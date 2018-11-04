The Big Ten East held serve through this week while the Big Ten West continues to be a absolute free-for-all. The leader in the West, Northwestern, stepped out of league to play Notre Dame and even though the Wildcats lost the game, there were no immediate ramifications in the league race with it not being a Big Ten game. Iowa was the biggest loser of the week with a chance to climb a rung of the ladder in a game against Purdue while Illinois did its best to sink P.J. Fleck's boat up at Minnesota. Ohio State figured out a lot of things in terms of issues that needed to be addressed but that all came at a cost as the Buckeyes had to fight for four full quarters against an improving Nebraska team. Michigan continues its revenge tour with an absolute thrashing of the Nittany Lions, a team that is seeing the bottom drop out of its season. And Ohio State's next foe, Michigan State, went on the road and while it was not a blowout, took care of business against a Maryland team that has been in the news much more for what is happening off the field rather than on it. We take a look at the week that was in the Big Ten as we go around the league.

Big Ten Standings - East Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next Michigan 6-0 8-1 W8 at Rutgers Ohio State 5-1 8-1 W1 at Michigan St. Michigan State 4-2 6-3 W2 vs. Ohio State Maryland 3-3 5-4 L1 at Indiana Penn State 3-3 6-3 L1 vs. Wisconsin Indiana 1-5 4-5 L4 vs. Maryland Rutgers 0-6 1-8 L8 vs. Michigan

Big Ten Standings - West Division Team B1G Record Overall Record Streak Up Next Northwestern 5-1 5-4 L1 at Iowa Purdue 4-2 5-4 W1 at Minnesota Wisconsin 4-2 6-3 W1 at Penn State Iowa 3-3 6-4 L2 vs. Northwestern Illinois 2-4 4-5 W1 at Nebraska Minnesota 1-5 4-5 L1 vs. Purdue Nebraska 1-5 2-7 L1 vs. Illinois

B1Ggest Game of the Week: Michigan 42 Penn State 7

The biggest game does not always have to be the best in terms of competitiveness. This game was far from a great game unless you root for that team up north, and I don't expect many who are reading this to have much allegiance to that team. This was stop three of the 'Revenge Tour' and only one team showed up. That is not taking anything away from what Michigan did in the game, the Wolverines were in control for this entire game and Penn State's troubles were a direct result of a stifling defense. But, this Penn State team has also tasted defeat to the Buckeyes and the Spartans and it really just did not seem as if there was much left in the tank for the Nittany Lions when things started to slip away from them. Penn State ran for 68 yards as backup quarterback Tommy Stevens was the leading rusher with 52 yards and a touchdown while Miles Sanders was held to 14 yards on seven carries. The passing game was not any better with a combined effort of 8/17 for 118 yards and two interceptions including an inexplicable pass from Stevens right to Brandon Watson of Michigan who took it back 62 yards for a pick-six. Michigan ran for 259 yards on the day as Karan Higdon had 132 yards and a score to lead the rushing efforts and Chris Evans had 12 carries and 57 yards of his own. Shea Patterson was not asked to throw the ball much bit was sharp enough with 11/17 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns along with 11 carries for 42 yards and a score on the ground. This was a 14-0 game for Michigan at the half but the game was not nearly as close as that score would indicate and the dam broke open late in the 3rd quarter when the Wolverines would score two touchdowns in the final minute of the half. Penn State would finally get on the board in the final two minutes of the game after a Stevens eight-yard touchdown run to avoid the shutout. The Wolverines have made good on three stops of the revenge tour but the one that everyone will be focused on will take place in Columbus on the final week of the season when Michigan should come in as the favorite in that game. We know what Urban Meyer-led Buckeyes teams have done as an underdog in his tenure with the team, so clear your calendars for that one.

Also Notable: Purdue 38 Iowa 36

This game was more competitive than the previous one and still had plenty of ramifications in terms of the Big Ten West race. Everyone is still looking ahead to Northwestern who sits with only one league loss but the Cats still have a challenging game against Iowa before a couple of easier ones against Minnesota and Illinois, so everyone wants to try and be within striking distance and let the tiebreakers work to their advantage, if possible. Iowa was ranked No. 16 despite being in the middle of the pack in the division while Purdue knew it could not absorb a third league loss as well. Iowa would not lead this game until the fourth quarter after falling down by 12 points in the 3rd quarter after Terry Wright hauled in his third touchdown reception of the game from David Blough to put the Boilermakers up 35-23 with about 17 minutes to go in the game. Give the Hawkeyes credit, they did not pack it in. Mekhi Sargent had a pair of one-yard touchdown runs to put the Hawkeyes up 36-35 with about 10 minutes to go in the game. Kirk Ferentz opted at two different times in the game to chase points however with failed two-point conversation tries and that one-point lead could have been a three-point lead if he would have opted to kick and be successful. Purdue would get a final crack and would cash in with an 11 play, 43-yard drive that culminated with a 25-yard field goal by Spencer Evans. It was some sweet revenge for Purdue, a team who had lost twice earlier in the year on field goals by opponents. Purdue does not have the easiest road to the finish line as well with a game at Minnesota followed up by a visit from Wisconsin before the finale in Bloomington (Ind.) against the Hoosiers for the Old Oaken Bucket. The race is still wide open however and if Northwestern trips up again in league play, all bets are off.

Also Notable II: Notre Dame 31 Northwestern 21

Sure. this is not a league game and Northwestern was the only team to step out of league play this weekend. It was a good measuring stick however to see just how good this Cats team could be against one of the nation's highest ranked teams with a top-five Notre Dame team making a short trip across the Indiana Turnpike and up the Dan Ryan to Evanston (Ind.). There was the added bonus that if the Cats could get past the Fighting Irish, it would surely bolster the winner of the Big Ten's chances (provided it is a team out of the East with the much better records than the teams out of the West) to get into the playoff if they can run the table. Northwestern gave it all but it just was not enough. The two teams played to a seven-all stalemate in the first half but the Wildcats had plenty of opportunities that stalled in that first half and that would ultimately prove to be costly. Clayton Thorson was not effective passing with 16/29 for only 141 yards but he did have a touchdown strike to Riley Lees. It was Thorson on the ground that kept Northwestern in it, and even though with sack yardage he finished with minus-10 rushing yards, he still had two rushing touchdowns in a game where the Cats struggled to put points on the board.

Northwestern would fall behind 24-7 to start the fourth quarter but did score 14 straight points to make it a three-point game with seven minutes to go including the final touchdown being set up by a Cameron Ruiz blocked punt of Tyler Newsome. Ian Book would answer however and would ice the game away with a 23-yard touchdown scamper to move the margin to its final score of 31-21. Northwestern has not defeated a top-five team since 1959 when Ara Parseghian was their head coach, the same one that went on to win a pair of national championships at Notre Dame.

Don't Play This One Again: Illinois 55 Minnesota 31

Sure. this game had 84 points in it and every quarter saw at least 20 points go up on the board, but it was between two teams that each brought in a combine two league wins and it just was not one that many people would clamor to see again. Illinois ran for 430 yards against the Gophers including 213 yards on 13 carries by Reggie Corbin. He would rush for two touchdowns, one for 77 yards and one for 72 yards. Dre Brown would also chip in for the Illini with his own 72-yard touchdown run. Quarterback AJ Bush would go 18/25 for 216 yards and two touchdowns as well as the Illini just could not be stopped on offense. On the other side, the Gophers tried to hang on and put up some late points to make the score a little closer in a game that got away from them in the third quarter when the Illini put up 21 points to Minnesota's zero points. The Gophers would run for 178 yards and two scores while Tanner Morgan would sit around 50-percent passing on a 14/27 game with two touchdowns and 258 yards. Each of these teams figure prominently in the stretch run in the Big Ten West, and no team may have more of an impact than Minnesota who will play its final three games against Purdue (home), Northwestern (home) and Wisconsin (away). Illinois will travel to Nebraska before hosting Iowa and then wrapping up the season at Northwestern.