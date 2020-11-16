BuckeyeGrove - Around the B1G: Week Four

If you are an Ohio State fan (and if you are on this website, you likely are) it didn't feel like much of a week of college football without the Buckeyes playing a game when the Ohio State versus Maryland game was cancelled mid-week due to COVID concerns around the Maryland program. But that does not mean there were not games played over the weekend and the results of a few of those games have set up some major ramifications in the league with games in both the East and the West pitting top teams against one another.

Big Ten Standings Team- East Record Team - West Record Indiana 4-0 Northwestern 4-0 Ohio State 3-0 Wisconsin 2-0 Maryland 2-1 Purdue 2-1 Rutgers 1-3 Iowa 2-2 Michigan 1-3 Nebraska 1-2 Michigan St. 1-3 Minnesota 1-3 Penn State 0-4 Illinois 1-3

We will have time during the course of the week to go over both games, but for now we are going to talk about how we got there as we review what happened around the Big Ten in week four.

The B1G Game of the Week: Northwestern 27, Purdue 20

Was this the most exciting game of the week? No. Was this the most meaningful? Probably. Both teams came into this one undefeated in Big Ten play as Northwestern held a 3-0 record and Purdue was 2-0 after having a no contest against Wisconsin earlier in the season. Rondale Moore is still not in the lineup for Purdue and the Boilermakers really are lacking that explosive playmaker this season and this is the week that it caught up to them. Purdue would tie this game up at 10-all in the second quarter and then would see the Wildcats go on a 17-3 run leading into the early minutes of the 4th quarter to put this one away. Peyton Ramsey would go 23-36 throwing the ball for 212 yards and three scores, finding Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman on all three of those scores as he and Ramsey would connect on eight of 10 targets for 86 yards. Northwestern would not have much success running the ball, being held to 80 yards on 40 carries and no scores, but Purdue was even worse on the ground with just two yards on 17 carries. Aidan O'Connell would end up throwing the ball 51 times and would have a pair of touchdowns and 263 yards but David Bell would be held out of the end zone and Zander Horvath would lead the team with 100 yards receiving and 21 yards rushing. Again, this was far from being the most exciting of games on the schedule but ultimately it was the biggest game in terms of what it meant and now the Big Ten West picture is a little clearer as Northwestern and Wisconsin are tops in the division and set the stage for a big one this week.

The B1Ggest Runner Up: Nebraska 30, Penn State 23

Okay, this game didn't have a lot of impact on the league either, other than the fact that someone had to get a win as a pair of winless teams met in Lincoln (Neb.) in what should have been one of the biggest games in the conference this season. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford would get the hook after a 5-8 passing day but it was a bad interception along with a fumble that led to a scoop and score that ended his day prematurely as Nebraska would run out to a 27-6 first half lead. Luke McCaffrey would get the start for the Huskers instead of Adrian Martinez and would be sharp enough on a 13-21 passing game for 152 yards, a touchdown and a pick. The Huskers would rush for 146 yards with McCaffrey leading the way there too with 67 yards and a score. Penn State would wake up in the second half and outscore the Huskers 17-3 in the final 30 minutes of the game but were in too deep of a hole to climb out of. The Nittany Lions accumulated 501 yards of offense to Nebraska's 298 and would hold on to the ball for almost 13 minutes longer in the time of possession, but none of those stats matter, just points. Penn State did manage to run the ball well in this one, rushing for 245 yards and two scores on 52 carries. Will Levis would spell Clifford and while he didn't turn the ball over, he was under 50-percent passing, just 14-31 and while he did throw for 219 yards, 74 of that came on one pass, on a play where Pat Freiermuth could not find the end zone. Penn State would end up scoring just a few plays later but it was just typical of a day where they would come up a little short. Penn State did have the ball with a chance to tie the game in regulation but despite getting into the red zone, the Nittany Lions would see Levis get sacked after driving inside the 10-yard line and a 4th-and-goal shot would end up going empty.

Let's Never Speak of This One Again: Indiana 24, Michigan State 0

Let's never speak of this game again (USA Today Sports Images)

Remember, Michigan State did beat Michigan. Was it a fluke or is Michigan really that far off the pace of the rest of the league? Michigan State had 191 yards of total offense in this game. Rocky Lombardi was benched after a 3-7 passing day for 21 yards and two picks. Payton Thorne came in as his backup and was 10-20 for 110 yards but threw an interception of his own. If you really watched this game, it was not a case of Indiana being overly sharp, the Hoosiers may have been looking past this one for the Buckeyes next week. Michael Penix was good throwing for 320 yards and two scores but had two interceptions of his own. The Hoosiers rushed for 113 yards and a score with Stevie Scott leading the way with 84 yards, many of them after contact. The biggest thing to take out of this one if you are an Ohio State watcher is that Ty Fryfogle had 200 yards on 11 receptions and two scores. So add him to the list along with Peyton Hendershot and Whop Philyor as offensive weapons to account for. We will have a lot more on what the Hoosiers bring to the table as the week goes on. We hope not to have to speak of the Spartans again until the Buckeyes are set to play them in December.

Let's Laugh: Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11

Wisconsin went three weeks without playing a game and Michigan had gone about the same period of time without winning a game. The Badgers handled things a lot better as they more than doubled up on Michigan's total yardage and just made the home team Wolverines look outclassed and overmatched in a 49-11 thrashing, the worst home loss for the Wolverines since 1935 when a Francis Schmidt-led Ohio State team shut out the Wolverines 38-0, a year after Ohio State's "gold pants" were first devised. This was an old school bludgeoning with the Badgers rushing 51 times for 341 yards and five touchdowns. Graham Mertz was efficient enough when asked to throw the ball, 12-22 for 127 yards and two scores. The Joe Milton write-in campaign for the Heisman is official done and buried as Milton was pulled in this one after going just 9-19 for 98 yards and a pair of interceptions, which occurred on his first two attempts of the game. Cade McNamara would come in and look sharp in his first drive, leading the Wolverines down the field on a 4 play, 75 yard drive. That was about all that went right for the Wolverines. With Michigan now sitting 1-3, there are games against Rutgers, Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State left on the schedule. The Wolverines are favorites against the Scarlet Knights, will be at home against Penn State and then have a pair of tough ones to finish out the year. Sub-.500 is a very realistic outcome for this team. Ryan Day might hang 100 on them.

Looking Ahead

As we mentioned before, the top two teams in the East face off and the top two teams in the West face off as well as the Big Ten has a pair of ranked matchups, but obviously the Ohio State versus Indiana game will get the most notice as a top-10 matchup. Purdue and Minnesota will kick off things with a Friday night game, will the Boilers be able to bounce back and can Minnesota do anything right as the boat is taking on water? Will Maryland be able to field a team this year and will Michigan State care enough to even attempt to field one? Nebraska could find a two-game winning streak if it can take care of Illinois, who despite coming off of a win, was not all that impressive against Rutgers. Penn State goes home but Iowa should be poised to add the James Franklin's really bad year. And things wrap up with Michigan at Rutgers. It would be too sweet for Ohio State fans to see ex-DC Greg Schiano's team pick up another win against the Wolverines, after handing "Big Blue" a loss in the first ever match-up between those two teams as Big Ten foes.