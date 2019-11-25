COLUMBUS, Ohio - With the pseudo play-in game now in the past, the Big Ten East belongs to Ohio State. The Buckeyes were able to prevail over Penn State to wrap up the East, but the West will be decided by a meeting between Wisconsin and Minnesota this coming Saturday. Outside of Penn State, all the ranked teams took care of business in the Big Ten. Let's take a look back at how the weekend unfolded and also look ahead to the final week of conference play.

Big Ten Standings - East Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Ohio State* 8-0 11-0 W11 Penn State 6-2 9-2 L1 Michigan 6-2 9-2 W4 Indiana 4-4 7-4 L2 Michigan State 3-5 5-6 W1 Maryland 1-7 3-8 L6 Rutgers 0-8 2-9 L3

Big Ten Standings - West Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Minnesota 7-1 10-1 W1 Wisconsin 6-2 9-2 W3 Iowa 5-3 8-3 W2 Illinois 4-4 6-5 L1 Purdue 3-5 4-7 L1 Nebraska 3-5 5-6 W1 Northwestern 0-8 2-9 L1

B1G Game of the Week: Ohio State 28 Penn State 17

In possibly the most anticipated game of the year in the Big Ten, Ohio State and Penn State met in Columbus to decide the fate of the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes were able to dominate the first half, gaining almost 200 more offensive yards than the Nittany Lions. Justin Fields was able to connect with K.J. Hill for a 24-yard touchdown pass to open up the third quarter, and with the game sitting at 21-0 in favor of Ohio State, Penn State lost Sean Clifford to injury and all hope seemed lost for Penn State. In an odd turn of events, however, Will Levis was able to spark a resurgence and make the score 21-7 on a Journey Brown touchdown run. After an opening drive touchdown, the Ohio State offense began to unravel. Fumbles on back-to-back possessions gave Penn State the ball in Ohio State territory, and Levis was able to turn the mistakes into 10 points. With the score now at 21-17 with just over a quarter to play, the game and the Big Ten East appeared to hang in the balance. With the momentum in favor of the Nittany Lions, it was Chase Young and the Ohio State defense that took over to secure the victory. The defense would end up sacking Levis on five different occasions in the second half, and the Nittany Lions failed to score on their final four possessions. Young would finish the day with three sacks himself to prove that he was the best player on a field full of talent. Fields would tally his second touchdown pass of the day when he found Chris Olave from 28-yards out to seal the game. The Buckeyes will play the winner of the Minnesota-Wisconsin game.

Michigan takes care of business ahead of The Game

Outside of the Buckeyes, the team that Ohio State fans keep the closest eye on is the team that plays up in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Earlier in the year, Michigan appeared to be dead in the water, but the Wolverines have rattled up four-consecutive wins ahead of the bout with Ohio State. The game against Indiana looked to be a possible trap game for Michigan, as it sat between the games between bitter rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. Indiana would jump out to a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, but it was all Michigan after that. The Wolverines would put up 32-unanswered points to close out the game, and Shea Patterson would throw for five touchdowns to tie a career high. Nico Collins was the greatest beneficiary of Patterson's strong performance. Collins would haul in three touchdowns and tally 165 yards on six catches. Michigan will play host to Ohio State on Saturday, and while this game will have no impact on the Big Ten East, this game could not be more meaningful for both sides.

Most Impressive Performance: Ohio State's first half dominance

The Buckeyes were able to dominate the Nittany Lions through the first 30 minutes of Saturday's game. While Ohio State would only take a 14-point lead into the locker room, the stats suggested a dominant performance from top to bottom. Penn State would only earn four first downs to Ohio State's 16 first downs in the first half, and the Nittany Lion's 64 total yards were 191 yards short of Ohio State's offensive production. Penn State was held to 11 rushing yards on 10 carries, while the Buckeyes were able to post 147 first-half rushing yards on the top rushing defense in the country at the time. On the first drive alone, the Buckeyes would tally 91 rushing yards against the Nittany Lions. Outside of a fumble by Fields before crossing the goal line, the Buckeyes were able to thoroughly outplay Penn State in the first half of the most important game of the season.

Individual Performance of the Week: Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin was able to take care of business against Purdue to set itself up for a Big Ten play-in game against Minnesota, and a bulk of the credit needs to be given to Jonathan Taylor. The junior running back has been Wisconsin's work horse since he arrived on campus, and it was no different Saturday. Taylor would finish the game with 222 rushing yards, making it the 12th time in his career that he has topped the 200-yard rushing mark. Taylor would only find the end zone one time in the game, but his 7.9 yards per carry marked the 19th time in his career that Taylor averaged at least seven yards per carry in a game. Taylor now sits at 5,856 rushing yards in his career; he became the only junior to ever hit this mark in FBS history. Taylor finds himself sitting at seventh for most career rushing yards, but he only trails fellow Wisconsin Badger and current record holder Ron Dayne by 1,269. It is yet to be known if Taylor will return for his senior season.

Looking Ahead

The final week of Big Ten play is finally here, and there are two games that matter more than the rest. As far as Big Ten West significance goes, the game against Minnesota and Wisconsin is as important as it gets. The winner will get to play for the Big Ten Championship, and for Minnesota, a win could mean a chance to beat Ohio State and earn a spot in the playoff. Before the bout in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ohio State will travel to take on Michigan. The game will not have any conference significance, but the winner will get something just as valuable: bragging rights for a year. Ohio State has dominated the series of late, but a win against an Ohio State team that is fighting for playoff positioning could turn things around for the Wolverines. For Ohio State, a season is not truly successful until Michigan is defeated, so expect a physical matchup in The Game.