Week Eight in the Big Ten will be remembered as the week that the No. 2 Buckeyes went down at Purdue, a house of horrors for this team over recent trips to Ross-Ade Stadium. But it was not the only game around the league and the league race is getting much more tight, at least in the East Division as the Buckeyes have now opened the door for several teams to throw their hat in the ring and that team up north now is in a bit of the driver's seat without a league loss yet but a tough schedule still to go. And in the West? Well? There are teams still chasing Wisconsin and the truth of the matter is, some of these other contenders don't look half bad out there but did everyone spot the Badgers too big of a lead? The Badgers have not exactly looked great this season but as the weeks continue to pass, someone is going to have to try and unseat the Badgers if they want to have a chance to land a divisional title. We are taking a look back at the week that was in the Big Ten.

Big Ten Standings - East Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next Michigan 5-0 7-1 W7 Open Week Ohio State 4-1 7-1 L1 Open Week Penn State 2-2 5-2 W1 vs. Iowa Maryland 2-2 4-3 L1 vs. Illinois Michigan State 2-2 4-3 L1 vs. Purdue Indiana 1-4 4-4 L3 at Minnesota Rutgers 0-5 1-7 L7 Open Week

Big Ten Standings - West Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next Northwestern 4-1 4-3 W3 vs. Wisconsin Iowa 3-1 6-1 W3 at Penn State Wisconsin 3-1 5-2 W1 at Northwestern Purdue 3-1 4-3 W4 at Michigan St. Illinois 1-3 3-4 L2 at Maryland Nebraska 1-4 1-6 W1 vs. Bethune-Cookman Minnesota 0-4 3-4 L4 vs. Indiana

B1Ggest (other) Game of the Week: Michigan 21 Michigan State 7

To the chagrin of Ohio State fans, the Wolverines are now the only undefeated team in conference play in the Big Ten by way of their 21-7 win over Michigan State this past weekend to capture the Paul Bunyan Trophy and bragging rights in the state of Michigan. LJ Scott returned to the Spartans lineup but only had 10 carries for 25 yards against a difficult Michigan run defense that only gave up 15 yards once sack yardage was figured in. Michigan State had the No. 1 rush defense in the nation going into the game but Karan Higdon ran for 144 yards as the Wolverines went for 183 as a team. In the battle of quarterbacks, Shea Patterson won that one going away with a 212-yard and two touchdown effort with 14-25 passing during a game that had its moments of inclement weather (and an hour-plus rain delay) while Brian Lewerke was not good. He was awful. 5-25 passing the ball for 66 yards. Michigan may have riled the troops up when Devin Bush went to midfield and disrespected the Spartan logo but it was the Wolverines who had the last laugh when they were able to back it up and hold the Spartans to 94 yards, 11 first downs and less than 19 minutes of time of possession in a game that was not even as close as a two-score game would indicate.

Also Notable: Penn State 33 Indiana 28

While this game had much less of a direct impact on the standings, it was still a fun one to watch as the Nittany Lions were looking to snap a losing streak and the Hoosiers looked to steal a win and get closer to bowl eligibility. Stevie Scott was big on the ground for the Hoosiers with 138 yards and two touchdowns including one that put the Hoosiers up 21-20 in the second half of the game. The Hoosiers ran for 224 yards and three scores. Penn State was led on the ground by Trace McSorley and his 107 yards, showing he is a true dual-threat. His passing was not really there however with a 19-36 game with no touchdowns and an interception go to along with 220 yards. Indiana made the decision to start Michael Penix in this game and he was doing just fine to start he game as more of a dual-threat QB in his own right until he was knocked out of the game after a hit with targeting by Garrett Taylor. Ultimately there is a leg injury that has Penix's status up in the air moving forward but that resulted in Peyton Ramsey coming into the game. He put up big passing numbers with 26-36 for 236 yards in limited action and a touchdown but being less mobile was an issue as he was sacked six times. After IU took the one-point lead in the 3rd quarter, Penn State would run off 13 points on two scores to take a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter. IU just could not mount much offense and even with a J-Shun Harris touchdown in the final minute, and subsequent onside kick recovery, a first down penalty for holding (minus-10) followed up by a seven-yard sack put the Hoosiers in an impossible position and prayers were not answered as Penn State finally held on to a 4th quarter lead.

Don't Play This One Again: Iowa 23 Maryland 0

There is not much to say on this one. Maryland had 115 yards of total offense and seven first downs as the Terps were incapable of mounting any sort of attack in Iowa City (Iowa) against the Hawkeyes. Maryland quarterbacks threw for 47 yards and completed just six passes. Iowa was not much better in the passing game as Nate Stanley only completed 11 of his own but he did have one touchdown, which was more than the Terps could muster. Beyond that, the Hawkeyes had three field goals by Miguel Recinos and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter in a game that was never competitive.



You've Finally Made It: Nebraska 53 Minnesota 28

Nebraska has won a game. Repeat. Nebraska has won a game. This is not a drill. The Cornhuskers drilled the Gophers in a high-scoring affair where Scott Frost's team put up 659 yards of offense while still giving up 474 to Minnesota. Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez threw for 276 yards and three scores while rushing for 125 and a score on the ground. Devine Ozigbo had 152 rushing yards and two scores as well in the winning effort. Zach Annexstad was not sharp with a 9-20 passing day where he threw for 135 yards and a score while Tanner Morgan came in and threw for 214 yards but was kept out of the end zone via the pass. The Gophers were not able to get much going on the ground in terms of yardage with just 125 but still found pay dirt three times. This game saw the Huskers jump out to a 28-0 lead and the Gophers were able to chip it down to six points in the 3rd quarter after a Seth Green 4-yard run. But that was about it after the Huskers then scored the next 18 points to widen the lead out and while the Gophers did find the end zone one more time, late, it was not nearly enough as the Frost-era finally saw its first win. Nebraska will play Division I (FCS) Bethune-Cookman this week and should be coming into Ohio Stadium on a two-game winning streak before running into an angry Buckeyes team.