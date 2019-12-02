COLUMBUS, Ohio - Even though only a couple teams were left in contention going into this past weekend, it was still a fun week in the Big Ten with some interesting matchups that took place. Wisconsin and Minnesota played to determine who would take home the Big Ten West crown while Michigan State fought for bowl eligibility against Maryland. The big story of the week was Ohio State's 56-27 win over Michigan, but besides that, let's find out what happened Around the B1G in Week 14.

B1G Game of the Week: Indiana 44, Purdue 41 (2 OT)

This game meant little of consequence other than Indiana's quest to get nine wins, but it sure ended up being a fun game. Indiana was up for most of the game behind Peyton Ramsey's 309 yards and three touchdowns, taking a 21-10 lead into the half after missed field goals by both teams on their final drives of the half. The second half, however, is where things started to pickup. Indiana scored a touchdown on their third drive to take a 28-10 lead, at which point Purdue started to get back into it. Aidan O'Connell threw for gains of 25, 19 and 19 yards on the drive before Zander Horvath capped the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run. Purdue forced a missed field goal on Indiana's next drive, and with the ball back, O'Connell continued to deal, completing three pass on the drive while Horvath again found the end zone to make it 28-23, Indiana. The Hoosiers finally converted a field goal on their next drive, but the Boilermakers weren't done, and Ramsey hit David Bell for a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 31. Indiana went three-and-out on their next drive but Purdue couldn't capitalize, failing on a 4th-and-7 try from Indiana's 40-yard line. With just 1:26 left, Indiana was content kneeling to send it to overtime. The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime period including a 4th-and-goal from the six-yard line from Purdue. Starting off the second overtime, Purdue was forced to kick a field goal to take a three-point lead, and after Indiana converted on a 3rd-and-13 down to the Purdue 1-yard line, Ramsey took it into the end zone to secure the win in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Wisconsin punches ticket to Big Ten Championship Game

After picking up their first loss of the season to Iowa, Minnesota was looking for a nice rebound against Wisconsin to earn their place in the Big Ten Championship Game. It was a close game at first with Minnesota actually leading, but Wisconsin dominated down the stretch to win the Big Ten West for the third time in four years. Minnesota scored a touchdown in just two plays on their opening drive, one of which was a 51-yard bomb from Tanner Morgan to Rashod Bateman to give the Gophers an early lead. Wisconsin's defense stepped up after that first drive, however, not allowing Minnesota to score for the rest of the half. Wisconsin's offense which had two punts and a fumble on their first three drives finally scored on back-to-back possessions, a field goal and a touchdown, to take a 10-7 lead into half time. Coming out of the locker room, it was clear the rest of the game would be all Wisconsin. The Badgers scored touchdowns on their next four drives to blow the game wide open and shut down any talk of a Rose Bowl for Minnesota. While a 10-2 Wisconsin is out of playoff contention, they'd like nothing more than to leave Ohio State's fate in question this Saturday.

Penn State wins in a less than convincing fashion over Rutgers

After a big let down last week with Penn State being unable to capitalize off Ohio State turnovers, they seemingly let that hangover carry into their game (at home!) against Rutgers. Neither team got off to a fast start, but after Rutgers forced Penn State to punt on their first two drives, the Scarlet Knights drove down the field and kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Yes, sharp-eyed reader, Rutgers led Penn State 3-0 with 3:32 remaining in the first quarter! Penn State scored a touchdown on the next drive, but things remained quiet again until the last two drives of the first half. Will Levis, still filling in for the injured Sean Clifford, drove the Nittany Lions down to the Rutgers 38-yard line before being picked off Tre Avery near the goal line. This set Rutgers up to take the lead with 6:48 remaining in the first half, but the only problem was they were at their own two-yard line. At this point, I can't exactly tell you what happened as ESPN's play-by-play tool doesn't pick up the action again until Rutgers evidently called a timeout with 55 seconds remaining after picking up a first down at their own 43-yard line. Yes, Rutgers somehow went just 41 yards in nearly six minutes of game action. Regardless, Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan hit receivers for gains of 18, 11 and six yards to help get the Scarlet Knights down to the Penn State 18-yard line with just two seconds left. Yes, their kicker missed the field goal. Penn State eventually pulled away in the second half to win 27-6, but goodness gracious, don't look at the box score. Levis had more rushing yards than he did passing yards. Johnny Langan, who you may know better as the Rutgers quarterback who threw for one (1!) passing yard earlier this season, completed half of his 24 passing attempts for 164 yards. Rutgers may be ecstatic at how this one played out, but for Penn State, this is tape that you light on fire, spread the ashes on the practice turf, and then promptly remove the practice turf and take it to the closest landfill.

Looking Ahead

Now that we're to conference championship week, there's only one game featuring Big Ten teams, and that's the Big Ten Championship Game between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 12 Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. You'll hear plenty about that game this week on BuckeyeGrove, but given there are no other Big Ten games this weekend, I'll instead highlight what the national schedule looks like with the different conference championship games playing out. There will be some obvious juggernaut matchups between Georgia and LSU in the SEC as well as teams in the Pac-12 and Big 12 still fighting for a playoff spot. Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor would all have convincing arguments for the coveted fourth playoff spot, though losses by Utah and Oklahoma would certainly create an intriguing scenario for a committee would may not feel comfortable moving the Bears all the way up from No. 9 to No. 4. As far as Ohio State is concerned, the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is all but locked in if they beat Wisconsin, though it's certainly interesting to see each of their out-of-conference opponents from this season (Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Miami (OH)) competing for their conference championships. Luckily for Ohio State fans, the Big Ten Championship Game will be on, as usual, later in the evening, so only the Clemson/Virginia matchup in the ACC will interfere with your viewing habits.