COLUMBUS, Ohio - This was not the best slate of Big Ten games this past week with Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota and Wisconsin all taking an off week, but there were still some fun games that took place with Purdue pulling out a close win against Nebraska and Indiana making a push for a Top 25 placement. Catch up on everything that happened this week in Around the B1G: Week 10.

B1G Game of the Week: Purdue 31, Nebraska 27

Let's take a trip back through time together. Go back to a better time, a simpler time, just under three months ago. The No. 1 song in the country was "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, the current World Series Champion Washington Nationals were projected to lose in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and, more relevant to our interests, Nebraska was ranked No. 24 in the AP Preseason Poll. It only took two weeks for Nebraska to fall out of the Top 25 following their loss to Colorado, and things have only spiraled since then for the Cornhuskers. Scott Frost's team lost three of their last four games, sitting at 4-4 heading into Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, the lone bright spot of this stretch a nail-biting 13-10 win over Northwestern. Purdue started redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer on Saturday in the absence of Elijah Sindelair, and after the Boilermakers spotted Nebraska an early 10-0 lead, Purdue was able to score 14 unanswered in the second quarter to take a 14-10 lead into the half. After the Cornhuskers were able to go up 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, Purdue began driving to get some points on the board, but Plummer was injured and needed helped off the field at which point Purdue looked to walk-on sophomore quarterback Aidan O'Connell to help finish the game. O'Connell's first pass attempt fell incomplete, but Purdue running back King Doerue responded with a seven-yard rushing touchdown to regain the lead. Nebraska responded with a touchdown drive of their own to make it 27-24 with only 4:21 remaining in the game. With the pressure on him, O'Connell responded. The walk-on went six-for-six on the drive for 62 yards, orchestrating the comeback and leading the game-winning drive. Purdue was able to celebrate after Nebraska turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing drive, and the party began for the Boilermakers who were able to finish out a gritty win in what has been a challenging season. On the flip side of that coin, however, this clearly seems to be rock bottom of Frost's tenure as head coach for Nebraska. While the powers that be clearly won't fire Frost after this season, this was a must win game for the Cornhuskers who will, in all likelihood, miss out on bowl eligibility with games remaining against Wisconsin and Iowa. Even a game that they seemingly should win against Maryland looks to be in question now, and it's possible Nebraska could finish with the same 4-8 record they limped to last season. All this to say that the state of Nebraska is certainly not where a lot of people thought they would be at this point. While playoff aspirations were unlikely this year (though some of you bettors may remember Adrian Martinez being listed with Heisman odds), year-to-year improvement is why Frost was brought in to help out the struggling program, and so far the returns have not come in for the 14th highest paid coach in college football.

Michigan continues dominant streak with 38-7 win over Maryland

Say what you want about the competition, but it's hard to ignore that Michigan has looked much improved these past few weeks. While the Wolverines did lose to Penn State, the second half looked like a different team, and that same energy has carried over into their most recent wins over Notre Dame and Maryland. There may still be issues in the long-term about Shea Patterson's viability as a passing threat for Michigan, but they've largely been able to scheme around Patterson's shortcomings while still beating up on their opponents 83-21 over the last two games. Patterson has only thrown for 251 total yards the last two games, yet the Wolverines have been able to put up 768 yards of offense, so some kinks have seemingly been worked out. After games against ranked opponents in three of their last four matchups, the schedule cools down a bit for Michigan with an off week followed by games against Michigan State and Indiana before The Game, so the Wolverines will have plenty of time to further try and figure out their offense before the end of the season.

Don't look now, but Indiana may soon be a Top 25 team

#9WINDIANA is in full swing, folks. It's a sight you may not be familiar with, but the Hoosiers are on the heels of their first AP/CFP poll placement since 1994. Indiana received 27 votes this week and 12 voters included the Hoosiers on their ballots coming off of Indiana's 34-3 win over Northwestern. There was not much of interest that happened in the blowout, but Indiana beating up on Big Ten teams not named Rutgers isn't something Hoosier country has seen lately, so Tom Allen certainly seems to have figured some things out. Indiana really only has one bad loss on the season against Michigan State, but other than that, the Hoosiers have won most of their games in impressive fashion. After a bye week, Indiana will come back to face Penn State on the road before taking on Michigan at home, so the Hoosiers will have a couple of big tests to see where they're at against some of the best the Big Ten has to offer.

Looking Ahead

After a weak slate, the Big Ten comes back in Week 11 with a huge set of games. No. 5 Penn State will head to No. 13 Minnesota in a game with big implications. A win for Penn State will help to further set up an another undefeated matchup between Penn State and Ohio State in Columbus later in November, while a win for the Gophers would give Minnesota and P.J. Fleck the keys to the Big Ten West. No. 18 Iowa will also head to No. 16 Wisconsin in the conference's second big game of the weekend. While Minnesota currently leads the Big Ten West, if the Gophers do slip up against the Nittany Lions, Iowa and Wisconsin would both be looking to take control of the division with each team still having a game left against the Gophers, so these teams still have plenty to play for if not playoff contention.