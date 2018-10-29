The Big Ten season is ready to enter its final month as October games come to an end. Ohio State had an open week to work on regrouping while several of their conference foes had make-or-break games as the Big Ten standings start to sort out. Well, sort of. In the Big Ten East, it is a two-team race with Ohio State and Michigan at the top and the winner of that game in late November likely going to be the representative in Indy at the B1G Championship Game. Yes, the Buckeyes still have games with Nebraska, Michigan State and Maryland before that and Michigan has games with Penn State, Rutgers and Indiana before the big one with the Buckeyes. But the stage is set. If both teams can get there. In the Big Ten West, Northwestern stands alone at the top with three teams sitting a game behind with two losses. This was supposed to be Wisconsin's division but the football gods have not been kind to the Badgers and now it will be a real dog fight and fans in the west better learn their tiebreaker rules, unless the Cats can run the table. We take a look at what went down in the conference with a couple of key games over the past weekend.

Big Ten Standings - East Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next Michigan 5-0 7-1 W7 vs. Penn State Ohio State 4-1 7-1 L1 vs. Nebraska Michigan State 3-2 5-3 W1 at Maryland Penn State 3-2 6-2 W2 at Michigan Maryland 3-2 5-3 W1 vs. Michigan St. Indiana 1-5 4-5 L4 OPEN Rutgers 0-5 1-7 L7 at Wisconsin

Big Ten Standings - West Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next Northwestern 5-1 5-3 W4 vs. Notre Dame Wisconsin 3-2 5-3 L1 vs. Rutgers Iowa 3-2 6-2 L1 at Purdue Purdue 3-2 4-4 L1 vs. Iowa Nebraska 1-4 2-6 W2 at Ohio State Minnesota 1-4 4-4 W1 at Illinois Illinois 1-4 3-5 L3 vs. Minnesota

B1Ggest Game of the Week: Northwestern 31 Wisconsin 17

It was not the best game in the conference but it was the most meaningful as the winner of this game would hold a big edge in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin had to go without Alex Hornibrook (concussion protocol) in this game and had to go with Jack Coan in his place. Coan's numbers were not all that far off of what Hornibrook has been bringing this season. The problem is, Hornibrook has not been all that successful this year, even with the Badgers sitting at five wins. Northwestern has had to go most of the season without its main running back, Jeremy Larkin, who had to retire from the sport. The Cats have been struggling to find 'a guy' to step into that role and Isaiah Bowser threw his hat in the ring. His YPC average was not great at 3.4 but he did have 34 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown while Clayton Thorson had two touchdowns on eight carries on the ground as the Cats rushed for 182 yards. Jonathan Taylor had 11 carries for 46 yards and did not lead the Badgers in rushing, it snapped a streak of eight straight games of 100 or more yards of rushing for the talented Wisconsin back. The Badgers fumbled the ball three times, twice by Taylor and once by Coan and lost all three of them. Wisconsin never led in this game and it was not even as close as the 14-point margin would present.

Also Notable: Penn State 30 Iowa 24

Penn State had to hold on in the fourth quarter USA Today Sports Images

Penn State bucked the trend and held on to a fourth quarter lead against the Hawkeyes this past weekend. But it was not without plenty of drama. Iowa certainly put a scare into people when Geno Stone returned a a Trace McSorley pass 24 yards for a pick six to cut the lead to three points with 10 minutes to go and it was startign to feel like deja vu all over again. Nick Scott returned the favor with an interceptions of his own fro the Nittany Lions as the Hawkeyes had marched down the the three-yard line to only be denied as the Nittany Lions were finally able to shut the door at home in a close game after tough losses this season to Ohio State and Michigan State. Early in the game it seemed as if this was going to be all Hawkeyes as Iowa got on the board first with a safety, one of two in the game. But the Hawkeyes were not able to maximize the early mistakes from Penn State and only had a 12-0 lead early in the game and saw that lead cut to 12-7 late in the first after a Pat Freiermuth 18-yard TD from McSorley. Penn State would come back to tie it up at 14-all and then 17-all before finally breaking through with a 51-yard TD run by McSorley. The Nits needed that with McSorley passing sub-.500 on an 11-25 day, but Penn State did enough to win the game and to knock Iowa out of a B1G West driver's seat.

Also Notable II: Michigan State 23 Purdue 13

Purdue was another team in the B1G West that could have taken a major step with a win but the Boilermakers were going to have to control their emotions coming off of the big win against Ohio State. Michigan State had plenty to prove as well coming off of an ugly loss against Michigan. It was two teams with very different fortunes from a week before. Michigan State was also without its starting quarterback, Brian Lewerke, and that meant Rocky Lombardi would have to step up. He did. Lombardi would go 26-46 for 318 yards and two touchdowns and just as important, no interceptions to move the Spartan offense up and down the field. David Blough took a step back down to earth on a 29-49 passing day for 277 yards and no touchdowns along with three interceptions. Rondale Moore had 11 receptions for 74 yards, but he was held out of the end zone. The Purdue running game was a non-factor with just 13 attempts for 62 yards. It will be interesting to see if Lewerke gets the nod when he is cleared to play or if Mark Dantonio stays with the hot hand moving forward. The Buckeyes travel to East Lansing (Mich.) in two weeks.

Don't Play This One Again: Nebraska 45 Bethune-Cookman 9

This was a fill-in game for a week one washout for the Huskers and Bethune-Cookman happened to have an open date and as with most Division I (FCS) athletic programs, could use a big check. The Huskers were happy to oblige with the check and a thorough rout in this game as some Nebraska fans feel that a corner has been turned while others are keeping things in perspective. Adrian Martinez was 15-22 passing for 213 yards and two scores while the running game scored three times with 226 yards on 33 carries as Scott Frost spread the ball around. Nebraska still managed to yield 355 yards in this game but held BCC to three points until the final play of the game. The Husker offense had been showing signs of life before this game but the defense is still an issue and could continue to be an issue with only one perceived lay-up left on the schedule (Illinois) with the Huskers only sitting on two wins on the year.