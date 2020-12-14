BuckeyeGrove - Around the B1G: Week Eight

The Big Ten has made it to the first finish line of the season with the completion of the eight-game regular season. Three teams of the 14 played in all eight of their scheduled contests while Ohio State, Maryland and Wisconsin played in the fewest, just five of the eight games. This week was no different as two of the biggest rivalry games that the conference has to offer did not get played, obviously starting with "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan, but also the Old Oaken Bucket between Purdue and Indiana. The same Indiana team that still claims to have a beef for its exclusion from the Big Ten Championship Game after the conference reversed course on its six-game rule. The league is going to try and make-up that game this next week but Indiana remains in a 'pause', but more on that later. So it is Ohio State and Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game, and we will be talking about that at length this week but there were other games this week within the conference that helped shape up the final standings of the regular season.

Big Ten Standings Team - East Record Team - West Record Ohio State 5-0 Northwestern 6-1 Indiana 6-1 Iowa 6-2 Maryland 2-3 Minnesota 3-3 Penn State 3-5 Wisconsin 2-3 Rutgers 3-5 Purdue 2-4 Michigan 2-4 Nebraska 2-5 Michigan State 2-5 Illinois 2-5

Michigan honestly could have finished last in the East if it would have played Ohio State and as a 30-point underdog, we all have a pretty good idea of what would have happened. The Wolverines would have been tied with Michigan State at 2-5 and by virtue of Sparty's head-to-head win, Jim Harbaugh's team could have been 7th of seven teams in the division. On the other side, the Illini finished tied for the bottom of the West and have already jettisoned their coach, Lovie Smith, marking the first Big Ten team to opt for a coaching change this year. There will be plenty of time to talk about the entire season that was in the conference but for now let's dial it back a little bit and just talk about the games that were played this week, with five of the seven going off. It was not a pretty slate, it was not even really a competitive slate, but let's see this to the end and go around the B1G once again.

The B1Ggest Game of the Week: Rutgers 27, Maryland 24

We have said plenty of times, the "best" game and the "most meaningful" game don't always align and that was the case here. Honestly there were no games this week that were going to decide anything and with the unknown nature of what a postseason is going to look like, even playing to improve stock really seems a bit moot at this point. Back to the game. If you watched the first 30 minutes of this game, it looked like it was destined to be the in the next category of games, rather than this one as Maryland took a commanding 3-0 lead to the locker room of this pillow fight. Then things started to get interesting as each team traded off 44-yard touchdown runs, Bo Melton for Rutgers and then Jake Funk for the Terps to answer in kind. This game would continue to go back-and-forth as points came fast and furious, a combined 21 in the third quarter, 24 in the fourth quarter. The Terps would take the lead with less than six minutes to go as third string quarterback Eric Najarian would find Brian Cobbs from 52-yards out to go up 24-21. Greg Schiano's squad was not ready to give up though and would march down the field on the final drive and would kick a 39-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to force extra football.

So we get no Ohio State/Michigan but extra Maryland/Rutgers? Seems appropriate. — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) December 12, 2020

At least it did not take long in overtime as the Scarlet Knights would be up in the top of the first overtime period, connect on an even longer field goal, this time from 42-yards out. The Terps could not answer, would take a bad first-down penalty that would start them at 1st-and-22, and would eventually set up a 50-yard field goal try for Joseph Petrino and the Maryland kicker would end up going wide left, ending the game. In a strange situation, Rutgers would go winless at home this season and win three of its four on the road with this win at Maryland. Who was the only team to beat Rutgers in their own building? Ohio State.

Don't Play this one Again: Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7

What has happened to the Badgers this season? Iowa started off on a bad note, dropping its first two games of the season but then came back to win its next six. The Badgers on the other hand played their best game in week one (okay, maybe week four but is anyone getting a lot of credit for beating Michigan this year?) and have cratered since the Michigan game. Paul Chryst's team has scored 20 points in total over the course of their last three games. Wisconsin managed to score seven this week against the Hawkeyes as the Wisconsin offense needs to go on the side of a milk carton, or at least a package of cheese curds. Iowa's defense is pretty good but there really is no excuse for the Badgers to only have 225 yards of total offense. There really is no excuse for the Badgers to have 56 rushing yards. But that is where we are at with Nakia Watson leading the way with 29 yards on the ground but he did find the end zone on a one-yard drive, so there is that. Iowa did not exactly move offensive football forward in this game either but Spencer Petras did throw for two scores and Tyler Goodson rushed for 106 yards and a score of his own. It was just not an appealing game to watch with 17 punts, a combined 7 of 32 on third-down conversions and just an overall feeling that nobody was really going to score. Hats off to Iowa, the Hawkeyes overcame that. The Badgers? Well, the season is almost over.

Looking Ahead

Well, how many of these games will be played? Two games are set to go on Friday but the Purdue versus Indiana game is still not exactly in the clear as the Hoosiers are still in a pause as both teams were unable to go this past week when the Bucket Game was supposed to take place. Will Michigan have its affairs in order to be able to play this week against Iowa? The calls of shenanigans are loud that the Big Ten office had it in for the Wolverines, giving them the No. 2 team from the West as the No. 6 seed out of the East. They could be on to something, it hardly seems fair, this Michigan team is just not very good this year. Minnesota and Wisconsin would be a fun game most years, but with such a disjointed Wisconsin offense and such a Jekyll and Hyde Minnesota team, this game could end up being pretty okay or just horrible to watch. Penn State will take the an Illini team with an interim head coach as the Nittany Lions look to finish strong after a historically bad start and the Illini will look to just finish. And then there is Michigan State and Maryland, a game that will be on opposite of the SEC Championship game. Do not expect a ratings bonanza coming out of that game as it will only be friends and family watching.