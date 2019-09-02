COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first full weekend of college football behind us, the Big Ten has started to build its resumé for the 2019 season. The conference fared well in the opening week, finishing with a 12-2 record. With Northwestern being the only underdog, the slate of opponents was very easy for the Big Ten.

B1G Game of the Week: Stanford 17 Northwestern 7

In the conference’s lone matchup against another Power Five opponent, Northwestern was unable to pull the upset at No. 25 Stanford. In a game that featured a pair of sound defenses, it was Stanford’s offense that was able to make fewer mistakes and dominate the time of possession. The Cardinal held the ball for over 38 minutes, and they were able to jump out to a 10-0 lead at half. With starting quarterback K.J. Costello being knocked out of the second half for Stanford, it looked like the opportunity was there for the Wildcats, but poor quarterback play prevented the offense from producing the necessary plays to win. Pat Fitzgerald called upon Hunter Johnson to lead the offense, and the redshirt sophomore would finish the game with only 55 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Senior TJ Green was also given some snaps, but he was also not able to muster any magic. Northwestern would get the ball back down three points in the fourth, but a fumble recovered for a touchdown would seal the game for the Cardinal.

Scare in Lincoln

For many, this is supposed to be the year that No. 24 Nebraska jumps back into the national spotlight and makes a push for the conference title. Led by Heisman-hopeful Adrian Martinez, the Cornhuskers looked geared to flex their muscles against South Alabama, who finished 3-9 last season. The game did not go to plan, however, and the 35-point favorites were forced to keep the Jaguars at bay in the fourth quarter. Nebraska was able to jump out to a 28-7 lead in the third quarter, but that quickly shrunk to seven points to start the fourth. Martinez looked rusty as he only accounted for only 184 total yards and no touchdowns. He had one interception on the day. The saving grace for the Cornhuskers was a stingy defense that forced five turnovers and scored a touchdown. The special teams also contributed with a punt returned for a touchdown in the 35-21 victory.

Most Impressive Performance: Michigan State's defense

No. 18 Michigan State defeated Tulsa 28-7 on Saturday, and although the score does not look impressive, the defense did something that seems almost impossible: holding the Golden Hurricane to -73 rushing yards. Yes, you read that right. Tulsa averaged -2.9 yards a carry, and their leading rusher was Shamari Brooks with zero yards gained on six carries. The defense for Michigan State is a constant every year for the Spartans, and this year seems no different. The offense struggled to get things going, but redshirt senior Brian Lewerke was able to do enough without turning the ball over. Despite no turnovers, the Spartans did struggle to play a clean game. They would finish with 14 penalties for 122 yards.

Individual Performance of the Week: Jonathan Taylor

Unlike fellow Heisman-hopeful Martinez, Jonathan Taylor started his campaign off in style. The Wisconsin running back, who has rushed for 4,171 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first two seasons, kept up his impressive production against South Florida on Saturday. Taylor would rush for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He would also catch the first two receiving touchdowns of his career to cap an electric start to his season. No. 19 Wisconsin would win the game 49-0.

Looking Ahead

The Big Ten will have a few more opportunities to defeat Power Five teams in week two: Maryland will play host to No. 22 Syracuse, Nebraska will travel to take on Colorado and Purdue will battle Vanderbilt. No. 5 Ohio State will also have a solid test when Luke Fickell and Cincinnati rolls into town. The first Big Ten matchup will also take place when No. 20 Iowa hosts Rutgers. Northwestern has the week off, while the rest of the league will play.