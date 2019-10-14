COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week seven included six Big Ten conference games, and the conference contenders are beginning to establish themselves. While this slate of games lacked the drama and competitiveness necessary to make these games entertaining, the continued success of a handful of teams has solidified key matchups in the future. Let’s take a look back at some of the highlights and lowlights of the week.

B1G Game of the Week: Penn State 17 Iowa 12

In the only Big Ten game worth watching, Penn State continued to assert itself as one of the top teams in the conference. The Nittany Lions were able to keep their perfect season alive in a place that has claimed the title hopes of many, and although the performance was not pretty, Penn State was able to grind its way to a win against Iowa. Sean Clifford struggled to get the pass game going the entire game, finishing the game with only 117 passing yards and a completion percentage of only 50 percent. Clifford was able to connect with K.J. Hamler for a 22-yard touchdown to put Penn State up 7-3 in the second quarter. Clifford was able to contribute 52 yards to the more successful rushing attack of Penn State that would gain 177 yards against the Hawkeyes. Noah Cain would lead the way with 102 yards and a touchdown. Iowa was not able to rebound from its offensive woes against Michigan, as the Hawkeyes were unable produce a touchdown until under three minutes left in the game. Nate Stanley was able to pass for 286 yards, but his ground attack, which ran for only 70 yards on 30 carries, offered no assistance.

It's Time to Pronounce Nebraska Dead

A lot of people jumped on the Nebraska hype train before the season. Many thought the Cornhuskers would enter the game against Ohio State undefeated. Some thought they would upset the Buckeyes. Very few thought they would have three losses after seven games. Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers were in desperate need of some positive momentum, but a blowout loss to Minnesota only added to the lackluster start. With two losses in the conference, Nebraska's dream of going to the Big Ten championship has vanished. Minnesota was able to punish the Nebraska defense with a rushing attack that featured three running backs. Rodney Smith, Shannon Brooks and Mohamed Ibrahim were able to combine for 322 rushing yards and four touchdowns. With the fall of the Cornhuskers, there is room for a new dark horse, and it very well could be the Golden Gophers, who sit at 6-0.

Most Impressive Performance: Wisconsin's Defense

A week after Ohio State was able to beat Michigan State 34-10, the Spartans were tasked with another tough test when they traveled to play Wisconsin. The Badgers were able to top the impressive performance put on by the Buckeyes by shutting the Spartans out 38-0. Ohio State was able to hold Michigan State to 67 rushing yards, but the Badgers would have an even more impressive outing by holding the Spartans to 30 rushing yards. The Badgers were able to limit the passing attack, as well. The Spartans would finish with only 149 passing yards and two interceptions. On third down, the Spartans would only convert two of their 14 attempts. Wisconsin's defense now has four shutouts on the season.

Individual Performance of the Week: Jack Plummer

Purdue has not had much success this season, and redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer had a rough start to his career when he was thrust into the starting role after Elijah Sindelar's injury. Plummer was able to find his footing, however, in Purdue's 40-14 drumming of Maryland. Plummer would post career highs in passing yards (420) and touchdowns (3). Even more impressive, Plummer would complete 33 of his 41 pass attempts, and he would avoid throwing an interception for his second consecutive game. Purdue was able to stop their three-game skid.

Looking Ahead

Positioning in the Big Ten East will be at stake when Michigan travels to take on Penn State on Saturday. This matchup is the best of the weekend in the Big Ten conference, and the win will decide who has the best chance to unseat the Buckeyes in the division. Ohio State will take on Northwestern in a Friday night game in Evanston, Illinois. Wisconsin and Minnesota will also look to continue their undefeated seasons on the road.