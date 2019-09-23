COLUMBUS, Ohio - This was a nice bounce back week for the Big Ten following last week's unfortunate out-of-conference debacles. Ohio State and Indiana were both able to pick up wins outside of the Big Ten while Rutgers fell to the ACC's Boston College. There were three inter-conference games this week with Wisconsin taking down Michigan, Michigan State dominating Northwestern on the road, and Nebraska escaping with a win at Illinois. Take a look at how it all played out in week four for the Big Ten.

B1G Game of the Week: Nebraska 42, Illinois 38

While I assume most of you viewed the Michigan/Wisconsin game as the game of the week due to the trashing the Wolverines took, I'll get to them later, as there was an objectively better football game in the B1G that took place on Saturday. Depending on where you were looking, Nebraska entered the game around a 13 point favorite over the Fighting Illini. While Nebraska hasn't looked great this season, Illinois lost 34-31 to Eastern Michigan last week, so a two touchdown favorite seemed fair for Nebraska heading on the road. Things started off quickly for Illinois, however, as they scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions to take an early 14-0 lead over the Cornhuskers. Down 14, Nebraska was able to keep it to a couple of touchdowns through the first half but could never catch up to the Fighting Illini and tie things up. As the second half began, Illinois was able to force a punt and score on the ensuing possession to again make it a 28-14. Nebraska slowly began to make up some points and was able to tie things up at 35 on the first play of the fourth quarter, finding the end zone and completing a two-point conversion. The Cornhuskers scored a touchdown on their next offensive drive to take a 42-38 lead, their first of the game. After forcing an Illinois punt, Nebraska had a chance to make it a touchdown game with a field goal, but it doinked off the upright and the Fighting Illini had a chance to take the lead with 2:03 remaining, but four straight incompletions by Illinois QB (and Michigan transfer) Brandon Peters iced the game and allowed the Cornhuskers to escape with the win. This was a big win for Nebraska as they prepare to take on No 5 Ohio State at home this week, and for Illinois, more of the same that has plagued their program the last few years. While the outcome won't have much impact on the conference, it was simply a good football game on a hot September night.

Wisconsin sends a message to the Big Ten in 35-14 win over Michigan

Nebraska at Illinois may have been the best game of the week, but Michigan at Wisconsin had the biggest impact on the rest of the Big Ten moving forward this season. Plain and simple, the Wolverines got bullied in Madison. Despite the final being 35-14, the score wasn't nearly as close as it indicated. Jonathan Taylor took this game over early, rushing for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 72-yard touchdown run where he turned on the jets and left the Michigan defense in his wake. On the Wolverines' first offensive drive of the game, they got all the way down to the Wisconsin 7 yard line before RB Ben Mason coughed up the ball to the Badgers. This was the closest Michigan got to the end zone until there was only 2:28 left in the third quarter and they were already down 35-0. Just a thorough domination on offense, defense and special teams. Overall, the Wolverines just seemed unprepared for what Wisconsin brought to the table, as Taylor was able to run all over them and Michigan QB Shea Patterson did not perform up to expectations in Michigan's new-look offense before eventually being taken out of the game in favor of Dylan McCaffrey, who was later concussed in the game. This game accomplishes a few things in terms of perception around the Big Ten. One, this confirms speculation following the Army/Michigan game that the Wolverines may not be as good as a lot of people thought they would be. Already accumulating a loss and still having to face No. 20 Iowa, No. 12 Penn State, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 25 Michigan State, and obviously No. 5 Ohio State, it seems unlikely that the Wolverines will make it through the brutal remaining three-fourths of their season without racking up another loss or two. Secondly, for Wisconsin, this game seems to confirm that they are definitively the second best team in the Big Ten. We'll have to wait until they visit Ohio Stadium on Oct. 26 to determine who has the best shot of representing the Big Ten in the College Football Playoffs, but as of now, it seems like a two-team race with Wisconsin and Ohio State to stand atop the Big Ten. P.S. I didn't catch Michigan RB Zach Charbonnet much during Saturday's game. Anybody know an Ohio State insider who could clue me in to what was going on?

Most Impressive Performance: Wisconsin's Offense

Throughout the years, Wisconsin has always been heralded by their defense. When you step into Camp Randall Stadium or the Badgers are coming to your place, expect a tough, gritty, low-scoring affair where you have to fight through every yard. While Wisconsin still has that same tough defense ranked No. 1 in total defense, yards per carry, points per game and first downs, it seems that Wisconsin finally has an offense that can function in two dimensions. Jonathan Taylor has played as expected this season, racking up 440 yards on 7.6 yards per carry and seven touchdowns, a surprise for this team has been the play of junior quarterback Jack Coan. Through three games, Coan has passed for 690 yards and five touchdowns on a 77.3 percent completion rate. While Coan hasn't had to win a game through the air yet for the Badgers, he has shown promising results so far with the ball in his hands unlike that of some previous Wisconsin quarterbacks where you'd rather them run the ball all three downs. Coan being simply more than a game manager would give Wisconsin's offense a further dimension that they haven't had in recent seasons that have held them back from joining the upper echelon of the Big Ten. While it may be too soon to proclaim Coan as the second coming of Russell Wilson, he has been efficient so far, and giving the Badgers legitimate play action ability will open up a lot of versatility for Taylor and the rest of the offense.

Individual Performance of the Week: Justin Fields

Jonathan Taylor had an impressive performance on Saturday, but in Ohio State's 76-5 win over Miami (Ohio), Justin Fields was setting Ohio State records that haven't been touched in over 100 years. In the second quarter offense blitzkrieg by Ohio State, they put up 42 points, a program record behind the six touchdowns that Fields' accounted for, also a program record. The previous record was 35 points in a quarter against Oberlin in 1916 (final score was 128-0), and in the modern day, the Buckeyes dropped 34 points in their first quarter against Florida A&M in 2013.



We're "digging it out" to quote fab Lyon Co. H.S. biology teacher Ms. Ladd. Most points for @OhioStateFB in a quarter:



42 – 2nd vs. Miami, 2019

35 – 3rd vs. Oberlin, 1916

34 – 1st vs. Florida A&M, 2013

34 – 2nd vs. Oberlin, 1916

33 – 1st vs. Oberlin, 1916



...still digging. — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) September 22, 2019

While this wasn't his most accurate game as a starter for Ohio State, he went 10-of-16 for 195 yards and four touchdowns in just the second quarter. That would be a good game for any quarterback, but add in the two rushing touchdowns as well, it was truly a historic performance for the sophomore, and it showed his versatility in making plays with both his arm and his legs. For every crafty rushing touchdown, he can hurt you just as badly through the air like he did with a 53-yard touchdown to K.J. Hill. This game showed further flashes of what this offense can do when they are firing on all cylinders, and there's no better player to lead them right now than Fields.

Looking Ahead

A busy week in the Big Ten, as conference play will be getting into full swing with six conference matchups, five of which feature at least one ranked team. No. 14 Iowa is the only Big Ten team stepping out of conference this week, and they'll be taking on Middle Tennessee. Illinois is the only Big Ten team that will be on bye this week, so a lot of action for the conference in their first major week of conference play. Maryland does not look like the powerhouse opponent they did a few weeks ago, but it will still be a challenge for No. 12 Penn State when they head into Capital One Field on Friday night. This will be one of three Friday night games featuring the Big Ten this season, the other headlining game when No. 5 Ohio State will head to Northwestern on Friday, Oct. 18. No. 25 Michigan State has re-entered the AP Top 25 following their big win over Northwestern, and they'll invite the Indiana Hoosiers to their territory to try and stay in the rankings this week. The premier game of the Big Ten slate this week will be when Ohio State heads to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. With the hype around the Nebraska program this season and College GameDay electing to visit Lincoln for the first time in 12 years, it should be an exciting atmosphere for one of the biggest games of the week, Big Ten or not.