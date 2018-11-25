It was a wild weekend to wrap up the Big Ten regular season. Purdue and Minnesota needed big wins this weekend to gain bowl eligibility while Indiana came up short in the Old Oaken Bucket and will miss the post season but hopes to keep its coach with Jeff Brohm saying all of the right things at this moment as Louisville is knocking at the door trying to look for a new head coach. But let's be real, there really was only one game in this conference that people were talking about and it was 'The Game'. It did a whopping 8.0 national rating in metered overnights and was the highest rated game of the season in any time slot and on any network. Interest was high. We will talk a little bit more about that game and what else happened in the conference as the regular season is done and now it is down to two teams playing for the title with the Buckeyes and Wildcats set to meet in Indianapolis.

Big Ten Standings - East Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next #Ohio State 8-1 11-1 W4 B1G Champ Game Michigan 8-1 10-2 L1 TBD Penn State 6-3 9-3 W3 TBD Michigan State 5-4 7-5 W1 TBD Maryland 3-6 5-7 L4 Season Over Indiana 2-7 5-7 L2 Season Over Rutgers 0-9 1-11 L11 Season Over

Big Ten Standings - West Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next #Northwestern 8-1 8-4 W3 B1G Champ Game Wisconsin 5-4 7-5 L1 TBD Purdue 5-4 6-6 W1 TBD Iowa 5-4 8-4 W2 TBD Nebraska 3-6 4-8 L1 Season Over Minnesota 3-6 6-6 W1 TBD Illinois 2-7 4-8 L3 Season Over

B1Ggest Game of the Week: Ohio State 62 Michigan 39

This game has been well-covered on this site since the Buckeyes put the beatdown on their neighbors to the north so we won't rehash it all. MORE: Buckeyes rout the Wolverines to win B1G East Every season 'The Game' is the biggest game on the schedule for the Buckeyes but there was so much more going on with this game. To say that this season has been challenging would be an understatement. There might be a total of two or three teams nationally that have the talent of the Buckeyes but for whatever reason the team has not been able to put it all together, until this weekend. Ohio State held a 21-6 lead until the last couple minutes of the first half and Michigan closed the gap to 21-19 after scoring two touchdowns in six seconds. The Buckeyes would go to the locker room up 24-19 after a last second field goal. Then the second half happened and the Buckeyes unleashed a season's worth of frustrations out on the Wolverines as Ohio State scored 38 points in the final 30 minutes and blew out the Wolverines, extending their record to 7-0 against Michigan under Urban Meyer. Dwayne Haskins left the field with five touchdown passes and just shy of 325 passing yards. A correction is in place now as what was ruled a 78-yard rush by Parris Campbell is now going to be called a pass and Haskins now will have six passing touchdowns in the game and 396 passing yards while Campbell will now have six receptions for 192 yards and two scores in the game. On to Northwestern for the Buckeyes and while the Wolverines will go to a very nice bowl game, it will be an offseason of self-reflection and questions as they cannot solve the Buckeyes.

Also Notable: Iowa 31 Nebraska 28

This game did not really have any ramifications in the big picture with Iowa already bowl eligible and Nebraska already knowing their fate does not include a December/January game. That does not mean that this game was not exciting as the Huskers are starting to find their own, but were limited without JD Spielman in the game. That did not stop Maurice Washington from having a big game with seven receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown and Stanley Morgan having seven receptions of his own as Adrian Martinez went 26-38 for 260 yards and two touchdowns against the Iowa defense. Iowa on the other hand did it on the ground as Mekhi Sargent ran 26 times for 173 yards and a score while Toren Young had 18 carries for 83 yards as the team ran for 266 yards and only passed for 153 yards. Iowa took a 28-13 lead in the 3rd quarter after Sargent ran in a five-yard touchdown and it appeared that the Huskers were just going to come up short in this one. But the 4th quarter was a different story as the Huskers ran off the next 15 points. First with a Washington 28-yard touchdown reception from Martinez at the 13:57 mark. Then at the 3:22 mark, Martinez would call his own number and run in a three-yard touchdown. It would all come down to a two-point try and the Huskers would find Kade Warner in the back of the end zone to tie the game up at 28-all. The Huskers were hoping for overtime but could not stop the Hawkeyes on a big 4th-and-eight from the Nebraska 37. Nate Stanley would find T.J. Hockenson for 10 yards and that would set up Miguel Recinos for a 41-yard field goal that he would nail as time expired and propel the Hawkeyes on to the 31-28 win. The biggest winner in the game may have been Kirk Ferentz who reportedly earned a 500,000-dollar bonus for eight wins on the season. Not a bad day of work.

Scouting Ohio State's Next Opponent: Northwestern 24 Illinois 16

It certainly was not the best game in the conference as Northwestern had already clinched its spot and the Illini were just playing the string out. Sure, both teams from the Land of Lincoln were playing for one of the Big Ten's trophies, aptly named the Land of Lincoln Trophy, replacing the Sweet Sioux Tomahawk in 2008. Clayton Thorson did not have to do much in the passing game with 110 yards on 12-18 passing but did hit two touchdowns, one to Riley Lees and one to Bennett Skowronek. Isaiah Bowser has really cemented himself as the main rusher for this team after the team lost Jeremy Larkin early in the season to a medical retirement. He had 18 carries for 166 yards but was kept out of the end zone on the day. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald pulled his two major offensive weapons early in the game, not wanting to risk injuries. Illinois put up 10 points in the 4th quarter to close the margin as AJ Bush went 23-39 passing for 281 yards and a touchdown while Reggie Corbin had 13 carries for 78 yards as the Illinois ran for 154 yards against the Northwestern defense. It was a bit of a flat game for the Wildcats but it was easy to understand why with this being a meaningless game in the grand scheme of things. The Buckeyes will face a much more inspired team on Saturday.

Don't Play This One Again: Michigan State 14 Rutgers 10