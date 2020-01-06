COLUMBUS, Ohio - It was not a great bowl season for the Big Ten. While teams like Iowa and Minnesota came out with big wins, Penn State found themselves down early to Memphis and Michigan State was able to just squeak out a win against Wake Forest. Other than those wins, it was rough sledding for the Big Ten in their bowl games. Let's take a look at some of the highlights and lowlights from the Big Ten in the 2019-2020 bowl season.

Best B1G Bowl Game: No. 18 Minnesota 31, No. 12 Auburn 24

Arguably the biggest win of any Big Ten team was Minnesota's victory over Auburn. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was picked off on the Gophers' first drive of the game, but that would get any turnover issues out of the way quickly for the redshirt sophomore. The teams would trade field goals and then touchdowns over the next few drives before Minnesota would score with just 32 seconds remaining in the half to take a 24-17 lead into the locker room. After the scoring explosion in the first half, everything slowed down for both teams the rest of the game. The teams traded punts to open the second half, but Auburn would then embark on a 13 play, 86-yard touchdown drive to tie things up at 24. Feeling a sense of urgency, both teams would unsuccessfully try to go for it on fourth down soon after. Entering the fourth quarter, Auburn would punt on their first drive and soon live to regret it. After getting the ball at their own 27-yard line, it took Minnesota just one play, a 73-yard touchdown to Tyler Johnson, to retake the lead and put the pressure back on Auburn. The Tigers would take the ball five plays before punting again with 8:38 remaining in the game, but little did they know, that would be the last time they'd see the ball. Minnesota would ice the game with an 8:38 minute long, 16-play, 68-yard drive to run the clock out for Auburn and take home the Outback Bowl victory.

Michigan blows lead to Alabama in Citrus Bowl, loses 35-16

An unscientific analysis tells me that Big Ten teams are now 0-2 when leading 16-14 at the half in bowl games this season. You know who one is, but this is the story of the other team. In a sign of things to come, Alabama's first play from scrimmage was an 85-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Jerry Jeudy less than two minutes into the game after a Michigan three-and-out. To their credit, the Wolverines would go on to score the next 13 points while holding Alabama to just 63 yards over their next three drives. A 57-yard field goal by Michigan's Quinn Nordin would give Michigan the infamous 16-14 lead going into halftime. After a bountiful first half for Michigan considering the opponent, everything fell apart for the Wolverines in the second half. They would not score another point as their six drives ended in four punts and two Shea Patterson interceptions. Meanwhile, Alabama would score three times to make the final 35-16. If you hadn't been watching it would have been hard to believe that Michigan held a lead at least momentarily in the third quarter.

Indiana collapses against Tennessee, drops Gator Bowl 23-22

Out of all the Big Ten bowl losses, Ohio State's included, this may have been the most improbable. Indiana has not won a bowl game since 1991, and this seemed to be their best chance as they lead the Volunteers 22-9 with just 7:06 remaining. Tennessee began to drive down the field and did so with ease as Jarret Guarantano completed his first six passes on the drive to get the Volunteers down to the Indiana 18-yard line. Tennessee would work the ball closer to the goal line as the clock ticked down to under five minutes remaining. Before getting into the rest of the game, here's a statistic for you. Teams such as Tennessee that faced a 13-point deficit with under five minutes remaining were 0-471 in such circumstances this season. Even a team like Indiana with some historically bad luck in these situations couldn't blow the lead, right? Touchdown Tennessee. Quavaris Crouch from one yard out on 3rd and goal to make it 22-16 in Indiana's favor, now with just 4:21 remaining. Now, this would appear to be an obvious situation for an onside kick. Tennessee was obviously preparing for it. Fans of both teams expected it. Even Smokey saw it coming. Indiana's coaching staff, however, did not. A perfect onside kick from Tennessee kicker Paxton Brooks traveled almost exactly ten yards before it was plucked out of the air by Eric Gray with only two Indiana players even within a few yards of him. The Volunteers would have a chance to take the lead, and a 23-yard pass combined with a facemask penalty would set up a 16-yard touchdown run by Gray just two plays later to give Tennessee their first lead since it was 6-3. 3:51 remaining gave Indiana plenty of time to drive and take the lead. They drove down to the Tennessee 34-yard line, but the only problem? They would miss the 52-yard field goal, leaving just 2:12 remaining. Tennessee, not content with victory, went three-and-out including a false start on their punt which stopped the clock and gave Indiana 55 seconds left to try and do something. The Hoosiers moved 36 yards on the next two plays, but four straight incompletions by Peyton Ramsey would give Tennessee the ball back and allowed them to kneel out the Gator Bowl, 23-22.

