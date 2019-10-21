COLUMBUS, Ohio – In one of the more exciting weeks of the season, the Big Ten race saw some major shakeups. Week eight brought some of the most entertaining games to date, and teams like Wisconsin and Michigan failed to answer the bell. With the race to Indianapolis starting to take shape, let’s take a look back at some of the most impactful games from the weekend.

Big Ten Standings - East Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next Ohio State 4-0 7-0 W7 vs. Wisconsin Penn State 4-0 7-0 W7 at Michigan St. Michigan 3-2 5-2 L1 vs. Notre Dame Indiana 2-2 5-2 W2 at Nebraska Michigan State 2-2 4-3 L2 vs. Penn State Maryland 1-3 3-4 L2 at Minnesota Rutgers 0-5 1-6 L6 vs. Liberty

Big Ten Standings - West Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next Minnesota 4-0 7-0 W7 vs. Maryland Wisconsin 3-1 6-1 L1 at Ohio State Iowa 2-2 5-2 W1 at Northwestern Nebraska 2-2 4-3 L1 vs. Indiana Illinois 1-3 3-4 W1 at Purdue Purdue 1-3 2-5 L1 vs. Illinois Northwestern 0-4 1-5 L4 vs. Iowa

B1G Ten Game of the Week: Penn State 28 Michigan 21

It would be an understatement to say that Michigan needed this win. The Wolverines not only needed this win to keep themselves in the Big Ten race, but they needed it to prove to themselves that they can win a big-time game. Penn State and the whiteout crowd proved too much for Michigan, however, as the Nittany Lions secured the 28-21 victory to maintain their undefeated season. Michigan found itself down 21-0 halfway through the second quarter, and the game was trending toward a blowout. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines were able to claw their way back into the game, scoring a touchdown on two straight possessions to trail 28-21 late in the fourth quarter. With the game on the line, Shea Patterson was able to drive the Wolverines down to the Penn State three-yard line. Patterson was able to avoid the rush and find Ronnie Bell in the endzone on fourth down, but Bell was unable to haul in the tying score. K.J. Hamler would shine with six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Sean Clifford would account for three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown on the night. Despite being outgained by 134 yards and out possessed by over 15 minutes, Penn State was able to position itself as the top contender to Ohio State. Penn State will travel to take on the Buckeyes Nov. 23.

Wisconsin Falters Ahead of Big Game

In quite possibly the most shocking result of the 2019 college football season, the Big Ten West’s mightiest team was beaten by an Illinois team that failed to defeat Eastern Michigan at home. This game proved that nothing is a given in college football, as the Badgers entered the game as 29.5-point favorites. Wisconsin came into the game having allowed only 29 points the whole season, and the 24 points by Illinois were enough to end Wisconsin's unbeaten streak. The Badgers dominated time of possession, winning by over 20 minutes, and they outgained the Illini by 105 yards. The difference in the game was the turnover battle, which Illinois won 3-1. Wisconsin led the game 23-14 with just over seven minutes left in the game. It was looking like the Badgers would be traveling to Columbus for a top-ten matchup with the Buckeyes, but a pair of turnovers would give the Illini the opportunity to dash this potential future. Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 132 yards and a touchdown, would cough up the ball around the seven-minute mark in the fourth quarter, and the Illini would go 75 yards in four plays to bring the game within two points with 5:53 remaining. Jack Coan would throw an interception with two and a half minutes left in the game to give the Illini their final opportunity to stun the nation. Illinois would not miss its shot, as James McCourt was able to nail the 39-yard field goal as time expired. The Badgers have no room for error as they enter the game against Ohio State.

Most Impressive Performance: The Illini's Offense and Defense

It would be hard to look anywhere else than Champaign, Illinois for the most impressive performance of the weekend. Wisconsin had been able to roll opponents heading into its week eight matchup, shutting out four opponents along the way. The Badgers had an average margin of victory of over 37 points entering the weekend, but Illinois was not intimidated. The defense was able to make the ultra-reliable Taylor put the ball on the deck in the fourth quarter and force Coan into his second interception of the year in the waining moments of the game. The 23 points put up by Wisconsin, was the lowest point total for the Badgers since Nov. 24, 2018. Offensively, the Illini were able to do enough to secure the victory. Michigan transfer Brandon Peters was able to toss two touchdowns in the game, and Reggie Corbin was able to add another touchdown to go along with 83 rushing yards. The Illini improbably moved to 3-4 on the season with the win.

Individual Performance of the Week: Justin Fields

It is hard to ignore what Justin Fields has done each week, but it is easy to become numb to the consistency. In the first game of the season in which the Ohio State quarterback did not account for a rushing touchdown, he was able to dazzle the crowd with his precision and escapability. Fields would connect on 78 percent of his passes and account for four passing touchdowns. This is the third game in which Fields was able to toss four passing touchdowns without an interception. Time and time again, Fields was able to extend the play with his legs and find an open Ohio State receiver down the field. His ability to keep his eyes downfield has been impressive all year, but it felt like he took a big leap in the Northwestern game. His 194 passing yards, while not impressive, were all he was asked to give in the blowout of Northwestern.

Looking Ahead

Week nine's matchups contain bouts with some of the biggest contenders in the conference, and the results will go a long way in deciding who advances to the Big Ten Championship game. The top game will be between Ohio State and Wisconsin, a game which has been highly anticipated since early in the season. Michigan will play host to Notre Dame, in a big nonconference matchup. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State will look to maintain its championship aspirations when the Nittany Lions travel to take on Michigan State.