In the grand scheme of things there was not a lot of drama going into week 12 of the Big Ten season. The West has already been won by Northwestern and the East is going to come down to Ohio State or Michigan and those two teams will play in week 13. But what would happen if one or both teams lost on the way to that game? We saw Ohio State struggle with the Terrapins and had to go to overtime to finally win in a 52-51 game that had no shortage of drama. The Wolverines needed to push hard to finally dispatch of the Indiana Hoosiers in a game that we will talk about in a little bit. Our best game of the week took place in the West however with a team that is fighting to become bowl eligible and a team that already knows its fate but has been disappointing after being a favorite to go to Indy in December only to have their season unravel.

Big Ten Standings - East Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next Michigan 8-0 10-1 W10 at Ohio State Ohio State 7-1 10-1 W3 vs. Michigan Penn State 5-3 8-3 W2 vs. Maryland Michigan State 4-4 6-5 L2 vs. Rutgers Maryland 3-5 5-6 L3 at Penn State Indiana 2-6 5-6 L1 vs. Purdue Rutgers 0-8 1-10 L10 at Michigan State

Big Ten Standings - West Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next #Northwestern 7-1 7-4 W2 vs. Illinois Wisconsin 5-3 7-4 W1 vs. Minnesota Purdue 4-4 5-6 L2 at Indiana Iowa 4-4 7-4 W1 vs. Nebraska Nebraska 3-5 4-7 W2 at Iowa Illinois 2-6 4-7 L2 at Northwestern Minnesota 2-6 5-6 L1 at Wisconsin

B1Ggest Game of the Week: Wisconsin 47 Purdue 44 OT

Things have not gone exactly right for Purdue since beating Ohio State a few weeks ago and the Boilers need one more win to get into the bowl games. For three-plus quarters against Wisconsin, it seemed as if the ship had righted itself as the Boilermakers took a 14-point lead with 10 minutes to go as the Badgers struggled to find prolonged success on offense. That changed in a hurry once quarterback Jack Coan and receiver Danny Davis got on the same page. The two combined for two 4th quarter touchdowns, one five yards and then one from 18 to force this game into overtime. That is when Jonathan Taylor would really take things to a new level. Taylor had an 80-yard run in regulation but would add two more touchdowns including the game-winner in triple overtime en route to a 321-yard rushing day. Coan was efficient enough with those two touchdown passes but just 160-passing yards as the Badgers did it all on the ground with 385 rushing yards. Purdue's David Blough did his part with a 31-48 passing day for 386 yards and four touchdowns but the Boilermakers could not get anything going on the ground and had 76 yards rushing. Couple that with Wisconsin's late push on the ground and it was too much for Purdue to overcome after having to settle for a 41-yard Spencer Evans field goal to open the third overtime period.

Also Notable: Michigan 31 Indiana 20

Were the Wolverines guilty of looking ahead to the game with Ohio State? They will never admit it if thy were but the Hoosiers took a 17-15 halftime lead and the interest in this game took a serious uptick in Columbus before the Wolverines would finally let talent prevail and put this one away. Quarterback Shea Patterson would throw for 250 yards and a score and would have nine big runs that would total 68 yards in a winning effort. Karan Higdon had 101 yards on 21 carries and a score. On the other side, Peyton Ramsey would throw for just 195 yards and a touchdown with an interception while Stevie Scott would carry the mail 30 times for 139 yards and a score. Indiana would take the first half lead with less than two minutes to go when Ramsey would hit Ty Fryfogle from seven yards out to go up 17-15 in front of a stunned Michigan Stadium crowd. Michigan would answer with a two-yard Higdon run in the early the third quarter but it really was Jake Moody that would be the star kicking field goals in place of Quin Nordin, and going 5-5 in his duties. Those 15 points would be more than the 11-point margin of victory. Not all the news is good news for Michigan as defensive lineman Chase Winovich left the game after a cheap shot and there are fears that his season could be over, or at least his status for this upcoming game with Ohio State. Now on to 'The Game'.

Don't Play This One Again: Nebraska 9 Michigan State 6

Five field goals in this game. That's it. That's all the scoring. J.D. Spielman did not dress for the Huskers and that was a big part of the Nebraska offense and it certainly did not help the cause in snowy Lincoln (Neb.) on Saturday. Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yarder mid-way through the first quarter and that was all the scoring until early forth quarter when Coghlin would kick a 26-yarder to put the Spartans up an insurmountable six points. Or at least it seemed that way. That is when Barret Pickering would play a big role for the Huskers and kick field goals of 36, 20 and 47 yards all in the 4th quarter to put this game away for the Huskers. How ugly were the offensive numbers in this game? Ugly. Rocky Lombardi played the entire game at quarterback for the Spartans and threw for 146 yards and a pick on 15-41 passing. How did Nebraska's Adrian Martinez fare? No better with a 16-37 day for 145 yards. Nebraska would run for 103 yards on the Spartan defense with Devine Ozigbo going for 74 yards. Michigan State wold go for 143 as a team as Connor Heyward would lead the way with 80 on 21 carries. There were seven fumbles in this game but only three of them were lost. The season can't draw to a close soon enough for Michigan State as they are in free fall offensively.

Don't Play This One Again II: Iowa 63 Illinois 0

Iowa never allowed this game to be in question as it handed Illinois its worst loss in school history and could be the end of the Lovie Smith-era in Champaign (Ill.). What is more surprising is that Iowa did all of this with only 400 yards of total offense. Two of the nine touchdowns were non-offensive with a punt return and a fumble recovery. Nate Stanley threw for three touchdowns while Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent each ran for two touchdowns. Let's never speak of this game again.