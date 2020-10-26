BuckeyeGrove - Around the B1G: Week One

Eight weeks, seven games a week, no filler, all league games. At least that is the plan as long as games don't get cancelled. The Big Ten is in action and with no open weeks, no margin for error, the league is off and running and played its first seven games of the season this past weekend over the course of two days (one on Friday, six on Saturday). There were upsets, there were clunkers and a whole lot of intrigue about what the league would look like after getting a late start, weeks after the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all got underway. This piece is not about trying to put the Ohio State game into comparison with other games from around the league, we have had plenty of coverage of the Buckeyes over the past 48 hours. But in order to know what could be in store, it is best to study up on the rest of the league and we are going around the rest of the B1G to see what else went down this past weekend.

The B1G Game of the Week: Indiana 36, Penn State 35 F/OT

A quick look at the stats and you would have sworn that Penn State won this game going away. The Nittany Lions outgained the Hoosiers 488-211 yards, outrushed Indiana 250-41 and had greater than a 2:1 Time of Possession advantage (40:22 - 19:38). But none of that mattered as IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made the plays at the most critical times after a frustrating afternoon where the Hoosiers got up on Penn State but could never build on a lead to put the visiting Nittany Lions away. After leading 17-7 in the second quarter, Penn State would chip away and eventually take the lead on a 60-yard Sean Clifford to Jahan Dotson connection, going up 21-20. In the closing moments of the game the stats crunchers had Penn State at a 99.5-percent win probability rate, but Indiana had a chance and made the most of it. Penn State running back Devyn Ford would score with 1:42 left in the game on a 14-yard run instead of taking a knee on the field after getting a first down with IU only having one timeout left. If Ford would have made the right call there, Indiana would have not been able to answer and the top-10 Nittany Lions would still be undefeated. Unfortunately for the visitors, Ford did score and that left 100 seconds for the Hoosiers to try and figure something out, and that is when Penix took over. Penix would score on a one-yard dive play and then convert a two-point conversion to knot things up at 28-all. Penn State would score quickly in overtime on a Clifford to Parker Washington connection from nine yards out and would kick the PAT to take a seven point lead. IU would come right back and after Penix found Whop Philyor on his own nine-yard touchdown pass, head coach Tom Allen would have his team go for two and the win at home against the Nittany Lions, attempting their first top-10 win in 41 tries, a record that extended back to 1987. Penix would call his own number again and would dive for the pylon and after extending the ball out, appeared to break the plane of the goal line as he hit the pylon. Replay would review and have the call stand, meaning that there was not enough conclusive evidence one way or the other to overturn it and Indiana would escape with a hard-fought one-point overtime win.

The B1Ggest Runner Up: Michigan 49, Minnesota 24

Choo-choo, that's the sound od the Michigan hype train starting up again. Haven't we been here before? Michigan wins its first game in a convincing manner and this is "now going to be the year" that "The Game" will see momentum turn. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. For what it is worth, Michigan did look impressive in its win over Minnesota on Saturday night as the Wolverines racked up 481 yards and 49 points on the road. First-year starting quarterback Joe Milton was sharp even if his stats don't jump off the page with a 15-22 passing evening for 225 yards and a score. This was a game where the run game looked really good for the Wolverines as they rushed for 256 yards and five scores including two by Hassan Haskins. The Michigan defense held the Gophers to just 129 yards of adjusted yardage after accounting for five sacks of Tanner Morgan. Morgan would throw for just shy of 200 yards but would only throw for one touchdown, and that went to Ko Kieft as Rashod Bateman was held in check. Minnesota kept the game somewhat close for about 20 minutes of the game after a Mohamed Ibrahim 16-yard touchdown run would cut the deficit to the road team to just four points. But then the Wolverines would go on a 28-7 scoring run to put this out of reach in a hurry.

Please Don't Play This Again: Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27 -OR- Northwestern 31, Maryland 3

Two for the price of one. And I don't want to talk about either of these games all that much, so let's be quick. Michigan State would fumble the ball six times (losing five) and throw two interceptions against Rutgers, a team that goes years without a conference win. The Scarlet Knights only had 276 yards of offense in this game but four rushing touchdowns and a passing score from Noah Vedral to Shameen Jones would be more than enough as the Spartans ran for a dismal 50 yards on 39 attempts, a 1.3 YPC average. In our second lowlight, Maryland would top all of the other bad offenses with just 207 yards of total offense, five yards less than what Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey would throw for with the Wildcats. And that was not the main story as the Cats would rush for an eye-popping 325 yards and four scores. Taulia Tagovailoa got the start at quarterback for the Terps and threw for just 94 yards on 25 attempts (14 completions) with no touchdowns and three picks.It is not going to get any easier for Maryland playing in the B1G East.

Quick Hitters

Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7: Graham Mertz had an incredible debut going 20-21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns in his debut against the Illini. Breaking news on Sunday evening noted that Mertz had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was awaiting results from his second test. If he tests positive again, he will start a 21-day quarantine and will miss three games. Purdue 24, Iowa 20: No Rondale Moore, no problem. David Bell is really good at football too for the Boilermakers and had 13 receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns as Purdue would score the final 10 points of the game to defeat an Iowa team that many had as a sleeper in the Big Ten West.

Looking Ahead

The Buckeyes will be in the only ranked versus ranked game on the docket in the Big Ten as they head to happy Valley to take on the newly minted No. 18 Nittany Lions, based on their opening week loss. Michigan State will travel to Michigan for the annual Paul Bunyan trophy game. Michigan looked really good on week one and Michigan State made it to the stadium, at least. Indiana and Rutgers will meet as undefeateds in a game that nobody was expecting to pay attention to. And finally, the complexion of this Wisconsin game completely changes if Graham Mertz is unable to go after a first positive COVID test. The Huskers on the other side will be without a pair of defensive stalwarts after targeting calls will force each to sit for the first half of this next game.