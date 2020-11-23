BuckeyeGrove - Around the B1G: Week Five

We are now five weeks into the Big Ten season and some teams have played five games while others have played as few as three games. There are only three games left in the regular season, but your guess is as good as ours how many of these final 21 games will be played. The point is, you better make the most out of every game you play, because nothing can be taken for granted in terms of the 2020 season. We are now down to two undefeated teams in the Big Ten with Ohio State representing the East and Northwestern representing the West. Ohio State's remaining opponent record is 5-9 with Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan to wrap up the season. The Cats have the same remaining opponent record at 5-9 with Michigan State, Minnesota and Illinois left.

Big Ten Standings Team - East Record Team - West Record Ohio State 4-0 Northwestern 5-0 Indiana 4-1 Wisconsin 2-1 Maryland 2-1 Iowa 3-2 Michigan 2-3 Purdue 2-2 Michigan State 1-3 Minnesota 2-3 Rutgers 1-4 Illinois 2-3 Penn State 0-5 Nebraska 1-3

How did this week shape up around the conference as only a few teams are still alive to punch their tickets to Indianapolis and a shot at a Big Ten crown here on the week where the first College Football Playoff rankings will come out? We go around the Big Ten.

The B1G Game of the Week: Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 7

Sometimes the biggest game is the most exciting game, other times it is the most meaningful. Of course this is always "after" taking the Ohio State game off the board, because we have written about that at length and you can find one of 10 stories to fit your needs. There were 24 points, 629 yards of total offense, 17 punts and what felt like a lot of commercial breaks. Wisconsin struggled to throw the ball as Graham Mertz threw three picks (Justin Fields can relate) in this one and while he threw for 230 yards, he only had one interception against a sneaky Northwestern defense. Northwestern could not run the ball and averaged one yard per carry. That's right. One. Well, one and very little change with 23 carries for 24 yards (1.043 YPC for those who like to be really specific). At the same time, Wisconsin was not "Wisconsin" when it came to running the ball as the Badgers only had 136 yards on 40 carries and probably more shocking, zero touchdowns. The Badgers NEVER made it to the red zone in this game, the one touchdown was a Mertz to Chimere Dike strike from 49 yards out. We can go on with the numbers to show how offensively unappealing this game was, let's see... 5 of 31 on 3rd down conversions for the two teams is one that jumps off the page as well. But let's be honest here, the Wildcats just would not let the Badgers do anything on offense, and Wisconsin held the ball for 37 minutes in this game. The Cats would score touchdowns in the 1st and 2nd quarters and would tack on a 4th quarter field goal, but honestly the Badgers were not getting off of seven points in this one. Northwestern will need to keep winning games this way because Pat Fitzgerald's team is No. 15 in total defense but No. 106 in total offense.

The B1Ggest Runner Up: Minnesota 34, Purdue 31

Did this game mean much in the grand scheme of things? No. It was just one that caught my eye because of one of the worst offensive pass interference (OPI) calls that I have seen in many years. With 52 seconds left in the game, Purdue tight end Payne Durham was called for OPI moments before quarterback Jack Plummer connected with him in the end zone for what should have been the game winning touchdown, or least making things difficult for Minnesota to come back with less than a minute on the clock.

This offensive pass interference penalty took a go-ahead touchdown off the board for Purdue. Really questionable call. pic.twitter.com/1T1k1AB01I — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 21, 2020

Purdue would still have another shot but Plummer could not connect with Rondale Moore and Minnesota would run the clock out the rest of the way on a 34-31 win. Yes, there were 59 minutes of other action in this game, but that is not of consequence here as officiating has really taken a hit this season across the sport.

Uh, Congrats?: Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 F/3OT

Rutgers went up 17-0 in this game and forgot what was working well, as in throwing the ball against the Michigan secondary. At least the Wolverines realized it was time (once again) to go a different direction at the quarterback position as Joe Milton had another rough outing and Cade McNamara looked much better in going 27-36 for 260 yards and four touchdowns the rest of the way. Michigan still cannot run the ball, 43 carries for 148 yards and sure, there were a pair of touchdowns but the 3.4 YPC average was boosted by some later runs and close to 17-percent of that yardage mark came on one Hassan Haskins carry. Rutgers QB Noah Vedral was 29-43 throwing the ball for 378 yards and had three touchdowns against one interception. The Rutgers play calling got very conservative at odd times as the Scarlet Knights only rushed for 104 yards on 40 carries. Michigan would take the lead in this one down the stretch and Rutgers would march back and score in the final 30 second and make the two-point conversion to send this one to overtime. Each team would miss a field goal at the end of the first overtime period to force a second. Both teams would score and kick PAT's at the end of two to force a third. Michigan would convert and miss its mandatory two-point try and Rutgers would throw up a 4th-down prayer that would go unanswered. Michigan celebrated the win but that really feels like a punchline to the Michigan 2020 season.

Looking Ahead

This may not be the biggest Nebraska versus Iowa game in recent memory but football is good and Friday football is better when you have the long weekend to eat turkey sandwiches, start putting up holiday decorations (even a Festivus pole counts) and enjoy friends and family, even if you can't have them over this year. Nebraska and Iowa are neither friends nor family. The Huskers are an absolute mess and Iowa should carve up Nebraska in this one. It is a big 2-3 game in the Big Ten East as Maryland (will attempt to play) and Indiana match up in Bloomington (Ind.). If this game is able to go off, it will go a long way in determining who is on Ohio State's heels in the division as both teams are sitting with a loss. The difference being, Indiana has that H-2-H loss to Ohio State while the Maryland game was a no-contest. And it is the 'Turkey Bowl' a couple of days late with Penn State and Michigan meeting in Ann Arbor (Mich.) and Ohio State fans can have their pick of who to root against the hardest, since no Ohio State fan would ever admit to rooting "for" either team.

Maybe Michigan can take it's mojo from a well-earned three overtime win against Rutgers into this one while James Franklin needs to have a realtor on speed dial.