The Big Ten race is really starting to come into focus with the B1G West decided now and the B1G East down to just two teams. That does not mean that other teams don't have a lot to play for with the vast variety of conference bowl tie-ins and some destinations being much more desirable than others. But when it comes down to Indianapolis, Northwestern knows that it is in and Michigan and Ohio State are on a collision course to determine the other representative in the conference championship game. Only two games in league play were decided by one score while there were several blowouts along the way in Big Ten play. Two candidates for "Big Ten Game of the Year" in the preseason were played this weekend and to little fanfare as the Wisconsin vs. Penn State game had little bearing on the overall picture of the Big Ten race and of course the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game had plenty of implications but is now being dwarfed by "The Game" in two weeks. We take a look at the week that was as we get ready to turn the page to week 12, the second to last week of the regular season in the Big Ten.

Big Ten Standings - East Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next Michigan 7-0 9-1 W9 vs. Indiana Ohio State 6-1 9-1 W2 at Maryland Michigan State 4-3 6-4 L1 at Nebraska Penn State 4-3 7-3 W1 at Rutgers Maryland 3-4 5-5 L2 vs. Ohio Statae Indiana 2-5 5-5 W1 at Michigan Rutgers 0-7 1-9 L9 vs. Penn State

Big Ten Standings - West Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next #Northwestern 6-1 6-4 W1 at Minnesota Wisconsin 4-3 6-4 L1 at Purdue Purdue 4-3 5-5 L1 vs. Wisconsin Iowa 3-4 6-4 L3 at Illinois Nebraska 2-5 3-7 W1 vs. Michigan St. Illinois 2-5 4-6 L1 vs. Iowa Minnesota 2-5 5-5 W1 vs. Northwestern

B1Ggest Game of the Week: Northwestern 14 Iowa 10

The game between Northwestern and Iowa had plenty on the line but really was not supposed to be the game that was going to decide the Big Ten West race, at least not this week. Then, Purdue decided not to show up against Minnesota and the seas parted for Northwestern and a win would clinch the division and punch a ticket for a first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. You would expect good numbers out of Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson in a Northwestern win, but it was running back Isaiah Bowser that really carried the mail for this team. Thorson was just 15-30 passing for 122 yards and had two interceptions to go along with a touchdown strike to Bennett Skowronek. Bowser had 31 carries for 165 yards and 34-yard touchdown run to give Northwestern its first lead of the game. Iowa would not go away in this low-scoring game however and in the third quarter would retake the lead after Nate Stanley connected with Ihmir Smith-Marsette from 28-yards out to go back up 10-7. Thorson and Skowronek would connect with a little less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter off an incredible catch where the junior wide receiver would make a diving catch and cradle the ball as he went to the ground, keeping it off the turf. The play would go to replay and stand and the Cats would go up 14-10. Iowa would have a little more than nine minutes to try and find an answer but a zero-yard three-and-out would be followed up by fumbles on the next two drives and Northwestern would salt the game away and hold on for the four-point win.

Also Notable: Indiana 34 Maryland 32

Indiana kept its bowl hopes alive with a hard-fought win at home against Maryland. The Hoosiers held a 15-point lead in the second quarter and a 16-point lead mid-way through the third quarter only to watch the Terrapins race back and take a fourth quarter lead with less than five minutes to go when Tyrrell Pigrome, stepping in for an injured Kasim Hill, found Jeshaun Jones on a 15-yard touchdown strike. Indiana would not be denied however and with a little more than two-minutes to go, Logan Justus connected on his second field goal of the game, this one from 42-yards, to win the game 34-32. Indiana would spot the Terps with a six-point lead in the first quarter but in the span of a little more than four minutes, Indiana would score 21 points with a 35-yard touchdown run by Peyton Ramsey followed up by a 37-yard pass from Ramsey to Donavan Hale and wrapping up with a two-yard touchdown run by Stevie Scott. It was 21-6 at the 8:11 mark and it seemed as if this one might get away from Maryalnd. The Terps would close the gap to six points before the half with a three-yard touchdown run by Tayon Fleet-Davis and a 31-yard field goal by Joseph Petrino. Indiana would roar back to extend the lead with a 19-yard touchdown reception by Nick Westbrook and Justus' first field goal of the game, this one from 23-yards. The Terps would run off the next 17 points but a missed two-point conversion run would only give Maryland a one-point lead rather than a three-point lead. That would end up being the difference with the Justus make with 2:32 to go. Maryland would have a final chance and would get into Indiana territory but Kayton Samuels would sack Pigrome and force a fumble that was recovered by Nile Sykes. Indiana needs to win one of its next two to become bowl eligible and while that might be a big ask against Michigan next week, the season finale against Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket will mean that much more with Purdue sitting at five wins and having a game with Wisconsin this upcoming week.

On the Rise: Nebraska 54 Illinois 35

Sure, these two teams combined for three Big Ten wins going into this game but the good news was that someone was going to have to win this one and get the combined total up to four. The reason we are looking at this game is that it appears that Nebraska is starting to figure some things out on offense and put up 54 points against the Illini. The Huskers have now put up 30-plus points in five straight games and during that stretch have topped the 50-point mark twice. It appears that Scott Frost is starting to get the right pieces in the right spots and the biggest piece that makes this offense work is freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez was 24-34 for 290 yards and three touchdowns passing. He also chipped in one on the ground with 13 carries for 55 yards. Running back Devine Ozigbo was very efficient with 162 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries, a 14.7 YPC average. Stanley Morgan Jr. had a big day as well with eight catches for 131 yards and two scores. While Nebraska was playing well, Illinois was not with fumbles and muffed punts that led to 17 Nebraska points. What might be most troubling is that the Illini saw their rising star running back, Reggie Corbin, leave the game with a lower-body injury and his status is unknown moving forward. The Illini would cut the lead to just 10 points with less than a minute to go in the first half after a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback A.J. Bush but the Huskers would score just 55 seconds later when Martinez would find Jack Stoll from 12 yards out for a score with just three seconds left on the clock. Illinois would run for 383 yards in the game as it pitted the two worst defenses in the conference against one another in a game where the wind chill would register at a balmy 13 degrees. We only talk about this game because it serves as a wake-up call for the Big Ten West in 2019 that the Huskers are not going to stay down forever. Sure, Morgan and Ozigbo may be seniors but there are enough young players on this team to make them dangerous moving forward.

Don't Play This One Again: Michigan 42 Rutgers 7

We have come a long way since 2014 when Rutgers upset Michigan 26-24. Since then, Rutgers has not scored more than 16 points in any game against the Wolverines and the Maize and Blue have averaged 51 points a game in four wins. Isaih Pacheco had an 80-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter to give Rutgers its only touchdown of the game. The Scarlet Knights would end up rushing for 193 yards on the day but if you take that one run off the tally, the home team would only average 3.5 yards per carry. Artur Sitkowski had no chance for Rutgers at quarterback with an 8-19 game for 40 yards and a pick. Pacheco would go a perfect 1-1 for 19 yards on a trick pay. Aside from that, Rutgers did not do anything. Michigan looked pretty vanilla in its game, and that likely was be design as it was able to hold its cards close to its chest in this one with Ohio State lurking in two weeks. Shea Patterson was 18-27 for 260 yards and three touchdowns while running back Karan Higdon had a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries for only 42 yards and Chris Evans would end up having the big run of the game with a 61-yarder as part of his six-carry for 75 yard day.