on the year. Keep an eye on that Northwestern at Purdue game, another battle of unbeatens. Purdue did not play this last week, will that be a good or bad thing on this short schedule? Northwestern was not exactly dominating in its win, but it is riding the momentum. And then of course there is Ohio State and Maryland, the Buckeyes are around a four-touchdown road favorite, but this game got a little bit more interesting as the Terps are not as mediocre as everyone thought going into the season.