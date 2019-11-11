COLUMBUS, Ohio - Week 11 involved some exciting games and a pair of top-25 clashes. The Big Ten picture is starting to take shape, and the path to Indianapolis is beginning to become simpler for a few teams. With big games still on the horizon, let's take a look back at what happened this past weekend.

Big Ten Standings - East Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Ohio State 6-0 9-0 W9 Penn State 5-1 8-1 L1 Indiana 4-2 7-2 W4 Michigan 4-2 7-2 W2 Michigan State 2-4 4-5 L4 Maryland 1-6 3-7 L5 Rutgers 0-6 2-7 L1

Big Ten Standings - West Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Minnesota 6-0 9-0 W9 Wisconsin 4-2 7-2 W1 Illinois 4-3 6-4 W4 Iowa 3-3 6-3 L1 Purdue 3-4 4-6 W2 Nebraska 2-4 4-5 L3 Northwestern 0-7 1-8 L7

B1G Game of the Week: Minnesota 31 Penn State 26

Before the season began, no one would have believed that Minnesota and Penn State would be the best Big Ten matchup in week 11. Even more shocking, the matchup pitted two undefeated teams against one another. Despite its unforeseen nature, the game was tremendously entertaining. Tanner Morgan was able to light up the Penn State defense with a pinpoint passing attack, which netted him 339 yards on 18-of-20 passing. Over three hundred of these yards and two of the three passing touchdowns were hauled in by two Golden Gophers. Rashod Bateman would bring in seven catches for 203 yards, and Tyler Johnson would also bring in seven catches for 104 yards. Despite the inability to stop Minnesota's air attack, Penn State was able to fight their way back into a game in which they trailed 24-13 at halftime. Being down 12 points with under five minutes remaining in the game, the Journey Brown, who finished the game with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns, was able to scamper into the endzone with 3:49 remaining. Trailing by five points, the Nittany Lions would get inside the red zone with just over a minute remaining. An offensive pass interference and Sean Clifford's third interception of the game would end the rally for Penn State, however. Minnesota now needs to win two of its next three games to punch a ticket to the Big Ten Championship game.

Wisconsin Stays Alive, Holds Off Iowa

While Minnesota was securing a crucial victory in order to stay two games up in the Big Ten West, Wisconsin was fighting to stay in the conversation. The Badgers played host to the Hawkeyes to battle for second place in the Big Ten West. A late first half touchdown to Danny Davis III secured an eight-point lead for the Badgers going into half time. This would balloon to 15 points before the end of the quarter, and the game was looking dire for an Iowa offense that had struggled to score all season. A 10-point Iowa run got the Hawkeyes back in the game, but Wisconsin was able to respond with a field goal to push the game back to eight points with 3:29 remaining in the game. With the season on the line, Nate Stanley was able to connect with Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a 75-yard touchdown to pull the game within two points. It was Wisconsin who would win the critical two-point conversion, however, and Iowa would never see the ball again. Wisconsin would win in a final of 24-22, cementing itself as the team with the best chance to take the division away from Minnesota. Wisconsin will travel to take on Minnesota in the last game of the season.

Most Impressive Performance: Illinois's Fourth Quarter Surge

Next to Minnesota, Illinois is quite possibly the biggest shock in the Big Ten. No one expected the Illini to hold a 6-4 record after 10 games, and certainly no one thought the sixth win would come in the form of a 21-point comeback in the fourth quarter against Michigan State. Trailing 31-10 heading into the final 15 minutes of the game, the Spartans looked to have the game wrapped up, but a pair of touchdowns within the first four minutes of the quarter made the game a one possession contest. Later, a 76-yard touchdown return after an interception by Sydney Brown brought the game within one point. A Michigan State field goal pushed the game to four points, but a 13-play drive by Illinois was capped off by a touchdown with five seconds remaining, giving Illinois the 37-34 victory.

Individual Performance of the Week: Jonathan Taylor

After a forgetful game against the Buckeyes, Jonathan Taylor was able to run free against Iowa. While unable to find the endzone, Taylor would post the third-highest rushing total of his career with 250 rushing yards. The running back would do all of this on 31 carries for an average of 8.1 yards per carry, a huge contrast from his 2.6 yards per carry against Ohio State. Most importantly, Taylor's performance was good enough to secure the victory for the Badgers, who are fighting to get to the Big Ten Championship game.

Looking Ahead

Week 12's slate of games involve a few intriguing matchups for some of the conference's top teams. Michigan will play host to in-state rival Michigan State, and Penn State will take on an Indiana team that has been a pleasant surprise in the conference. In the West, Wisconsin will travel to Nebraska, and Minnesota will visit Iowa. With Wisconsin trailing by two games, it would need Minnesota to drop either the game against Iowa or Northwestern in order to have a chance to win the division when it faces off against Minnesota in the final week of the season.